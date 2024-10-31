17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen

Founded in 2011, The Color Run™ – also known as the 'Happiest 5K on the Planet' – is a unique event that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality. After 5 years, The Color Run™ is finally coming back to China, and will be staged in Shenzhen on November 23. The pre-registration of The Color Run™ Shenzhen is open now. Hurry up to secure your slots at the early bird prices – before 10am, October 3. Let's release full passion in The Color Run™ and light up the Shenzhen fall!

November 23, 9.30am - noon, 1.30pm - 5pm

Rainbow Bridge Park, Guangming 光明区深圳彩虹桥公园

British Day 2024



British Day 2024 - 'Cool Britannia' is around the corner! This year, we are excited to bring back 40+ interesting booths and new and interactive games. Tickets are on sale. Grab yours soon! The phrase“Cool Britannia” means to signify the perfection of the British culture during the 90s when the United Kingdom was witnessing the peak of its success. It also means the contemporary good British culture. We'll transform our venue into a celebration of all things British, showcasing the creativity, music, fashion, and innovation that define our cultural heritage.



November 23, 11am - 5pm

Central Lawn, Qianhai Kerry Centre, Qianhai Da Dao, Qianhai Shenzhen - Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan 南山区前海深港合作区前海大道前海嘉里中心中央草地

Food & Drink

Halloween Shenzhen Marketing Meetups

Shenzhen Marketing Meetups hosted by Zack Franklin is on again in Halloween style! If you are in town and involved in marketing, cross-border e-commerce, AI, and related software, come over to mingle and network with your peers.



October 31, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

Halloween Parade Party by KICK IT

Get ready for KICK IT’s 2024 Halloween Parade Party! This year, the fun kicks off at Boathouse and spreads across two levels. Upstairs, enjoy games with prizes and free drinks, while downstairs features KTV, a makeup station, and a photo booth. Afterward, head to The Flames for live music and the ultimate Halloween Costume Contest with an exciting raffle. Don’t miss out on a night of thrills and chills!



November 1 from 8pm

For Tickets: via WeChat kickit2016

Boathouse, Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 南山蛇口望海路船屋餐厅

Haunted House Weekend



Pull out for spooky vibes, special drinks, delicious food, and endless fun at Brass House! The first 15 ladies in Halloween costumes who arrive before 9pm get a FREE shot! Don’t miss out on the thrills & chills!



November 1 & 2, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

10th Electric City Shenzhen Craft Beer Fest



Bionic Brew proudly invites you to the 10th Electric City Craft Beer Festival 2024, celebrating a decade of brewing innovation! This year, we’re bringing you an even more electrifying experience at our upgraded venue — HALO Place, a hotspot for Shenzhen’s coolest events. Get ready to explore a diverse lineup of craft beers from all over China while enjoying live music, gourmet food, and a vibrant atmosphere. Cheers to ten years of brews, beats, and unforgettable fun!

November 1 - 3, 2024

HALO Place, No.8 Liyuan Lu, Luohu 罗湖区梨园路8号

CHILL Halloween at G&G

Celebrate Halloween at G&G with a night of music, dancing, food, and festive makeovers on November 1st—all with free entry! Join the Halloween Parade from 7.30pm to 10pm, and swing by the Halloween Flea Market from November 1–3, open daily from 1pm to 8pm. Dive into the Halloween spirit at the G&G Creative Community!



November 1 - 3, 2024

G&G Creative Community, No.9 Liyuan Lu, Nanshan 南山区蛇口荔园路9号G&G创意社区万圣节CHILL计划

Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Uniway



Join The Happy Monk on November 3 for a lively Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold, featuring a special Halloween-style pizza-making activity for you and your kids! Enjoy a delicious brunch menu crafted by a Michelin chef, with live music setting the perfect Sunday vibe. Halloween-style pizza-making runs from 1 pm to 3 pm for just RMB88. Don’t miss this fun-filled family experience!



November 3, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Live Music at Cafe Society



Join us for live music at Cafe Society every Friday and Saturday night! Enjoy live music from 8pm to midnight, followed by an after-party with a DJ from 0.30am to 3am.



Every Friday, Saturday, 8pm - 3am (next day)

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Happy Hour at Salt & Talk



ALL Beers are 50% OFF! ALL Cocktails are 50% OFF! ALL Wines & Wine related cocktails are 30% OFF! Grab yourself a daily special deal with a glass of your favourite drinks and Enjoy!



Monday - Friday, 3pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2165 9635

Salt & Talk, Shop 116, C Block, Sea World, Nanshan

Music



Tiny Shiny Beautiful



Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.



Price: from RMB188

October 31, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

Hou Live, B112A, KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112A

DÉ DÉ MOUSE



This Halloween, the visionary Japanese electronic artist DÉ DÉ MOUSE returns to China after five years, inviting you to "Return to Tomorrow's Party II." Known as one of Tokyo's most influential electronic music pioneers, with nearly 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, DÉ DÉ MOUSE has captivated audiences at major international festivals like FUJI ROCK and SXSW. His music is a fusion of vibrant melodies that create a neon-lit, dreamlike universe. Accompanied by dual VJs on this tour, he delivers a sensory experience that blurs the line between sound and visuals. Drawing from popular music and infusing it with his own distinct style, DÉ DÉ MOUSE masterfully deconstructs melodies, stimulating listeners' senses with unexpected rhythms and guiding them into a whimsical sonic universe.



Price: from RMB150

October 31, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Darius & Kartell



Missed the July show? Don’t let this November event slip away! French producer and DJ Kartell returns to Shenzhen, joined by his friend Darius, bringing their signature blend of soulful, nostalgic electronic music. Kartell, known for his warm, melancholic beats, and Darius, celebrated for cosmic, introspective melodies, promise an enchanting night of French romance that’s both dreamy and dance-worthy. Don’t miss these musical storytellers as they fill the night with unforgettable French Touch.

Price: from RMB179

November 1, from 11pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

STEVANS



Get ready for STEVANS, the Swiss electro duo infusing modern indie rock with the classics of ‘80s disco. Comprised of Yvan Franel and Yann Secrest, they mix groovy rhythms, soulful vocals, and pop beats, connecting listeners across generations and cultures with a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Their unique fusion of electro-pop is set to bring an electric, vibrant experience that fans around the world can’t resist!

Price: from RMB120

November 2, from 2.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

John 5



John 5, one of the world’s most celebrated guitarists, brings his virtuoso skills to the stage with Mötley Crüe, filling in for Mick Mars. Known for his work with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and more, John 5’s mastery spans hard rock, metal, and even country, weaving diverse styles into a distinctive musical tapestry. Don’t miss the iconic shredder live, as he ignites the stage with his genre-defying guitar wizardry.

Price: from RMB380

November 3, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3340719

HOU LIVE x Mixc cube, China Resources Tower B1 floor Art Cube, No.2666, Keyuan South Road, Nanshan 南山区科苑南路2666号中国华润大厦B1层发布厅

