23 Amazing Art Shows This November in Guangzhou

This exhibition spotlights the museum's treasured collection of calligraphy masterpieces, with a special focus on the "Wumen School" of calligraphy. Journey back to the 15th and 16th centuries to explore the stylistic evolution of the Wumen School, and experience the artistic pulses that flowed through those years. The exhibition reveals the dynamic interplay of competition and collaboration among the calligraphers of that era.



Until November 13, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

After Hill 2024



From youth to the present, artist Wang Shaoqiang has embarked on a long journey, exploring the relationships between nature, culture, and geography. His conceptual explorations span ancient to modern times, and his geographic reach extends across all directions. Through observation, research, and practice, he has persistently sought to understand the external and internal connections between all things and the human psyche.



Until November 16, 2024

After Hill Art Center, No.28 Gaoke Lu, Wisdom City, Tianhe 天河区智慧城高科路28号

Go As Astro Boy



This exhibition marks the first cross-border art show by Astro Boy in China, specially curated for the 20th anniversary of the cutting-edge New York brand ToyQube. Collaborating with international artists, gallery teams from the Missing Roof Gallery, emerging artists, and designers, the event explores the relationship between humans and technology from the artists' perspectives, delving into reflections on the development of artificial intelligence.



Until November 17, 2024

chi K11 Art Space, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江东路6号

The Scene Changes by Paul Segers/UDC

The Arctic region of Svalbard or Spitsbergen has just experienced the warmest summer in decades, with ice and glaciers melting faster than ever, and the flooded woodlands in another video also indicate extreme weather conditions. The third landscape, a sand-mining company shows the way us humans work with the land and seems to be an artificial desert.



Until November 25, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro Line 4) 广州美术学院大学城美术馆番禺区大学城外环西路168号

Past·Present·Future

The School of Arts and Crafts at GAFA presents 'Past·Present·Future,' exploring the continuous evolution of arts and crafts amid societal changes. This exhibition showcases how technological advancements and new materials are reshaping traditional crafts, merging modern life with Oriental philosophies. Faculty and students delve into redefining craftsmanship for contemporary living, highlighting craft’s adaptability in China’s modernization and the pursuit of quality living.



Until November 28, 2024

Art Museum Of Guangzhou Academy Of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University Town, Panyu 番禺区大学城外环西路168号广州美术学院大学城美术馆

Shadow Puppetry in China



This exhibition gathers shadow puppets from 20 provinces across China, including Shaanxi, Hebei, Sichuan, and Guangdong, showcasing diverse regional styles. Also featuring Thai shadow puppets and covering various artifacts like ceramics, wood carvings, and jade, it presents the unique characteristics of Chinese shadow puppetry and theatrical culture.



Until December 1, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

The Unfading Peach Blossom Land

The exhibition explores the themes of childhood innocence, joy, and nostalgia. Held at Deron Dental, the salon event was themed “An Artist’s Journey of Childhood Dreams.” Bao Bocheng, both a skilled dentist and an outstanding painter, shared his “Innocence” series, where he portrays childhood as a paradise filled with laughter and beauty. For Bao, medicine and art both serve humanity by nourishing the body and soul. His works are filled with humanistic warmth and attention to detail, reflecting his pursuit of both technical excellence and aesthetic beauty.



Until December 3, 2024

Deron Dental, Unit 3905-3908, igc East Tower, Xipu Da Jie, Liede 天河区猎德西浦大街天盈广成igc东塔39楼3905-3908单元

Gary Hill: Continuous Happening



"Continuous Happening" echoes the materialization of Hill's electronic linguistic structures and also bridges with the complex clusters of his chosen "continuous happening." This is not merely layering countless still images, but rather, exerts tension within the relationship of interacting and overlapping, representing a collection of multiple and plural forms. On display is a broad range of productions spanning key periods of Hill’s career, showcasing the key concepts and methods of his art creation.



