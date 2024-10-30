A Night of Spine-Tingling Fun & Fine Dining at W Suzhou

This Halloween, W Suzhou is setting the stage for a night filled with thrill and culinary delight. With two unique events on November 1, guests can experience a high-energy celebration or indulge in a stylish dinner – or both!

Here’s a closer look at what’s in store for a Halloween to remember...

Halloween Party at WOOBAR – Scare-U Fashion

Starting at 8pm and going until 1am, W Suzhou’s WOOBAR transforms into a haunt of chic horror for the ultimate Halloween bash.

With a lineup of DJs, including PSYCHO, Marc, Bruno, Luzz, and Kamtrak, attendees can expect a pulsating mix of beats to keep the energy high all night.

From mesmerizing face-painting stations to exclusive Halloween-themed cocktails, every detail is crafted for an electrifying experience.

Dress Code : Scare-U fashion – show up in your most stylishly terrifying attire!

Pricing: Early Bird tickets are available for RMB99, presale tickets at RMB118, and full-price tickets at RMB128 (each includes a complimentary drink).

Halloween “Dinner Remix” at The Signature Restaurant

Before the party begins, guests can dive into a creatively crafted Halloween dinner buffet at W Suzhou’s Signature Restaurant from 5.30-9pm.

This exclusive buffet, with free-flowing red and white wines, beers, and soft drinks, promises a gourmet Halloween twist to satisfy any appetite.



Pricing : RMB498 net per person (Early Bird RMB408); children aged 6-11 dine at half price.

Bonus: Guests enjoying the Halloween dinner receive free access to the WOOBAR Halloween party, including a complimentary welcome drink.

With both events, W Suzhou guarantees an unforgettable Halloween experience, where guests can enjoy a perfect mix of thrilling nightlife and exceptional cuisine.

Whether you’re up for a night of dancing or fine dining, W Suzhou is the place to be this Halloween season.

[All images courtesy of W Suzhou]






















