23 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Puxi

Azul SKL – Festival Latino

Saturday



Looking for a party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs to midnight – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Migz & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Taco Stations

Spooky Desserts

Bouncy Castle



Face Painting & Costumes

Plus a whole load more entertainment for young and old, including group workouts with Exequte...

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Sat Nov 2, 11am-Late

Sunday

On Sunday, normal service is resumed at Azul SKL, with them serving up a full brunch menu bursting with options, with plenty of outdoor seating and some of the best people watching in the city also on offer.

Sun, 11am-3.30pm

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

Zeitgeist – Heurigen

Saturday



Heurigen are the rustic wine taverns that are a hallmark of Austrian wine regions. And this Saturday Zeitgeist will be honoring them with a traditional buffet and the Austrian wine flowing.

Sat Nov 2, 11am-4pm; RMB220-500

Sunday





At Zeigeist they have a glut of classic and sweet options (see the menu below) and a classy four-hour free flow deal for just RMB198 (see menu above).

Sun, 11am-3pm

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 海防路537号, 近西康路

Bella Vita – Spooktacular DJ Brunch

Head to Bella Vita Haifang for a ghoulishly good time on Sunday!

Unleash your inner monster while enjoying a specially themed menu, featuring creepy cocktails and fang-tastic dishes that will delight your taste buds!

Dress to Impress: Come in your spookiest costume! The best-dressed ghost or goblin will win a cash voucher to treat themselves on their next visit!

Dance the Day Away: Experience chilling beats and electrifying vibes with music by DJ S.kiv! Get ready to groove amidst the ghosts!

Don’t miss out on this frightfully fun brunch! Gather your friends and make unforgettable memories at Bella Vita Haifang.

Make this Halloween brunch a scream!

Sun, 11am-6pm

Bella Vita, 555 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路555号, 近西康路

Smokin' Hog



Enjoy BBQ meat with a Mexican flavor twist, with the option of two hours free flow booze.

From pulled pork enchiladas, brisket huevos divorciados or brisket chilaquiles, Smokin' Hog will send you out rolling!

Sat & Sun, 12-3pm

Smokin' Hog, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu, Jing'an District 武定路970号, 近胶州路

The Cannery





Plenty of Cannery classics on offer, plus an RMB198 free flow deal. They have an inviting terrace and beautiful lawn, and doggos are welcome!

Sat & Sun, from 11am

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

Cotton's



Enjoy brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or garden, and enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB188, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Abbey Road



Brunch with the Beatles at Abbey Road! Every Saturday and Sunday, order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty Abbey Road brunch menu above and add FOUR HOURS free flow for JUST RMB198.

We're talking Prosecco, House Wine, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Carlsberg and Asahi Draft, Gin Tonic, Vodka Tonic, Rum Coke, Aperol Spritz and soft drinks.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Bella Vita Bistro

Bella Vita Bistro's Italian Brunch sees three courses for RMB288, or free flow aperitivo for RMB188. And add on wine free flow for RMB288.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-3.30pm

Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路

Cages Jing'an

Saturday

On Saturdays, Cages Jing'an roll out their award-winning southern style BBQ from noon until sold out, so don't miss out... especially on their Beefzilla Sandwich!

Every Sat, 12 noon until they sell out

Sunday



On Sunday, they offer a global feast not to be missed. From an Asian Noodle bar to Cheese McMuffins to Breakfast Burritos, enjoy over 30 dishes from around the world.

The brunch deal is just RMB188 per adult, while kids below 1.4 meters enjoy 50% off, and those below 1.1 meters eat for free.

You can get your booze on with free flow for just RMB88!

As well as numerous big screens ideal for sports fans, Cages is also the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages, including a bouncy castle!

Sun, 11am-2pm

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Chez JOJO



Head to Chez JOJO on Yongjia Lu for their BBQ brunch, which is all you can eat for RMB298 and all sorts of flame-licked good stuff on offer – check out the menu above.

You also have the option of adding free flow for an additional RMB258.

Over at Chez JOJO Fumin Lu it is a la carte all you can eat, French style!

Once again you also have the option of adding free flow for an additional RMB258.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-3pm

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

Zeitgeist Bites

Over at Zeigeist Bites they have the same Bavarian feast on offer, plus that RMB198 four-hour free flow deal.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, C2-158 1361, Xiewei Lu 徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

Morton's Grille Changning



Morton's brunch sees guests invited to order freely from the hot and cold appetizers menu, then select a main course to enjoy for only RMB298 + 10%.

For an additional RMB158 + 10%, enjoy free flow sparkling, red, and white wine. Alternatively, for RMB358 + 10%, guests can enjoy free flow champagne, red, and white wine.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm

Morton's Grille Changning, Unit 7, H4 Building, Raffles City Changning, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 来福士4号古建7号商铺, 长宁路1195号, 近凯旋路

Azul Weave



Azul Weave's brunch menu is packed with Eduardo Vargas classics and seasonal delights.

Check out the full menu below...

It's just RMB168 for two courses, and RMB198 for three, which includes a beverage and coffee or tea. Azul Weave also boasts huge wraparound terrace open all year round.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 2楼, 近建国路

Colca



Over at Azul Group's Colca, it is RMB180 for two courses (starter and main), with a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB150 – see the full menu above.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3.30pm

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Tacolicious



Spring into scrumptious at Tacolicious! Get ready to dive into deliciousness with their new, weekend-only brunch lineup above!

Meanwhile, Breakfast Tacos, Quesadillas and Burritos go from RMB40, see below.

Finally, free flow Mexican Mules, Frozen Margaritas, Corona and Tacolicious Pilsner will set you back just RMB150 from 11-3pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-3pm



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Temperature & Temptation



Healthy and hearty, the Temperature & Temptation brunch includes classic breakfast, midday specials, an impressive pizza selection and sweet snacks.

Situated in The Weave, bring your family and enjoy a relaxing weekend on their spacious patio.



Sat & Sun, 10am-4pm

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路

BNC X Breakfast Champion

BNC has teamed up with Breakfast Champion for their authentic Full English, Irish and Scottish breakfasts with all the trimmings.

Check out their full plates or their breakfast baps, which are breakfast sandwiches you can customize to make the perfect morning sandwich.

They also serve from 10am until late, so if you've had a heavy one and are in need of help, head on over to BNC at any time of the day for the cure.

And if you are really cripplingly hungover, just order it in!

Sat & Sun, 10am-Late

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legends. It’s RMB98 for one course, RMB168 for two, and add the city's most famous free flow deal for RMB198.

Food options range from Smashed Avo Toast to Lobster Benedict to Chicken and Waffles to their proper Sunday Roast, which they also do on Sunday evenings....

The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast, both wagyu beef and chicken, from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Brunch Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm, roast during brunch & Sun from 5pm



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

RIINK

Fuel up for the day with RIINK’s Big Breakfast plate, featuring a hearty meal and a choice of coffee or tea, all for just RMB98.

Guests can bask in the sunshine on the sunny terrace, then work off those calories with a refreshing post-meal roll. Start the day in a delicious and energizing way!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



Daily, from 11am

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Les Halles de Shanghai

Over at Le Halles de Shanghai, brunch starts on Friday and runs all weekend. Civilized.

Fri, Sat & Sun, from 11.30am

Les Halles de Shanghai, 506 Jiashan Lu, by Jianguo Lu, Xuhui District 506号嘉善路, 进建国西路

Pudong

Azul Pudong





The Azul Group has rebranded its Xouk restaurant in Pudong as Azul Pudong, Azul being the flagship brand of Peruvian restaurateur Eduardo Vargas, who serves up sophisticated Latin fare.

Sat & Sun, 10am-3pm

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路

Kerry Bubbling Brunch @ The MEAT

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

An elegant dining atmosphere that delivers a high-quality culinary experience. Each dish is meticulously prepared, reflecting a passion for delicious food and excellent service, making it a perfect choice for those with refined tastes.

When: Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm

Price: RMB318 per person, add on RMB99 for free flow Italian sparkling wine

Reservations: Scan the QR code below...

The MEAT, Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

Mess – Art Brunch!



Combine brunch with letting your creative side go wild at Mess, where great food, art and wine collide.

Sun, from 1pm

Mess, 4777 Binjiang Dadao, by Pudian Lu, Pudong 浦东新区滨江大道4777号, 近浦电路

