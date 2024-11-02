POLY MGM MUSEUM Opens on November 2

The POLY MGM MUSEUM, a visionary collaboration between the Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (Poly Culture) and MGM, nestled within MGM MACAU, announced its official opening on November 2.

Coinciding with the opening, the museum will unveil its inaugural exhibition, 'The Maritime Silk Road — Discover the Mystical Seas and Encounter the Treasures of the Ancient Trade Route.'

Centered around the theme of the 'Maritime Silk Road' and guided by marine archaeology, this exhibition promises to transport visitors worldwide through the history, present developments, and future prospects of the oceanic trade route.

With the Guidance of Art Exhibitions China and Poly Group, the 'Maritime Silk Road' inaugural exhibition is powered by a distinguished team of experts from China, Italy, and France, which features an impressive collection of 228 artifacts and artworks in 184 sets.

The exhibition showcases various objects linked to the 'Maritime Silk Road,' including underwater discoveries, silk fabrics, spices, and various rare treasures.

With a range that spans from important historical documents to spices and other treasures, the exhibition seamlessly integrates artifacts with contemporary art harmoniously.

This blend of international curatorial insights with advanced presentation technology delivers a compelling mix of scholarly insight, artistic excellence, interactive experiences, and visitor engagement.

Four Thematic Zones

The museum unfolds across four thematic zones — 'Monsoon,' 'Cultural Origin,' 'Integration,' and 'Connections' — each connected by a historical timeline that spans from the ancient to the modern 'Maritime Silk Road.'

They showcase the origin, development, impact, and future prospects of the 'Maritime Silk Road,' respectively.

The first zone, 'Monsoon,' offers a macro perspective of humanity’s evolution from a profound respect for the sea to a deep understanding and practical use of it for navigation and exploration.

This section connects diverse historical periods with a maritime civilization timeline, illustrating transformations in daily life brought about by maritime influences and crafting vivid imagery of the 'Maritime Silk Road.'

The second zone, 'Cultural Origin,' takes underwater archaeology as its guiding narrative, placing emphasis on cultural relics to delineate the characteristics of the route.

This section brings to life the 'Maritime Silk Road' history in a striking display featuring shipwrecks, salvaged cultural artifacts, and the remnants of ancient ports.

It illuminates China’s historical maritime trade and serves as a testament to safeguarding ancient history beneath the sea.

The third zone, 'Integration,' highlights the results of economic and cultural interactions between the East and West.

This is portrayed through the exchange of trade goods, the journeys of emissaries, the sharing of cultural heritage, and the waves of immigration, all of which underscore the significant influence of the 'Maritime Silk Road' on the enrichment of global cultural diversity.

Lastly, the fourth zone, 'Connections,' centers on the present and gazes forward into the future, exploring human engagement with sea protection and exploration within this new era through the media of photography, artistic works, and installation art.

As China advances toward greater prosperity and strength, new opportunities and challenges are reawakened along the 'Maritime Silk Road.'

Experience the Pulse of World Cultures at the POLY MGM MUSEUM in Macao

As a platform for disseminating and exchanging multiculturalism, the POLY MGM MUSEUM has invited internationally renowned artists to participate in its exhibition creation.

It has carefully selected elements from countries along the 'Maritime Silk Road,' drawing on the essence of both Eastern and Western cultures.

This approach ensures the exhibition embodies a blend of the ancient and modern, the tangible and intangible, and the integration of contemporary technology within its artistic presentation.

Committed to national first-class standards for collecting and exhibiting cultural relics, the museum is equipped with the necessary infrastructure and cutting-edge technology.

It flexibly adjusts its space to accommodate exhibitions of various scales, thus amplifying the museum’s role in cultural exchange and mutual learning.

The POLY MGM MUSEUM stands as a crossroads of culture and time.

It weaves cultural narratives and heritage into a fabric enriched with an adaptable layout, technology-enhanced interactive art, materials that convey cultural and aesthetic significance, and foremost techniques for artifact preservation and display.

The museum enriches traditional intangible cultural heritage with contemporary design, transforming each exhibition into a fresh narrative that intertwines history with contemporary art.

Amidst a dynamic play of light, shadow, and illusions, it stimulates visitors' artistic sensibilities and fosters creative inquiry.

The museum transcends national boundaries through its art, building a global bridge for cultural dialogue and exchange.

The 'Maritime Silk Road' pulsates with life, embodying a rich tapestry of cultural diversity and a fusion of the ancient and the modern; it stands eternal, much like the monsoons above, and the currents beneath the sea’s surface are everlasting.

Everyone is warmly welcome to visit the POLY MGM MUSEUM on November 2 to experience the pulse of global cultures through the lens of Macao.

Exhibition Information

Date: November 2, 2024 to September 2025 Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday: 11am - 7pm Friday: 11am - 9pm Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday: 10am - 10pm Guide Tour Service: Daily 3pm - Cantonese 5pm - Mandarin *Tours in other languages and time slots require a minimum of 2 days advance reservation Location: 2/F, MGM MACAU Enquiry or Reservation: Phone: (853) 8802 8888 Email: museum@mgm.mo



