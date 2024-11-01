8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

7-Day Classic: Yunnan Dali, Shangri-la, Lijiang,

Jade Snow Mountain & Tiger Leaping Gorge

If you haven't been to Yunnan, this trip is 100% suitable for you, as it offers a great opportunity to get close to the local people, learn about their daily life and discover classic sites, including...

Dali, where you will take in the Ancient Town, Xizhou, Zhoucheng and Erhai Lake, as well as taking part in tye-dyeing and partaking in a three-course Bai minority tea ceremony.

Shangri-la, where you will visit Pudacuo Park, Dukuzong Ancient Town, Guishan Park, Songzanlin Monastery, and world-famous Tiger Leaping Gorge.

Lijiang, where you can take in the majestic Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, and visit Baisha Old Town Mural.

Whitewater River Rafting in Yunnan

Whitewater River Rafting is thrilling fun! The NuJiang River in its turquoise winter color provides the best conditions for it.

Suitable for beginners, it is a great activity for families (kids aged 9+), groups of friends (minimum six people), or as a company teambuilding activity.

The full fun is a seven-day trip, including some hiking, hot springs and visiting a coffee plantation, in addition to three days drifting down the river rapids!

Shorter, tailor-made options are of course also available.

1-Day Horse Riding Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature cycling horse riding and go karting!

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant, lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-style St Sophia Cathedral, old Western-style buildings on Central Street, Songhua River Ice Activities and the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park.



3-Day Jiuzhaigou & Huanglong National Parks Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong national parks are picturesque fairylands, featuring sparkling lakes, spectacular waterfalls, and ancient trees with colorful leaves.

Hidden in the mountains of north Sichuan Province, where the main ethnic group is Tibetan, the area was largely unknown to outsiders until the mid-70s, before being declared a protected national park in 1982.

Inscribed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1992, and a World Biosphere Reserve in 1997, this tour will take you to visit both national parks, giving you the opportunity to take in their unparalleled beauty!

2-Day Mount Aotaina Western Sichuan

'Climbing Heaven' Adventure

In the central Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in northwestern Sichuan Province, at the foothills of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, there is a fairyland which is not normally frequented by humankind.

This is Three Ao Snow Mountain, also known as 'Climbing Heaven,' an area of breathtaking scenery, boasting mountains and hills, towering snow-capped peaks, rivers, brooks, valleys, and lakes with mirror-like surface.

Three Ao Snow Mountain is made up of three separate snow peaks which are all pyramid-shaped: the main peak, Aotaiji (meaning Father of Mountains in Tibetan), is 5,286 meters; Aotaimei (Mother of Mountains) is 5,257 meters above sea level; Aotaina (Son of Mountains), is 4,800M above sea level.

Aotaina is an excellent mountain for primarily entry-level climbers to do physical training, acclimatization, altitude sickness and other climbing tests. The traveling route is long, the environment is changeable, the physical requirements are strict, the climbing level is low and there is no dangerous section.

And, of course, it is also a great choice for enjoying magnificent snow mountains, taking unique photographs, and experiencing the local culture.

7-Day Kunming-Dali-Lijiang Classic Yunnan Tour





Image courtesy of C Adventure



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Kunming, Dali, and Lijiang Old Town, plus taking in trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience!

Starting in Lhasa one of the lowest altitude places in Tibet take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace.

Altitude will then gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

