28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak Canton Fair Special



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the "Asian Landmark Cuisine" title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music. During the Canton Fair, performances will extend by an extra hour. Feel the raw freedom of the Western cowboy world, where great food, drinks, and entertainment come together for an unforgettable night.



From October 15 to November 4, present your Canton Fair pass to enjoy a 5% discount at all Mr. Rocky & Rocky Bro locations.

Scan the QR code to get 20% Off Cash Vouchers



Applicable at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO venues in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest restaurants!

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

British Day 2024



British Day 2024 - 'Cool Britannia' is around the corner! This year, we are excited to bring back 40+ interesting booths and new and interactive games. Tickets are on sale. Grab yours soon! The phrase "Cool Britannia" means to signify the perfection of the British culture during the 90s when the United Kingdom was witnessing the peak of its success. It also means the contemporary good British culture. We'll transform our venue into a celebration of all things British, showcasing the creativity, music, fashion, and innovation that define our cultural heritage.



November 2, 11am - 5pm

The Canton Place, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城广粤天地中庭

Food & Drink

YUE "Reinterpret Cantonese Cuisine"

Experience a fresh take on Cantonese culinary art at YUE, where Executive Chef Seven unveils the seasonal autumn menu. Discover a standout dish: Mountain Chicken Soup, featuring broiled and roasted chicken with fresh mushrooms, prepared using French techniques to create a rich Cantonese consommé. YUE's modern approach pays homage to Cantonese tradition, blending creativity with authentic flavors to deliver a dining experience that engages all six senses. Indulge in the beauty of taste and tradition at YUE, where modernity meets cultural identity.

For Reservations: +86-19927576951

YUE·Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新港东路618号南丰汇4楼

Haunted Halloween

Join the Haunted Halloween party! Live music, costumes, and spooky fun await at Hooley's on October 31 and November 1. Don't miss out!



October 31 & November 1, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴盛路8号, 101号铺, 保利心语后面

Hoodoo Halloween Upside Down Rooftop Party



Halloween is coming, and the Hoodoo team is returning! A force from beyond has escaped, a power from the X-Dimension, "the Upside Down." What does it want, and who can stop it? Hoodoo will soon celebrate our tenth anniversary in Guangzhou. Always ready to do battle against the forces of evil, the monsters that lie in the shadows playing boring, commercial, crap music. Join us as we fight once again. DJ line: DVKE, ANABLANC, OURKIDVSLZR, TRIBES, and ARCG!



Free Entry

October 31, from 8pm

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Bookshop Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

Halloween Bingo Night

Spooky fun awaits at GOAT Halloween Bingo Night! Win lots of booze, restaurant vouchers, and random goodies. Limited spots. Don't miss out on the eerie excitement!



October 31, from 7pm

For Reservations: +8620-38049243

The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 珠江新城华就路6号

Halloween at DUNN BROS



Celebrate Halloween 2024 at DUNN BROS! Dress up and get a free Blood Bag with your spooky costume. Join us for a night of frightfully fun surprises!



October 31, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-15011717713

DunnBros Taproom, T.I.T Double Fish, No.317 Jiangyan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区TIT双鱼数字文体产业园招商运营中心江燕路317号

Halloween at OMMA



Join Chris Bello for a thrilling Halloween party at OMMA on October 31, featuring a special guest DJ lineup and an unforgettable night of music and fun. RSVP now!



October 31, 2024

OMMA, 1/F, Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城冼村路11号保利威座大厦南塔F1层

Halloween Night at Perry's

Join the Ghostly Carnival Halloween Night at Perry's Enjoy free makeup, DJ K.D.B, and a night of thrilling fun with a RMB50 admission ticket. Don't miss out!



October 31 - November 1, 2024

Perry's Jichang Road, 3/F, Zhengyang Building, No.1438 Jichang Lu, Yuncheng Jie Dao, Baiyun 白云区云城街道机场路1438号正阳大厦3楼

The LOOP Halloween Week



Get ready for a nonstop party at The LOOP! Starting Wednesday with Azúcar Latin Night, followed by Disco Hunter on Thursday. On Friday, enjoy a B2B session with Chris Bello and Juliano, and wrap up the week with House Sessions on Saturday. Four nights of the finest music await, setting the perfect stage for your Halloween celebrations!



October 31 - November 2, 2024

The LOOP, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Lu, Tianhe 天河区马场路36号天河领展中心一楼商场后

Halloween Makeup Party at Highland Whisky



Unveil the spirit of Halloween at Highland Whisky bar with a spine-chilling Makeup Party. Dress to impress and join the festivities! Highland Whisky bar transforms into a haunted haven for Halloween.



October 31 - November 11 2024

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

Guangzhou Oktoberfest with the German Chamber of Commerce



On November 1, the German Chamber, in collaboration with China Hotel, the German Consulate in Guangzhou, the Guangdong Tourism Association, Lingnan Group, and esteemed sponsors, will present you with an unforgettable night of authentic German festivity!

November 1, 6pm - 10pm

For Tickets: Please call +8620-8755 8203 or email fang.jay@china.ahk.de

Crystal Ballroom, 2/F, China Hotel, No.122 Liuhua Lu, by Jiefang Bei Lu 越秀区流花路122号中国大酒店

Happy Hour Hip Drink and Fun Festival

Cheers to good times at the Happy Hour Hip Drink and Fun Festival! For three days straight, from November 1 to 3, dive into a world of craft beer bliss at Parc Central Guangzhou with over 100 incredible labels to discover.



