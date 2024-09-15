16 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

Come Together Charity Music Festival

On November 9 at LETS Livehouse in Qianshan, Zhuhai, Come Together is holding out the 10th edition of the Come Together Charity Music Festival! With yummy food and beverages, a dedicated kids' zone, great performances from 7 live bands, and a few special surprises, this will be the most fun night on the Zhuhai calendar this year! This year's performances include: The High Rollers, Band Band Theory, Bugy Boy, Tweested, Qiulin Hakka Band, Off-Duty, and Spooge Wahz.



November 9, 3pm - 10pm

Let's Livehouse, Above the slide of Leshi Cultural District, No.70 Daishan Road, Qianshan, Xiangzhou 珠海市香洲区前山岱山路70号乐士文化区滑梯上方

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

Foshan



Watch the League of Legends World Championship at Richkat



Looking for the perfect spot to watch the League of Legends World Championship? Look no further — RICHKAT has you covered! We're streaming the matches live in all of our taprooms, and to make your viewing experience even better, we’ve crafted two special combos. Whether you're a fan of fresh draft beer or prefer our same quality brewery-fresh canned beer, we've got a deal for you! Don't wait — grab your squad and join us tonight for epic games, cold drinks, and unbeatable vibes!



October 17 - November 3, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest locations.

Orderly Heterogeneity

"Order" (企理) is a term coined by Zou Yanxi, embodying her notion of cleanliness, tidiness, and order. Meanwhile, "Heterogeneity (stands for heterogeneous Sequential Pattern)" (差序格局) was proposed, borrowing from sociologist Fei Xiaotong's description to illustrate how Zou Yanxi's work exhibits concentric layers radiating outward from a central self, along with dimensional variations around the center, forming a system of differentiated orders. Contrasted with traditional artistic methods, Zou Yanxi posits that contemporary art, through performance and installation, can connect more directly to the essence of "experience," offering a closer sensory translation. She seems intent on grounding the specificity of "existence" and its meaning amidst the mundane aspects of daily life, hence her creations are predominantly linked to direction, territory, and corporeality.



Until November 17, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde 盒子美术馆佛山市顺德区顺峰山公园(南门)

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Zhongshan



Embrace the Osmanthus Fragrance at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center



This autumn, step into a sensory delight at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center with our Osmanthus Afternoon Tea. The fragrant osmanthus blossom infuses each pastry and tea with the essence of the season, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Join us for a refined afternoon where the flavors and aromas of autumn come alive, perfect for cozy moments or gathering with loved ones. Savor autumn’s beauty, exclusively at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan.



Available from October 2024

For Reservations: 001-800 656 888

EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center, No.28 East Sunwen Road, Shiqi 石岐区孙文东路28号完美金鹰广场

A Century-Old Master



Stepping into the exhibition feels like entering a century-old musical dream. From the gentle breeze of Fragrant Hills to the streets of Macao, from Tokyo to Leipzig, from Beijing to Shanghai, each image captures the dreams and perseverance of Xiao Youmei.



Until November 17, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi 中山市石岐区孙文中路197号

Hong Kong

Celebrate Halloween in Hong Kong with Richkat

Caution: Alcohol Spill! Richkat taprooms have turned into a crime scene this Halloween, and you're invited to step into the madness! With 'drunken evidence' scattered everywhere, our interactive decor will keep you on your toes. Don't miss our killer Halloween deals across all locations and the Grab & Go special at Pottinger Street on Halloween day. Get ready for a spooky season like no other in Hong Kong — see you there!



October 25 - November 3, 2024

RichKat Craft Brewing (Hollywood Road), 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

RichKat Craft Brewing (Pottinger Street), 33-35 Pottinger Street, Central

Tsim Sha Tsui Halloween Night Vibes Laser Show



Join the Halloween celebrations in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 30 and 31, from 7 – 11pm. The festivities will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and the exterior wall of the Clock Tower. With the theme of ‘Happy Halloween Night Spectacular,’ the event will feature a visual feast featuring laser effects that blend technology and art for a unique experience. Adorable Halloween pandas will guide participants through the ‘hot spots’ of Yau Tsim Mong, ensuring a magical time for both locals and visitors.



October 30 & 31, 7pm – 11pm

Hong Kong Cultural Centre & Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower

POPFEST



POPFEST returns this autumn with an exciting four-day programme featuring music performances, dance showcases, multisensory experiences, and arts events by both local and international acts across the West Kowloon Cultural District. Events include Popnorama, showcasing top pop acts from around the globe; Celestial Unboxed, highlighting collaborations between independent music producer and local singers; and Submerged Paradise, an outdoor music and dance party. Beyond the main stages, additional free programmes will be held at the Art Park, M+, and Lau Bak Livehouse.



October 31 – November 3, 2024

Various times, please refer to event website for details:

www.westk.hk/en/popfest?tab=overview

Freespace, Art Park, Wonderland, M+ and Lau Bak Livehouse, West Kowloon Cultural District

Friday Night Funnies at TakeOut Comedy

Enjoy some Halloween laughs this week at Takeout Comedy! House Rules: Please arrive at 8.45pm; First Come First Seated; And no touching the comedians!



November 1, from 9pm

TakeOut Comedy Club, 34 Elgin Street, Central

Hyakki Yagyō 2 - Halloween Party at Zeus LKF



Get ready for a night of enchantment and eerie excitement at Zeus LKF on November 1, 2024, as we dive into the mystical world of Hyakki Yagyō—the Night Parade of One Hundred Demons! Join us for an unforgettable Halloween experience where the line between reality and the supernatural blurs.



November 1, from 11pm

Zeus LKF, 22/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

Fiesta Caliente: Dia de los Muertos - A Latin Party Halloween at The Trilogy



¡La vida es una Fiesta! Get ready for the Fiesta Caliente: Día de los Muertos, the spookiest and hottest Latin party around!



November 2, from 7pm

The Trilogy, 45 Pottinger Street, Central

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

The 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival

Hong Kong will host the fourth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival for the first time. Showcasing over 100 fascinating programmes, the festival will be staged in the "9+2" cities within the Greater Bay Area (GBA). With the theme "Integration in Diversity – Power and Possibilities," it will feature performances, museum exhibitions, film screenings and more, highlighting the region's dynamic culture and fostering creative exchange between artists from Hong Kong and the other GBA cities.



Until November 24, 2024

Various times and venues, please refer to event website for details:www.gbacxlo.gov.hk/en

Macao



UFC Returns to Macao This November

UFC's return to Macao is set for November 23 at Galaxy Macau, which also marks an 11-year hiatus from UFC's last visit to the area. Tickets go on sale today, and they will be sure to sell fast, so make sure you pick them up!



Scan the QR code for UFC Macao tickets

November 23, 2024

Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