Until December 8, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro Line 4) 广州美术学院大学城美术馆番禺区大学城外环西路168号

The Aroma of Wine Spreads All Over the World



Pure water, sweet fruits, and fragrant grains—these are the essential elements that create a smooth, rich spirit. Originating from the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau, the Yangtze River flows through Sichuan, Guizhou, and Chongqing, forming China's golden liquor belt alongside tributaries like the Min, Tuo, and Chishui Rivers. In this region, the saying "Water varies, and so does the strength of the liquor" holds true, tested over centuries.



Until December 22, 2024

Museum of the Mausoleum of the Nanyue King, No.867 Jiefang Bei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区解放北路867号

Intervening & Embedding

'Intervening & Embedding' brings together five female artists through paintings, installations, and videos, each capturing intimate nuances of everyday life. Shaped by unique perspectives on daily reality, their art reveals deeper connections to surroundings. With finely attuned senses, these works reflect an embedded awareness of the natural world and reimagined narratives. This exhibition offers a contemplative pause for viewers, inviting a moment of reflection on the organic ties between art and life.



Until December 31, 2024

Guangdong San Ta Museum of Art, Building 87, Zone A, Zinitang Cultural and Creative Park, No.7 Xi’an Lu, Zini Village, Shawan Jie, Panyu 番禺区沙湾街紫坭村西安路7号紫泥堂文化创意园A区87栋

The 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between China and France



Mark your calendars for an unforgettable cultural celebration! As China and France mark their 60th anniversary, the Song Yang Art Museum proudly presents a groundbreaking exhibition. Over 60 exquisite pieces, from the authentic works of Zhang Daqian's grandson and the Zhang Daqian Art Academy to the legendary Pablo Picasso's creations, will be showcased. This is not just an exhibition; it's a journey through the soulful expressions of two great cultures, a testament to the power of art in bridging nations. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness history in the making.

Until December 31, 2024

Syart Gallery, No.107-108, B1/F, Guangzhou K11 Art Mall, Tianhe

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Ou Chu



The exhibition showcases nearly 200 pieces generously contributed by Ou Chu, featuring a rich and diverse array of artistic genres. Traditional scholar's items, such as brushes, ink, paper, and inkstones, exhibit exquisite craftsmanship and charm, providing a glimpse into the tastes and aesthetics of literati. Pottery, porcelain, bronze ritual vessels, and tomb art also offer a fascinating view of the flourishing craftsmanship and decorative arts.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 13, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Zhao Tailai



The exhibition showcases over 100 donated cultural artifacts, spanning across different cultures and categories. The exhibits are elegantly displayed, creating a space imbued with artistic ambiance. Among them are numerous fine works of calligraphy and painting by renowned artists, allowing visitors to intimately experience the diverse styles and charms of ink art. Additionally, several ancient and captivating Tibetan "Thangka" paintings make a special appearance, showcasing intricate beauty and representing precious treasures of Chinese ethnic painting art. Moreover, exquisite craftsmanship from France, the UK, Germany, Japan, and other countries offers a glimpse into various cultural customs and traditions worldwide.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 14, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

From Painting School to Painting Academy

Celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Guangdong Academy of Painting, this exhibition showcases 'The Exhibition of 20th Century Masterpieces of Chinese Painting from the Collection of Guangdong Academy of Painting.' Featuring influential 20th-century Chinese painting masters, the exhibition highlights their artistic innovations blending traditional and modern, East and West. Through diverse styles, these artists paved new paths for the transformation of Chinese painting, leaving a legacy that continues to shape its evolution.



Until January 1, 2025

Guangdong Academy of Painting Art Museum, No.1 Huayuan Lu, Baiyun New Town, Baiyun 白云区白云新城画院路1号广东画院美术馆

Selected Artworks of the Ludwig's Donation to NAMOC



In 1996, German art collectors Mr. and Mrs. Ludwig made an extraordinary donation of 89 international artworks, comprising 117 pieces, to the National Art Museum of China. Their act of generosity, rooted in cultural exchange, bridged Chinese and international art communities. This exhibition showcases over fifty selected works from their donation, featuring masterpieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney. These pieces stand as milestones in the evolution of modern art, highlighting both the historical significance and artistic mastery of their creators, and serve as a vital link between East and West.