November 1 - 3, 3pm - 10pm

L1 South Area & B1 Area, Parc Central, Tianhe 天河区天环广场南区L1及B1

2nd IPA Craft Beer Festival Guangzhou

Toast to the 2nd IPA Craft Beer Festival in Guangzhou! Over 30 breweries, 100+ new IPA flavors, and three days of fun from November 1 to 3 at K11 Art Mall. Scan to learn more and join the celebration!



November 1 - 3, 2024

K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江东路6号

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold

Join The Happy Monk on November 3 for a lively Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold, featuring a special Halloween-style pizza-making activity for you and your kids! Enjoy a delicious brunch menu crafted by a Michelin chef, with live music setting the perfect Sunday vibe. Halloween-style pizza-making runs from 1 pm to 3 pm for just RMB88. Don’t miss this fun-filled family experience!



November 3, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13450293464

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼一层1号铺

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza at Cages



Cages brings a taste of Chicago to Guangzhou on the first Sunday of every month! Grab your friends and join us for an indulgent feast! Choose from four delicious flavors: Meat Lover's, Pepperoni Madness, Chicken Parmesan, or Vegetarian!



November 3, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

CAGES, 3rd & 4th Floor, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum. No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Rolls-Royce Themed Afternoon Tea Experience at Jumeirah Guangzhou

Inspired by the elegance of Rolls-Royce, this exclusive experience features a selection of exquisite treats made with seasonal ingredients. Paired with champagne and caviar, served by Jumeirah Guangzhou's dedicated butlers, every detail invites you to savor the epitome of opulence. Embark on a journey of taste and sophistication!



Price: RMB688/set; RMB788/set with two glasses of champagne

Available until December, 2.30pm - 5.30pm every day

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours before your arrival: +8620-8883 8888

Jumeirah Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江东路 12 号广州卓美亚酒店

Canton Fair Special Gift at Yoting



During the 136th Canton Fair, Yoting has a special treat for attendees! Simply present your Canton Fair credentials to receive a complimentary glass of Heineken beer and enjoy a 12% discount on your total bill. Don't miss this exclusive offer to celebrate the Canton Fair in style!



October 18 - November 4, 11am - 1am (next day)

For Reservations: +86-18028036104

Yoting, Building R7, Panyu Agile Plaza, Unit 103-104 on the ground floor Yoting美式烤肉餐厅番禺区南村镇番禺大道敏捷广场R楼103铺

Stunning Terrace Dinning Experience at Morton's Grille



Immerse yourself in urban elegance with the stunning rooftop dining experience at Morton's Grille. Soak in breathtaking views of the city skyline and the iconic tower that lights up the night as you sip on exquisite cocktails and shisha. Enjoy fine dining in a lively atmosphere, capturing the essence of the vibrant metropolis. Open from 5pm daily — come and elevate your evening!

Terrace open from 5pm every day

Morton's Grille, Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴民路222号天汇广场五层505号和六层603号

Music

Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi



Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Chicago's most prominent pianist, holds the prestigious title of being the first Asian artist inducted into the American Blues Hall of Fame. As the only Asian musician recognized by the highest echelons of African American music, Ariyo is a true trailblazer. His accolades include the Best Entertainer Music Award and an invitation to perform for President Obama. Ariyo also became the first Asian pianist to play at Carnegie Hall and the first to grace the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival. As a key pianist for the legendary Jimmy Rogers' band and a mentor to the iconic Robert Lockwood Jr., Ariyo has toured with Otis Rush and performed alongside greats like B.B. King and Albert King. Now, Ariyo brings his authentic 'Chicago Blues Piano Trio' to China, sharing his mastery with new audiences.



October 31, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/2918921

Omni Space Guangzhou, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe 天河区奥体南路12号

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert



Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center present a vibrant string trio by Beethoven, written early in his career but foreshadowing the greatness to come, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful F-minor Piano Quartet. The program concludes with Dvořák's A-major Piano Quintet, a work of beauty and grandeur. Founded in 1969, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) brings the transcendent experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind worldwide.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 3, 7.30pm

Duration: around 100 minutes (including 20 mins intermission)

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Cephalotripsy



Embrace the return of Cephalotripsy as they unleash their long-awaited sophomore album, Epigenetic Neurogenesis, after 17 years of silence. Fans rave, "It's an almost perfect album with no weak tracks, a testament to the band's 17-year journey crafting a thousand-pound Slam Brutal Death sound." As November's chill sets in, the heat of this long-awaited Brutal Death metal feast is sure to ignite the passion of metal enthusiasts across the nation. Don't miss the tour in November!



November 5, from 8pm

For Tickets: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Lifestyle

Flea Market at DUNN BROS

Discover fresh talent at DUNN BROS’ Flea Market this weekend! Dive into the local art scene, grab a craft beer, and engage in art talk with up-and-coming artists. Don’t miss cosmic creator Christine Po and her latest comic book series Nemesis, plus original artworks on display. It’s a perfect blend of creativity, community, and craft!



For Reservations: +86-15011717713

DunnBros Taproom, T.I.T Double Fish, No.317 Jiangyan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区TIT双鱼数字文体产业园招商运营中心江燕路317号

Upcoming



Toshiki Soejima at MAO Livehouse

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 15, from 7.30pm

MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Piano Virtuoso Maksim's "Segmenti" Concert



Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The "Segmenti" concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert



Discover the enchanting "2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert!" Join us for an unforgettable musical journey that brings families together in the festive spirit. Experience the magic of live music with your loved ones, creating cherished memories this New Year's. Don't miss out on this spectacular event! Book your tickets now for a night filled with joy and harmony.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Art Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

