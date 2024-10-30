Chinese baijiu officially overtook whiskey as the world's most valuable spirits category back in 2017.

Global baijiu sales are projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.1% through 2026 as the industry sets its sights on international markets.

Postigo has been doing business in China for more than two decades. Image via Maxi Postigo

As the spotlight on global trade turns to baijiu, a selection of major players in the Chinese spirits industry are holding a symposium on the future of baijiu at the Canton Fair Complex in Pazhou on Thursday, October 31.

Speakers on the docket range from local officials to Guizhou distillers and Xinjiang winemakers, as well as representatives from Australia, Spain, and frequent That’s contributor from Argentina, Maximillian Postigo.

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm in Hall 3 of the Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall.

If you're excited about high-quality baijiu, want to connect with others in the China wine and spirits industry, or are looking to make some smart money moves, this event is perfect for you!

Wuliangye is among the top brands leading the charge in bringing baijiu to Western markets. Image via @老马说酒事/Weibo

One of the top brands behind baijiu’s push towards international markets is Wuliangye, China’s second-largest baijiu brand.

The Sichuan-based distillery entered the Malaysian market through a partnership with Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd, according to The Drinks Business magazine.

Events in Kuala Lumpur featured baijiu-infused cocktails, coffee, and even ice cream, showcasing the spirit’s versatility and aiming to attract curious newcomers.

In Europe, Wuliangye has further enhanced its global profile by collaborating with luxury brands such as Bulgari and Campari.

Their 'Wugroni' cocktail, a Negroni-inspired drink using baijiu, introduces the spirit to Western cocktail culture, reshaping perceptions of baijiu from a ceremonial drink to a modern mixology staple.

The speakers' list is translated below:



杨克建 - 深圳酒类行业协会 党委书记 名誉秘书长 (Shenzhen Alcohol Industry Association, Party Secretary and Honorary Secretary-General)

彭洪 - 广东省酒类行业协会 会长 (President, Guangdong Alcohol Industry Association)

朱思旭 - 中国酒业协会文化专业委员会 副理事长 广东省酒类行业协会 创会会长 (Vice Chairman, China Alcoholic Drinks Association Cultural Committee; Founding President, Guangdong Alcohol Industry Association)

胡广 - 深圳市酒类行业协会 秘书长 (Secretary-General, Shenzhen Alcohol Industry Association)

王富强 - 广东粤强酒业有限公司 董事长 (Chairman, Guangdong Yueqiang Liquor Co., Ltd.)

范绍辉 - 广东石湾酒厂集团 董事长 陈太吉酒庄庄主 (Chairman, Guangdong Shiwan Distillery Group; Owner, Chen Taiji Winery)

贾燕平 - 科通国际展览（广州）有限公司 董事长 (Chairman, Ketong International Exhibition (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.)

向宁 - 资深媒体人 知酒传媒创始人 (Veteran Media Professional, Founder of Zhijiu Media)

伍倩雯 - 宜宾永乐古窖酒业股份有限公司 董事长 (Chairwoman, Yibin Yongle Ancient Cellar Liquor Co., Ltd.)

魏锋 - 梅州市酒类行业协会 会长 广东长乐烧酒业股份有限公司 总经理 (President, Meizhou Alcohol Industry Association; General Manager, Guangdong Changle Distillery Co., Ltd.)

王有平 - 贵州国威酒业集团 销售公司 总经理 (General Manager, Sales Company of Guizhou Guowei Liquor Group)

席康 - 中国酒业协会特邀常务理事 香港酒业总商会 中国烈酒和葡萄酒委员会 主席 (Special Invited Executive Director, China Alcoholic Drinks Association; Chairman, Hong Kong Liquor Industry Chamber, Chinese Spirits and Wine Committee)

郑应平 - 湖南省酒类协会 秘书长 (Secretary-General, Hunan Alcohol Industry Association)

李宇琪 - 海南省葡萄酒行业协会 会长 (President, Hainan Wine Industry Association)

张旭东 - 新疆天山北麓葡萄酒产业协会 秘书长 (Secretary-General, Xinjiang Tianshan Beilu Wine Industry Association)

智寒斌 - 意大利德恩瑞律师事务所 权益合伙人 (Equity Partner, Dentons Italy Law Firm)

洪波涌 - 中国澳大利亚商会 华南理事及活动委员会 会长 (President, China-Australia Chamber of Commerce South China Board and Events Committee)

席亮 - 中国葡萄牙商会 主席 (Chairman, China-Portugal Chamber of Commerce)

Jacquelien - 荷兰著名品牌专家 中欧商学院 EMA (Famous Brand Specialist, Netherlands; CEIBS EMA)

Maxi - 阿根廷门多萨产区 政府顾问 (Government Advisor, Mendoza Region, Argentina)