Until January 1, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Engraving and Printing

Woodblock printing, a technique dating back over 1,300 years, involves carving texts and images onto wooden boards, which are then printed onto materials like paper and silk. Despite the later invention of movable type, which was more cost-effective and efficient, woodblock printing persisted in China. This exhibition, a collaboration between the Guangzhou Museum and the Yangzhou Museum, explores how this technique shaped the distribution of knowledge, its connections to copyright and editions, and its lasting impact on daily life. Through this display, visitors gain insight into a craft that embodies the intellectual achievements of China’s long history.



Until January 1, 2025

Guangzhou Museum, Yuexiu Park, No.988 Jiefang Bei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区解放北路988号越秀公园

Dream in Paris



Embark on a journey of art and romance in the enchanting city of Paris, a sanctuary cherished by artists throughout history. Walking through its streets and alleys, one can sense the tales of art whispered by every cobblestone and every building. And now, the "Dream in Paris" exhibition elevates this artistic voyage to new heights.



Until January 3, 2025

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路228号正佳广场6楼

One Way Ashore, a Thousand Channels

This exhibition gathers 16 artists who reimagine the sea’s myths, mysteries, and maritime history through diverse media. From the legendary pirate Cheung Po Tsai to deities, monsters, and sea rituals, it blurs the line between past legends and modern challenges. Dive into an artistic seascape that swirls with tales of pirates, deities, and shifting oceans, inviting viewers on a journey through constructed islands and deep-sea imagination.



Until January 26, 2024

Guangdong Times Museum, Huangbian Bei Lu, Biayun Da Dao, Baiyun 白云区白云大道黄边北路广东时代美术馆

Birthmark

Artist Yin Kanbao’s 'Birthmark' examines memories of a disappearing agrarian life and its lasting imprint on our world. Through mixed media—painting, installation, performance, and video—Yin reflects on social connections and the scars of change. This project turns personal experience into a universal parable, questioning our ties to a land that has both nurtured and transformed us, and prompting us to consider what traces remain.



Until January 26, 2024

Guangdong Times Museum, Huangbian Bei Lu, Biayun Da Dao, Baiyun 白云区白云大道黄边北路广东时代美术馆

Imprints of the Great Qin



This exhibition features 200 Qin dynasty seals from the Xi’an Chinese Calligraphy Art Museum, offering a rare glimpse into the bureaucratic, artistic, and cultural facets of the Qin Empire. Through these seals, visitors can explore how the first unified Chinese empire used seals to convey its power, organization, and artistic identity. The exhibit sheds light on the influence of Qin’s meticulous administrative system and its long-lasting impact on Chinese civilization.



Until February 13, 2025

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan Si Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区中山四路316号

Exhibition of Armenian Cultural Treasures of the 18th - 20th Centuries: Collection of the Yerevan History Museum

Step into the ancient world of Armenia and explore its rich cultural heritage, from the legends of Noah’s Ark to its legacy along the Silk Road. This exhibition from the Yerevan History Museum transports you to a land of mystery and history, revealing the timeless beauty of Armenia’s 18th-20th century treasures.



Until February 16, 2025

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

Encountering Whang Tong



In 1774, a young man adjusted his belongings, took one last glance at the bustling Huangpu Port, steadied himself, and boarded a ship bound for Britain. Little did this ordinary traveler know that this journey into the unknown would turn him into a 'celebrity' across the ocean, leaving behind traces that modern historians and botanists would study and savor for generations.



Until March 12, 2025

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Jie, Miaotou, Huangpu

Timeless Masterpieces



Mechanical clocks not only opened doors to China but also influenced the local trade and manufacturing of timepieces. This exhibition unveils the unique appeal of Western clocks adapted to Chinese tastes, offering a glimpse into different eras. Step into a journey through time, where these clocks stand as enduring symbols, bridging cultures and eras.



Until April 6, 2025

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

