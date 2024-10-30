35 Upcoming Live Music Shows in Shanghai

Until Nov 17: Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Until Nov 17, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

Nov 1: Seisiún 上海 Traditional Irish Music @ Grand Yard



Come join Seisiún 上海 - Shanghai’s monthly Irish live music session with drink deals on Friday November 1!

Grand Yard on Xikang Lu will be hosting Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory (Cork, Ireland) and Morris (Coventry, UK), and special musical talents Daniel (Ireland) and Kent (USA).

They play mandolin, fiddle, guitar, tin whistle and accordion while singing stories of drinking and romance from the Emerald Isle.

There’ll also be an Irish Language table for Gaeilgoirís, message to find out more!

Free entry, table booking advisable!

Fri Nov 1, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Grand Yard, 608 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路608号, 近昌平路

Nov 2: Dysnomia Live @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Dysnomia Live was born out of the encounter between two artists: Thomas Julienne, a bassist and composer, and Alexandre Dupeyron, a talented photographer.

Dupeyron carefully selects a series of photographs and rearranges them according to the musical development, giving the whole performance a richness of emotion and depth.

The five musicians of the Orchestre de la Rhythm perform Dysnomia's repertoire live, captivating the audience with their dreamlike performances.

Dysnomia is not only a unique art form, but also an immersive experience for the senses. On the Dysnomia stage, each artist has the mission of transcending themselves and transporting the audience into a world of fascination and wonder.

Sat Nov 2, 8.30-9.30pm; RMB120

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Nov 3: LUNARSEA@ Yuyintang Park



Get ready, Shanghai – Italian melodic death metal sensation LUNARSEA is coming in hot!

Blending atmospheric melodies with fierce metal intensity, with hauntingly beautiful, yet brutal vocals to give you a hell of a show.

With a reputation for explosive live performances and a dedicated fanbase across Europe, this is a rare chance for metal enthusiasts in Shanghai to experience Lunarsea’s unique heavy sound up close!



Sun Nov 3, 8pm; RMB120-240

Yuyintang Park, B1, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

Nov 3, 10, 17 & 24: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz







Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Nov 4: China Jazz 2024 Opening Ceremony @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Do you know the story of Chinese jazz? How it was born, how it grew? What kind of brilliance it had in the past? What hopes it holds for the future?

On November 4, this China Jazz Opening Ceremony with celebrate 20 years of the iconic JZ Festival, an a century of jazz in China!

Legendary figures in Chinese jazz will perform, including the band ADO, original jazz album creator Kong Hongwei, Golden Melody Award-winning composer Sifeng, renowned jazz singer Gu Feng, 'Saxophone King' Li Quan, famous Chinese jazz singer Zhao Ke, acclaimed trumpet player Li Xiaochuan, jazz guitarists Zhang Xiongguan and Yang Guang, jazz singer Ji Le, singer-songwriter Lao Hu, 'Father of Chinese Rock' Cui Jian, and many more will gather from cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Zhuhai, and beyond, forming a grand lineup of nearly a hundred Chinese jazz musicians!

Mon Nov 4, 7.30pm; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

Nov 6, 13 & 20: Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

Wed Nov 6, 13 & 20, 7.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Nov 6 : Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Wed Nov 6, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Nov 7: 11th Anniversary @ The Pearl







Mark your calendar for November 7 as the Pearl will celebrate their 11th Anniversary in true Pearl style!

The night will be hosted by the fabulous Cocosanti, featuring a dazzling showcase of cabaret, burlesque, and acts from your favorite shows.

The energy will keep rising with live music from the Red Stars band, guaranteed to get everyone up, jumping, and dancing the night away.

To top off this unforgettable evening, award-winning Chef Lung will serve his signature dishes and debut some new culinary delights, including the brand-new late-night Cantonese dim sum-inspired menu.

Come celebrate 11 years of magic, music, and memories at The Pearl!

Thu Nov 7, 9pm; RMB111

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 8: Bryce Kendall @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road, featuring pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Fri Nov 8, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Nov 8: Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Coldpearl, a tribute to post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Fri Nov 8, 8.30pm; RMB160

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 9: Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Sat Nov 9, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Nov 10, 17 & 24: Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun Nov 10, 17 & 24, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Nov 11: Cotton Blues @ JZ Club



The legendary Cotton Club Band play the blues at JZ Club, in an after party for the JZ Festival.

Sun Nov 11, 7-9pm; RMB168

JZ Club, Watertower Plaza, 8 Hengshan Lu, by Wulumuqi Nan Lu, Xuhui District 衡山路8号水塔广场

Nov 13: Toshiki Soejima @ MAO Livehouse

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm; RMB300

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Nov 13: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Wed Nov 13, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 14-17: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Thu-Sun Nov 14-17, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 14: Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Thu Nov 14, 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Nov 15: Sunset Party @ Abbey Road



Born and raised in Zambia, engineer by day and musician by the weekend or the occasional night, Madalitso’s take on on music is inspired by several artists under the CCM banner, John Mayer, Jake Isacc, U2 and Needtobreathe just to name a few.

Through his music, a soul and blues mix, Madalitso invites his listeners to ponder questions about reality, love and hope.

Fri Nov 15, 7.45pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Nov 15: Monsters of Rock @ The Pearl



Metal on metal. It's what we crave. The louder the better. I'll turn in my grave.

Monsters of rock blow the sound system at The Pearl, including covers of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Guns & Roses, Metallica, The Who, Judas Priest, ZZ Top, Queen and Black Sabbath.

Fri Nov 15, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 16: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Sat Nov 16, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 20: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Wed Nov 20, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Nov 21-24: Pearl Floyd @ The Pearl



Featuring Mark W coming all the way from Chicago, the last three times the band performed the Pink Floyd opus at The Pearl it was one for the ages; sold out and in front of a passionate, discerning audience.

