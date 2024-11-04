50+ Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Every Day

Oyster & Bubbles Feast @ Morton's The Steakhouse



At Morton's The Steakhouse treat yourself any day of the week, with the above deals on oysters, bubbles and wine.

Daily, 6-8pm, Sat & Sun 11.30am-2pm

Morton's The Steakhouse, IFC Pudong, 4/F, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, Pudong District 世纪大道8号, 国金中心IFC商场4楼, 近陆家嘴环路

Monday-Thursday



Meal Deals @ The Blarney Stone



The Blarney Stone has a different meal deal going on every night Monday through Thursday (check 'em out above).

And if you head there on a Monday, you can not only feed your head with Butter Chicken Curry, but also a quiz...

It's six rounds of fun, shots for each round winner, and a grand prize for the overall winner on the night. Part of a quiz season, there is also an RMB1,000 voucher up for grabs for the ultimate champions.

Oh, and it is also happy hour all night!

Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up.

Every Mon-Thu, 5-9pm.

Quiz every Mon, from 7pm; Free

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路

Monday-Friday

FREE Prime Miniature Cheeseburgers @ Morton's The Steakhouse



Order any cocktail at the Morton's The Steakhouse bar from Monday through Friday and enjoy free prime miniature cheeseburgers and steak sandwiches.

Every Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

Morton's The Steakhouse, 4/F, IFC Mall, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 国金中心IFC商场4楼，世纪大道8号，近陆家嘴环路

Monday



¥98 Happy Monday @ The Cannery

On Monday at The Cannery it is RMB98 for each of the following:

Dozen oysters

Kilo of clams

Pitcher of tap beer

We highly encourage (at least) one of each!

Every Mon, 5-10pm

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

Buy-1-Get-1 Burgers @ Smokin' Hog



It's BOGO burgers at Smokin' Hog on Mondays. Pick from their hefty Smoked Beef Burger (150 grams of USDA Prime beef imbued with the smoker’s fiery char, plus gooey cheddar, caramelized onions, mayo and a dribble of Smokin' Hog’s secret burger sauce), the calorie bomb Chili Burger (the same beef patty doused in smoked chili con carne, smoked cheese sauce, and avocado) and more!

Mon, 11am-11pm

Smokin' Hog, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu, Jing'an District 武定路970号, 近胶州路

Oyster Feast @ Morton's Grille Changning



Mondays at Morton's Grille Changning means oysters, with a half dozen just RMB128.

Every Mon, 11.30am-10pm

Morton's Grille Changning, Unit 7, H4 Building, Raffles City Changning, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 来福士4号古建7号商铺, 长宁路1195号, 近凯旋路

¥398 Tomahawk Steak @ Temperature & Temptation



Head on down to Temperature & Temptation on Monday for a juicy Tomahawk Steak at just RMB398, down from RMB1,088.



Every Mon, 10am-10pm

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路

¥288 Couscous for 2 @ Chez JOJO



Every Monday, all you can eat couscous for two is just RMB288 at both Chez JOJO restaurants.

Every Mon, from 5pm

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

¥25 Tacos @ El Santo



Mondays at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB25 until 10pm. Details on the poster above if you don't believe us.

Every Mon, 5pm-Late

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

20% Off Appetizers & Snacks @ Abbey Road

It is 20% off on all appetizers and snacks every Monday at Abbey Road.

Every Mon, from 4pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Crispy Pork Knuckle & BOGO Burgers @ Zeitgeist



Crispy! Juicy! Delicious! And great for sharing! Start the week the German way with a delicious roasted pork knuckle.

This classic Bavarian dish comes with sauerkraut and bread dumplings or french fries, dark beer gravy and two drinks of your choice: Draft Beer 0.5L, House Wine, Spritz or Sparkling Wine.

Usually RMB338, ir is just RMB238 on a Monday.

Oh, and Monday is also buy-one-get-one on burgers on a Monday.

Every Mon, 5-10pm

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路

Buy-One-Get-One Burgers @ Zeitgeist Bites



At Zeitgeist Bites Döner Burger Night Monday, you can enjoy a special buy-one-get-one deal for RMB98!

Every Mon, 5-10pm

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, Nr. 1361, C2-158 Xiewei Road, Xujing Town, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

Monday & Tuesday



Free Glass of Wine with Cheese Balls @ Nepali Kitchen



For the month of November, head along to Nepali Kitchen and enjoy a free glass of wine with every order of cheeseballs.



Every Mon & Tue in Nov, from 5.30pm

Nepali Kitchen, No. 4, Lane 819 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu, Jing'an District 巨鹿路819弄4号, 近富民路

Dinner Deals @ The Bull & Claw



Every Monday and Tuesday The Bull & Claw offers a dinner set menu starting at RMB100 for one course, RMB130 for two courses and RMB150 for three courses. And add just RMB18 for a beer, wine or spirit.

Every Mon & Tue, from 5pm

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Tuesday



¥98 Happy Monday @ The Cannery

On Tuesday at The Cannery enjoy the following Russian king crab leg deals:

RMB69 per 100g (30% off regular price)

2 legs are better than 1: buy 1 leg, get a leg free*

Buy a half crab, get a bottle of Champagne for free**

*Second leg chosen from selection available of equal or less weight, estimated 50% discount

**Billecart-Salmon Brut, estimated 55% discount

Every Tue, 5-10pm

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

Burger & Beer Tuesdays @ BNC



Every Tuesday, get a BNC Burger or Chicken Tikka Masala Burger at BNC and get an Asahi on the house.

Every Tue, from 5pm; RMB78

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号， 近昌平路

¥98 All-You-Can-Eat Schnitzel @ Zeitgeist



Tuesday is Schnitzel Day at Zeitgeist! We're talking RMB98 for all-you-can-eat schnitzel (pan-fried, like true Bavarians do it) including free flow potato salad.

Every Tue, 5-10pm

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路

Tomahawk Tuesday @ Morton's Grille Changning



Make it big at Morton's Grille Changning on Tuesdays, with the above bad boy and a bottle of wine going for RMB1,288, down from RMB1,888.

Every Tue, 11.30am-10pm

Morton's Grille Changning, Unit 7, H4 Building, Raffles City Changning, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 来福士4号古建7号商铺, 长宁路1195号, 近凯旋路

¥198 Grilled Whole Halibut @ Temperature & Temptation



Head on down to Temperature & Temptation on a Tuesday for a Mediterranean Style Grilled Whole Halibut for just RMB198, down from RMB298.



Every Tue, 10am-10pm

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路

¥498 1kg Tomahawk @ Chez JOJO

Every Tuesday, a kilo of Australian Angus Beef Tomahawk goes for just RMB498 at both Chez JOJO restaurants. The only condition is that you buy a drink to go along with it.

Well, you'll need something to wash that hunk of meat down!

Every Tue, from 5pm

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

XXL Schnitzel Night @ Zeitgeist Bites

Enjoy a delicious pan-fried XXL Pork Schnitzel every Tuesday! A massive 480gram Schnitzel with fries or Bavarian potato salad for just RMB128!

Every Tue, 5-10pm

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, Nr. 1361, C2-158 Xiewei Road, Xujing Town, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

FREE Dessert with a Meal @ RIINK



Head on over to RIINK on a Tuesday and enjoy a free dessert with any meal.

Adding to the fun, new Trivia Night at RIINK: simple trivia to tease your brain!

Six catagories of fun trivia every Tuesday starting at 8pm. Scan the QR code on the poster above to find out this week's them.

Bring your friends, form a team; food & drinks served until late; participants enjoy happy hour all night long!

Oh, and send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Every Tue, 11am-Late. Quiz from 8pm.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

¥88 Rosti Tuesday @ Abbey Road

Any rosti and a selected drink is just RMB88 every Tuesday at Abbey Road.

Every Tue, from 4pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

¥20 Taco Tuesday @ El Santo



Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20, including Corona, house wine and frozen margs.

Plus they throw in a themed quiz each week absolutely free! This Tuesday is a US Election Special.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day.



Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Tue, 5pm-10pm

Quiz from 7pm; Free

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious



Each week Tacolicious showcase their inventiveness, with a creative tacos, as well as coming up with a cocktail to match.

Tacos are RMB30 each – that offer is across the board – or get a two taco and cocktail combo for just RMB80.

Every Tue, 6pm-Close



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Tuesday Wing Deal @ Cages

Tuesdays at Cages sees four wings (two drums / two flats) with any signature sauce yours for just RMB28. Or go for eight (four drums / four flats) with two sauces for just RMB48.

Every Tue, 11am-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

¥100 BBQ Burger + Beer @ Cotton's

Every Tuesday sees Cotton's famous BBQ Burger plus an Asahi Beer going for just RMB100 at their stunning Xinhua Lu villa venue.

Every Tue, 11am-Late

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Wednesday

Fry-licious Wednesday @ Tacolicious



Fry-licious Wednesday at Tacolicious sees any loaded fries plus two beers for RMB88 and any loaded fries plus two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Fri, from 8pm

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Wing Wednesdays @ BNC



From 7-9pm eat as many wings as you want for just RMB88 at BNC. Thick, juicy wings in three different flavors (Naked, BBQ or Buffalo) sent to you six at a time until your stomach taps out.

It's a cluckin' good time!

Every Wed, 7-9pm; RMB88

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号， 近昌平路

All You Can Eat Raclette & Cheese Fondue @ Chez JOJO



Every Wednesday, enjoy unlimited raclette and cheese fondue for just RMB248 per person!

Indulge in endless gooey cheese with classic sides like boiled potatoes, bread, and cured meats in a cozy, Alpine-inspired setting.

It’s the perfect midweek treat for cheese lovers — don't miss out!

Every Wed, 5-11pm; RMB248

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

¥278 BBQ Platter + 2 Craft Beer @ Temperature & Temptation



Head on down to Temperature & Temptation on a Wednesday for their BBQ Platter plus two craft beers for just RMB278, down from RMB494.



Every Wed, 10am-10pm

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路

¥288 All You Can Eat Fondue or Raclette @ Chez JOJO



It's all about the cheesy, cheesy goodness at Chez JOJO each Wednesday, with all you can eat cheese fondue or raclette cheese just RMB288!

Every Wed, from 5pm

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

50% Off on Pizza @ Cages



It is 50% off on pizza at both Cages venues every Wednesday. And you don't refuse Don Corleone...

Every Wed, 11am-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

50% Off Wings @ RIINK



Get stuck into the wings at RIINK on a Wednesday, for they are 50% off.

Oh, and send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Every Wed, 11am-Late

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Steak Wednesday @ Cotton's

At Cotton's each Wednesday enjoy a free glass of wine with any steak, or opt for a tomahawk and get a free bottle.

Every Wed, from 5pm

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

50% Off @ El Santo



Wednesday night at El Santo sees 50% off food to 10pm (and 50% of drinks until 8pm), plus they throw in a quiz absolutely free!

Entry is absolutely free and there are great prizes on offer. The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day.

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Wed, from 5pm

Quiz from 7pm; Free

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

¥148 Wednesday House of Wellington @ The Bull & Claw

It's Wednesday House of Wellington every hump day with beef or salmon just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

¥88 All You Can Eat Schnitzel @ Abbey Road

From 4pm each Wednesday at Abbey Road it is all you can eat schnitzel and potato salad for the absolute bargain price of RMB88.

Every Wed, from 4pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Steak Night @ Zeitgeist

Zeitgeist, in cooperation with Yingos, brings you an amazing Steak Night deal every Wednesday.

Come and savor fresh cuts of the finest Argentinian beef prepared by Chef Rodrigo and his team on a charcoal grill.

The regular menu includes cuts of Sirloin, Rib Eye, Tenderloin, Entraña, Picanha as well as German sausages, plus a special Beef Tartare!

Each order includes a complementary salad bar and baguette.

