T+ Tickets: Award Winning Steak, 2025 New Year Concert + More!

Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the 'Asian Landmark Cuisine' title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music. During the Canton Fair, performances will extend by an extra hour. Feel the raw freedom of the Western cowboy world, where great food, drinks, and entertainment come together for an unforgettable night.

Applicable at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO venues in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest restaurants!

Get ready to groove at the first InterNations Guangzhou 90s Disco Night! On November 9 at 8pm, Ginstar Zhujiang New Town will transform into a disco haven with dazzling new lighting. Your ticket includes a welcome drink (House Wine, Beer, Classic Cocktails, or Soft Drink), all-night happy hour, 90s beats by DJ StarKey and DJ Duke, and an open dance floor. Mingle and dance the night away with friends from around the world!

November 9, 8pm - 11.30pm

Ginstar Zhujiang New Town, shop 103, 1/F, MingyueBuilding,No.2 Huacheng lu, Tianhe 天河区华成路2号名悦大厦1楼103铺星淘客名悦大厦分店

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

November 15, from 7.30pm

MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Join us for the first InterNations Guangzhou Game of the Month, 'UN Council Emergency Meeting'! With only 48 seats available, secure yours by prepaying before November 14—first come, first served! The ticket includes a welcome drink (White or Red Wine), six types of snacks, happy hour prices all afternoon, game organization, and prizes for the winning team. Don’t miss this unique social experience!

November 16, 2.30pm - 5.30pm

The Embassy Gastropub, No.88-90, Canton Place (North Gate Entrance), Tianhe 天河区广粤天地88-90号(北门入口)MBCPub英伦风餐吧

Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The 'Segmenti' concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises.



The world-famous material, which was already nominated for 11 Oscars in Alfred Hitchcock's cinema version and only recently celebrated success in the Netflix remake, also guarantees a wonderful evening full of romance, dark secrets and eerie suspense in the legendary musical staged concert.



This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in mainland China.



November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Discover the enchanting '2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert!' Join us for an unforgettable musical journey that brings families together in the festive spirit. Experience the magic of live music with your loved ones, creating cherished memories this New Year's. Don't miss out on this spectacular event! Book your tickets now for a night filled with joy and harmony.



December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Art Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

Discover the exclusive packages offered to all That's Guangzhou readers by iBorn Healthcare! iBorn Healthcare, rooted in the century-old medical heritage of Sun Yat-Sen Medicine, is dedicated to providing top-tier medical services in obstetrics, pediatrics, and medical cosmetology to both Chinese and international elite families. With hospitals located in Guangzhou and Shunde, iBorn Healthcare is committed to delivering warm and compassionate medical care, making it the premier obstetric brand in the Greater Bay Area and the preferred choice for discerning clientele.



Dental Ultrasonic Cleaning: Experience the benefits of dental hygiene with annual or semi-annual ultrasonic cleanings. By effectively removing tartar and plaque buildup, this treatment not only enhances oral health but also leaves you with a brighter and healthier smile.

Combo Package: Choose one service from the following two experiences:

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Therapy: Indulge in the revolutionary non-invasive hydration therapy that nourishes your skin from within. By delivering essential nutrients deep into the skin, this treatment revitalizes dull skin, revealing a luminous and rejuvenated complexion.

BTL Exilis Ultra 360° Skin Tightening Therapy: Unveil firmer and more youthful-looking skin with this state-of-the-art skin tightening therapy. Utilizing FDA-certified ultrasound fusion technology, combined with collagen regeneration techniques, this non-invasive treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in tightened and smoother skin texture with reduced wrinkles.

For Reservations: +8620-3666 3663

Guangzhou iBorn Women's & Children's Hospital, No.6 Longkou Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区龙口东路6号