The Pearl’s Red Stars Band, always up for a challenge, delivered two sets of mind-blowing sonic theatrics that brought back a lot of great memories.

There will be early material from the 1960s and the days of Syd Barrett, when the band were exploring psychedelic rock in the London underground music scene, followed by music after the addition of David Gilmour and his signature guitar sound – as Pink Floyd began to develop epic conceptualized albums, including Dark Side of the Moon.

Thu & Sun Nov 21 & 24, 8.30pm; RMB150

Fri & Sat Nov 22 & 23, 8.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Nov 22: Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from the Emerald Isle and Irish band Doctor Midnight.



Fri Nov 22, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Nov 24: European Chamber Music: Classical Mas terpieces @ Yunjian Theater

An afternoon of classical masterpieces from the European Chamber Music Quintet, including the composers Strauss, Mozart, Georges Bizet, Edward Elgar, and Beethoven.

Enjoy the following set list:

The Blue Danube

The Marriage of Figaro

Carmen Suite - Habanera Dance

Salut d’Amour - Love's Greeting

Ludwig van Beethoven - Ode to Joy

Symphony NO.5 in C Minor, 0p.67

Turkish March

Serenade for String in G Major - Mozart

Swan Lake Suite

Auld Lang Syne

Troika

Voices Of Spring

Toreador Song - Carmen

Hungarian Dance No. 5

Love Theme from Romeo & Juliet

Mariage D'Amour

Jasmine Flower - Chinese folk songs

The Lovers - Chinese folk songs

Radeski's March

Better still, we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.



Sun Nov 24, 2.30pm; RMB180-380

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Nov 24: European Chamber Music: Modern Masterpieces @ Yunjian Theater

Follwing on from an afternoon of classical masterpieces (see above, an evening of modern classics from the European Chamber Music Quintet.

Enjoy the following set list:

He's a Pirate

The Avengers

Main Titles

Young and Beautiful - Lana Del Rey

This Is Me

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Mariage D'Amour

See You Again

Por Una Cabeza

Can You Feel The Love Tonight

More Than Love

Playing Love

My Heart Will Go On

Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

Mystery of Love

A Thousand Years

City of Stars

Let It Go

Mission: Impossible

As with the afternoon performace (see above), we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.

Sun Nov 24, 7.30pm; RMB180-380 special 2-for-1 ticket deal

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Nov 27: The Live with Jessie J Tour @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

British pop powerhouse Jessie J is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to China with the Live with Jessie J Tour, six years after her last visit.

Jessie J, known for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, has prepared a setlist for the upcoming concert that includes global hits 'Price Tag,' 'Domino,' 'Do It Like A Dude' and 'Bang Bang.'

She is also expected to deliver stunning renditions of tracks such as 'Thunder,' showcasing her vocal prowess and connecting with her audience on a deeper level.

As anticipation builds for her upcoming tour, prepare to be amazed by Jessie J's live performances and embrace the charm of her unparalleled sound once again.

Wed Nov 27, 7.30pm; RMB380-1,280

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Nov 27: Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

There will also be a pre-show from Grace from 7pm.

Wed Nov 27, 7pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 28: Thanksgiving Buffet & Show @ The Pearl

Thu Nov 28, from 6pm; RMB398

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 29: The Shanghai Beatles @ Abbey Road

The Shanghai Beatles, four mop tops from Japan, have been rocking Abbey Road from as far back as anyone can remember. They are something of an institution; this city's not-to-be-missed very own Fab Four experience.

Fri Nov 29, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Nov 29: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

There will also be a pre-show from 7.30pm with Mark W.

Fri Nov 29, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nov 30: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink. Also featuring a pre-show with Grace from 7.30pm.

Sat Nov 30, 7.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Dec 1 & 2: Charlie Puth Presents Something New @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Four-time Grammy-nominated sensation Charlie Puth will be making his highly anticipated return to the mainland with his tour, Charlie Puth Presents Something New.

Head along to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on December 1 and 2 in Shanghai, with more cities to be unveiled soon.

Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with Charlie’s chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence!

Sun & Mon Dec 1 & 2, 7.30pm; RMB480-1,880

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Dec 5: James Blunt Who We Used To Be Tour @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

British singer-songwriter James Blunt, lovingly known as the 'Captain Poet' by his fans, is set to grace the stage at Mercedes-Benz Arena on December 5, with his Who We Used to Be World Tour.

Having released his latest album Who We Used to Be in 2023, featuring soul-stirring tracks such as 'Saving A Life,' 'Some Kind of Beautiful' and 'Beside You,' Blunt continues to captivate audiences with heartfelt lyrics and emotive melodies.

And now the pop music superstar returns to Shanghai with his unique blend of pop, rock and folk.

Thu Dec 5, 7.30pm; RMB380-1,280

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Dec 7: Maksim Segmenti World Tour @ Mercedes-Benz Arena





After two years and over 100 performances of the The Collection world tour, Maksim will kick off a new tour right here in China titled Segmenti (Boundaries), featuring selections from his upcoming album.

This new album, which has been meticulously prepared over three years, will once again awaken fans' anticipation of Maksim’s signature style, and includes ABBA and Queen’s biggest hits as well as timeless classical pieces by Chopin, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

Meanwhile, Maksim’s most well-known classics, including Exodus, Game of Thrones, Croatian Rhapsody, Pirates of the Caribbean, and New Silk Road, which carry the emotional weight of time, will remain on the concert setlist.

Sat Dec 7, 7.30pm; RMB380-980

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