Every Wed, 6-10pm

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路

Thursday



Mates Night Thursdays @ BNC



Grab a mate and share a giant platter of shareables and get two house pours and mixers included.

Every Thu, from 5pm; RMB188

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号， 近昌平路

Steak Deals @ The Bull & Claw



Thursday night The Bull & Claw offers amazing deals on Steaks - Sirlion Steaks at RMB158, a massive Steak Flight Board to share for RMB499 and Australian Angus 1.5kg Tomahawk at RMB998.

Every Thu, from 5pm

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Steak Night @ Zeitgeist Bites



The same great steak night as above at Zeitgeist, but on the Thursday not Wednesday.

Every Thu, 6-10pm

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, Nr. 1361, C2-158 Xiewei Road, Xujing Town, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

Thor's Day BBQ @ Morton's Grille Changning



Thurdays (or Thor's Day!) at Morton's Grille Changning means meat, with the above great valued BBQ options on offer.

Every Thu, 5.30-9pm

Morton's Grille Changning, Unit 7, H4 Building, Raffles City Changning, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 来福士4号古建7号商铺, 长宁路1195号, 近凯旋路

Rib Night @ Zeitgeist

Juicy slow-cooked ribs served with a side of french fries, baked potato or rye bread!

Served fresh from the oven by ½ (RMB158) or 1kg (RMB288).

Every Thu, 6-10pm

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路

¥138 Flambe Baby Chicken @ Temperature & Temptation



Temperature & Temptation offer up a succulent Provencal Style Roast Whole Baby Chicken for just RMB138.



Every Thu, 10am-10pm

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路

¥50 Burger + Beer @ Cages



All day (and night) Thursdays at both Cages venues sees a Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Fried Sandwich with your choice of Fries or Garden Salad PLUS a 450ml Amstel Beer or domestic soft drink for just RMB50.

A deal fit for a P.I.M.P.

Every Thu, 11am-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

¥120 Oyster Thursday @ Cotton's

Every Thursday at Cotton's sees half a dozen Black Pearl N4 Oysters for just RMB120, and add two glasses of wine for an extra RMB100.

Every Thu, 11am-Late

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Friday

Chip Shop Fridays @ BNC



Every Friday is Chip Shop Friday at BNC. Try their great new Fish & Chips or Battered Sausage & Chips or their weekly rotating freshly made Pie & Chips and get a house pour and mixer on the house.

Every Fri, from 5pm; RMB88

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号， 近昌平路

Friday & Saturday



Night Owl @ Chez JOJO



Both Chez JOJO venues have launched the above 'Night Owl' set menu, for those who want to feast into the evening.

Every Fri & Sat, 9.30pm-Midnight; RMB288

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Saturday



Chillin' & Grillin' BBQ @ Cages Jing'an



On Saturdays, Cages Jing'an roll out their award-winning southern style BBQ from noon until sold out, so don't miss out... especially on their beefzilla sandwich!

READ MORE: 3 Meaty New Menus: Cages, 18 Hours BBQ & Alimentari

Every Sat, 12 noon until they sell out

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Saturday & Sunday

L'Apero du Weekend @ Chez JOJO

Head to either Chez JOJO on on the weekend and enjoy free flow French cold cuts, homemade pork terrine, dipping platters, bruschetta and more for just RMB158.

It is also buy-one-get-one on Aperol spritz and wine.

Every Sat & Sun, 12-3pm

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Sunday



Swiss Fondue Sunday @ Abbey Road

Order any fondue at Abbey Road on a Sunday and get two glasses of house wine on the house..

Every Sun, all day

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

¥138 Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw

The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast, both wagyu beef and chicken, from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Buy-One-Get-One Pizza @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Finish the weekend of right with BOGO pizza at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana.

Every Sun, 5-8pm

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 43 Yongkang Lu, by Jiashan Lu 地址 永康路43号, 近嘉善路

Sunday-Thursday

Dinner Sets @ El Santo



Sunday through Thursday at El Santo enjoy a dinner set for two or four, with drinks, for RMB288 and RMB568 respectively.

Every Sun-Thu, 5pm-Late

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

