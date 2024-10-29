Hong Kong Unearths Its First Dinosaur Fossil

In an electrifying discovery that has captivated Hong Kong and the wider paleontological community, Hong Kong authorities recently announced the unearthing of its first dinosaur fossil.

The revelation, confirmed by the Development Bureau on October 24, marks a historic moment for the region, which had previously been known for its rich geological layers but had yet to yield any dinosaur remains.

Image via Press Office of Hong Kong SAR

The story of Hong Kong’s very own dinosaur began in March when the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) commissioned a geological survey on Chek Chau (赤洲岛), an island famously dubbed 'Danxia on the Sea' for its striking Danxia landforms.



The survey team, led by experts from China’s Geoscience University, stumbled upon rock layers hinting at the presence of ancient vertebrate fossils.

What they found sparked immediate excitement: fossilized remains that appeared to belong to a large dinosaur.

The findings were so significant that they quickly drew the attention of multiple departments, including the Antiquities Office and China’s Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, who coordinated a follow-up investigation on the island.

The analysis confirmed that the fossil, though fragmented, likely dates back to the Cretaceous Period — somewhere between 145 million and 66 million years ago.

Though the specific identity of the dinosaur remains unconfirmed, early assessments suggest it may belong to either the Sauropod or Ornithischian groups, both iconic herbivorous dinosaurs of that era.

The fossil’s unique composition also sheds light on Hong Kong’s prehistoric environment.

The Cretaceous period was a time when dinosaurs dominated the planet, yet Hong Kong, despite having sedimentary layers from both the Paleozoic and Mesozoic eras, had no recorded dinosaur fossils — until now.

The significance of the discovery prompted Hong Kong authorities to seal off Chek Chau to protect the area from unauthorized fossil hunting and ensure the preservation of the site for further scientific study.

Fossil on display at the framework agreement signing ceremony. Image via Hong Kong Geopark



A newly signed Framework Agreement on Deepening Exchange and Collaboration regarding Stratigraphy, Palaeontology, and Prehistoric Sites between Hong Kong’s Development Bureau and China’s Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology will facilitate further investigations.

This partnership aims to deepen understanding of Hong Kong’s paleontological history and explore potential connections to other fossil discoveries across Asia.



Hong Kong’s Fossil Heritage

While this marks Hong Kong’s debut in the dinosaur fossil arena, the region has a long-standing history with other ancient relics.

In 1920, amateur geologist CM Heanley discovered the remains of an ammonite, a prehistoric marine creature, in Hong Kong’s Fung Wong Wat (凤凰笏).

Dubbed the 'Hong Kong Ammonite,' the fossil remains unique to the region.

Devonian-era fish fossil. Image via Press Office of Hong Kong SAR



In the 1980s, Professor Lee Tso-ming unearthed a Devonian-era fish fossil in Tai Po Shuen Wan (大埔船湾), pushing Hong Kong’s known geological timeline back some 400 million years.

Fossil embedded within the marble flooring at Taikoo Place. Image via Fossil Hong Kong/Facebook



In more recent times, fossil aficionados have spotted traces of ancient ammonites embedded within the marble walls at Shatin (沙田) MTR Station and the marble flooring at Taikoo Place (太古坊) — serving as unexpected reminders of Hong Kong’s ancient past amid its urban landscape.

Fossil to Be Displayed for the Public

For those eager to catch a glimpse of Hong Kong’s prehistoric treasure, the Development Bureau has announced that the fossil will soon be exhibited at the Hong Kong Science Museum.

This display aims to give the public a firsthand look at a piece of Hong Kong’s geological history and inspire further interest in the field of paleontology.

As Hong Kong celebrates this extraordinary discovery, one can’t help but wonder — what other secrets might be lying beneath our feet?

[Cover image via ourchinastory.com]

