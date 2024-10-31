  1. home
  2. Articles

World Champion 'Shucker Paddy' PIИK OYSTER Popup

By Ned Kelly, October 31, 2024

0 0

The PIИK OYSTER – the exclusive 11-seat oyster degustation experience located in the Long Bar at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund  is always a treat for all the senses.

Yet, surely this week they have found their perfect partner in Patrick McMurray, or 'Shucker Paddy' – the moniker by which he is known to the world.

For he is quite the legend.

After honing his skills for a number of years, in 2002 McMurray became the first  and to date only – Canadian to win the World Championships of Oyster Opening in Galway, Ireland. 

From there, he didn't look back, as the Guinness World Records show – McMurray currently holds three world records for shucking oysters: 39 in one minute; 1,114 in one hour; and 8,840 in one hour as part of Team Canada. 

He once took on Gordon Ramsey in a shucking contest, Shucker Paddy giving Ramsey an absolute shellacking.

Impressive statistics. But McMurray is far more than just his numbers; he is also a rapturous storyteller, or seanchaí as he likes to refer to himself – Gaelic storytellers who were the definition of entertainment in ancient Ireland, holding the key to all folklore, myth, and legend.

LRTV2241.jpg

As one of the world’s foremost oyster experts, McMurray is an ambassador of oyster culture, bringing his culinary adventures to the PIИK OYSTER 'stage,' as he regales diners with anecdotes, expert insights, and a healthy dose of humor – all while serving up oyster after oyster after delicious seafood dish.

Central to the 'show' is the concept of merroir – a portmanteau of terroir and merthe French word for sea; as filter feeders, oysters taste like what they eat, while the sea water, currents, tides, temperature, algae, rainfall, season, and location all play their part in the nuanced flavors you taste in each bivalve. 

It is a personalized dining experience, blending the distinct flavors of the Atlantic and Pacific with the captivating stories behind McMurray's culinary journey along Canada’s picturesque coasts.

LRTV2497.jpg

It all kicks off with the Amuse, a 'caviar kissed' Kumamoto Oyster from British Columbia, which Shucker Paddy strongly advocates is consumed using the 'slurp and bump' method – warming the caviar to body temperature on your hand to bring out the taste, slurping down the oyster, and then finishing off with the warmed, flavorsome salty roe.

LRTV2658.jpg

On the imbibing front, the Long Bar team at Waldorf Astoria have curated an exquisite selection of wines, while Shucker Paddy has thrown in some cocktails that reflect his personality and story.

The Amuse course is served with a classic Canadian Caesar cocktail, a Bloody Mary made with clamato juice  tomato juice, clam juice, and spices – served in a Montreal steak spice rimmed glass.

"The right beverage can truly elevate an oyster’s unique essence," enthuses McMurray.

LRTV2780.jpg

Next up, Welcome to Canada, a trio of SunSeeker British Columbia Oysters served up in three different styles: one with a mignonette of maple, red wine vinegar, chopped shallots and apples; one roasted with a maple-miso glaze...

LRTV2546.jpg

... and the final one theatrically cedar smoked in la cloche.

LRTV2569.jpg

Next up, the pun-tastically named Shuckuterie, another trio of dishes, including a tuna and oyster tartare and sliver of geoduck.

The latter takes its name from the Lushootseed language of the Nisqually Tribe; meaning 'dig deep,' that is exactly what you have to do if you want to harvest one of these mollusks, found as they are nestled beneath the sand on the subtidal beaches of the Pacific Northwest.

LRTV2561.jpg

Also in the Shuckuterie is a butter poached spot prawn, alongside pink salmon belly cured in oyster liquor...

LRTV2563.jpg

... and a generous portion of sea urchin.

LRTV2794.jpg

This course is served with the 'James Bond made famous' Vesper Martini, but made with gin and vodka infused with algae, giving the drink a green tint and subtle hint of the sea, in keeping with the journey.

LRTV2580.jpg

Shucker Paddy fully encourages foraging in the infusion bowl for what booze-soaked morsels remain, in order to elevate your buzz.

LRTV2591.jpg

McMurray's Dungeness Crab Salad sees pickled oyster mushrooms and sea greens, while the crab is binded in a lemon aioli made from emulsified oysters.

LRTV2635.jpg
A bonus course split pea soup with lardons

LRTV2663.jpg

The East Coast Lobster Supper is an homage to North America's eastern seaboard, with a butter poached half lobster supplemented with a mussel, clam and Fanny Bay Oyster, while the fries are playfully topped with a lobster poutine – that most Canadian of Canadian dishes.

LRTV2708.jpg

McMurray's take on a Turf & Surf sees Montreal steak spice seasoned ribeye alongside a smoked sablefish that has been bathed in oyster butter.

LRTV2714.jpg

Sorry – It's the End features a final Canadian classic, the beloved Maple Butter Tart dessert given the Shucker Paddy treatment with flaked oyster salt.

It is served alongside – what else from this proud member of the Irish diapora – a creamy Irish Coffee that slips down just as easily as all those oysters.

LRTV2743.jpg

The Patrick 'Shucker Paddy' McMurray show is only in town until Sunday, so if you want to join him on his culinary journey, and hear a whole load more oyster anecdotes, get your PIИK OYSTER seat booked now.

A Culinary Journey Along the Canadian Coast

Dates: October 29 to November 3

Time: 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Reservations: Call +86 (0)21-6322-9988, visit www.waldorfastoriashanghai.com

Address: Long Bar, Waldorf Astoria, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路

Weixin-Image_20241031100724.jpg

[All images courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund]

more news

Monthly Events at Atmosphere, China World Summit Wing Beijing

Monthly Events at Atmosphere, China World Summit Wing Beijing

Drink in their great deals and great views!

Grill 79 at China World Summit Wing Launches ‘A Taste of Beijing’

Grill 79 at China World Summit Wing Launches ‘A Taste of Beijing’

Chef Zoe introduces a delectable new menu

Shanghai’s Best (& Worst) Reubens for St. Paddy's Day

Shanghai’s Best (& Worst) Reubens for St. Paddy's Day

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

PIИK OYSTER Wows Guests with Ever-Evolving Oyster Omakase

China's only oyster omakase experience

Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

Embracing the dazzling prosperity of the Huangpu River, savoring the ultimate feast in the world - Michelin two-star chef, Chef Jian Jieming, continues to shine in the culinary world.

Waldorf Astoria Opens Exclusive 8-Seat PIИK OYSTER

The world is your oyster!

Man, Myth, Legend: Yao Lu on Union Trading Co.'s Evolution

How Yao Lu grew a neighborhood bar into one recognized on the World's 50 Best List

Modernista Hosts 3 Epic Nights of Music & More!

Continue your celebrations at Modernista!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Chinese Startup Sells Space Flight Tickets for RMB1.5 Million

ByteDance's Zhang Yiming Tops China's Rich List

34 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Were You at the Wham! Concert in Beijing in 1984?

Were You at the Wham! Concert in Beijing in 1984?

World Champion 'Shucker Paddy' PIИK OYSTER Popup

World Champion 'Shucker Paddy' PIИK OYSTER Popup

16 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

16 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives