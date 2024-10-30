35 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Festival Latino @ Azul SKL



Looking for a party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs to midnight – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Migz & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Taco Stations

Spooky Desserts

Bouncy Castle



Face Painting & Costumes

Plus a whole load more entertainment for young and old, including group workouts with Exequte...

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 11am-Late; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

For a Whole Load More Spooky Events, Click Here



Wednesday & Thursday

Latin Party @ Perry’s Kangding Lu

It's just RMB68 for free flow drinks all night long at Perry's on Kanding Lu.

Wed & Thu Oct 30 & 31, from 5pm; RMB68

Perry's, 978 Kangding Lu, by Yanping Lu, Jing'an District 康定路978号, 近延平路

Thursday

Pizza & Booooze @ Crush Wine Bistro

Following on from their special edition Tacolicious Tuesday, Wolverine (Logan) and Deadpool (Dylan) head on over to Crush for a second night of flavor-packed chaos, this time featuring pizza and – of course – more cocktails.

Thu Oct 31, 7pm-Late

Crush Wine Bistro, 819 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 陕西北路819号, 近昌平路

Thursday & Friday

Spooky Night @ Havana Bar

Spooky music, spine-chilling decor, creepy drinks and fantastic live music, including dance performances, await at Havana Bar, where you can enjoy breathtaking 270-degree views of the Lujiazui Financial District, the iconic Oriental Pearl Tower and the famous Bund.

It’s that time of year for ghoulish get-ups, and we couldn’t be more excited! Step into an evening filled with mystery, demons and ghosts at Havana Bar. It promises an extraordinary adventure for everyone.

Don’t miss spooky cocktails — Devil, Pumpkin Monster and Demon Eyes — along with riveting live performances by Astrid Nunez on October 31 and November 1, as well as a passionate Latin dance performance on November 1, all of which will feature the latest tunes.

Thu & Fri Oct 31 & Nov 1, 5pm-1am; Free Entry

Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号30楼, 近东园路

Friday



Founders Breakfast: All About CIIC @ The Merchants



A breakfast with Maxi Postigo, a veteran businessman who has spent over two decades in China, and is one of the key figures assisting international delegations at the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

With extensive experience in connecting global businesspeople with Chinese buyers and suppliers, the Argentinian is a well-regarded authority that navigates the complexities of the Expo.

His insights and advice are invaluable for anyone looking to make the most of their participation at CIIE 2024, which promises to be a landmark event in global trade.

The event is free, but you are recommended to register by scanning the QR code on the poster above.

READ MORE: Are You Ready for the China International Import Expo?

Fri Nov 1, 8-9am; Free Entry

The Merchants, 52 Yongfu Lu, by Fuxing Lu, Xuhui District 永福路52号，进复兴中路

Seisiún 上海 Traditional Irish Music @ Grand Yard

Come join Seisiún 上海 - Shanghai’s monthly Irish live music session with drink deals on Friday November 1!

Grand Yard on Xikang Lu will be hosting Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory (Cork, Ireland) and Morris (Coventry, UK), and special musical talents Daniel (Ireland) and Kent (USA).

They play mandolin, fiddle, guitar, tin whistle and accordion while singing stories of drinking and romance from the Emerald Isle.

There’ll also be an Irish Language table for Gaeilgoirís, message to find out more!

Free entry, table booking advisable!

Fri Nov 1, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Grand Yard, 608 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路608号, 近昌平路

Devil's Night @ Perry’s Zhongshan Park

It's just RMB88 for free flow drinks all night long at Perry's Zhongshan Park.

Wed & Thu Oct 30 & 31, from 9pm-Midnight; RMB68

Perry's, 401-402, 4/F, Zhaofeng Plaza, 999 Changning Lu 长宁路999号兆丰广场4F东区401-402

Saturday

Heurigen @ Zeitgeist



Heurigen are the rustic wine taverns that are a hallmark of Austrian wine regions. And this Saturday Zeitgeist will be honoring them with a traditional buffet and the Austrian wine flowing.

Sat Nov 2, 11am-4pm; RMB220-500

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 海防路537号, 近西康路

Dysnomia Live @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Dysnomia Live was born out of the encounter between two artists: Thomas Julienne, a bassist and composer, and Alexandre Dupeyron, a talented photographer.

Dupeyron carefully selects a series of photographs and rearranges them according to the musical development, giving the whole performance a richness of emotion and depth.

The five musicians of the Orchestre de la Rhythm perform Dysnomia's repertoire live, captivating the audience with their dreamlike performances.

Dysnomia is not only a unique art form, but also an immersive experience for the senses. On the Dysnomia stage, each artist has the mission of transcending themselves and transporting the audience into a world of fascination and wonder.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 8.30-9.30pm; RMB120

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Saturday & Sunday

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Lane

Embrace the grandeur of autumn at Jiashan Lane Market this weekend, as summer's scorching grasp relents to the cooling approach of the year's end.

Take stock of the creative bounty of artisan creatives who toiled through the year to brighten our lives with sumptuous treats.

Savor the arts and fashions that pray to adorn our homes and ourselves to mark the change of seasons.

Kick back in this hideaway courtyard where the weekend rises to your expectations while you bask in the company of family and friends.

Metro lines 9 and 12, Jiashan Road Station. Free admission. Pets welcome.

Sat & Sun Nov 2 & 3, 11am-5.30pm; Free Entry

Jiashan Lane, Lane 259 Jiashan Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu, Xuhui District 嘉善路259弄, 近建国西路

Nocturna: Architecture of Insomnia @ Shanghai International Dance Center



A piano. A voice. Bodies in movement. A sleepless journey from dusk to dawn to evoke the mysteries of feeling, consciousness and memory.

Through words and bodies, Nocturna proposes a dance, music and poetry exploration of the great topics and contradictions of the night.

This work’s sound will be developed with recorded music and live flamenco singing, performing poems about the night, while guiding us through different moods and emotions. Silences play an essential role in this play.

On stage the dancers will jointly develop different evolutions as well as work on their solitude. They will also share their concerns from the freedom of participating with the other.

The group, as an entity, will be in an open, alive space. The most dense emptiness or the most overwhelming noise of the night. The night we are living…

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 7.30 & Sun Nov 3, 2pm; RMB280-680



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Sunday

Free Donut Baking Class @ Geneva



Every Sunday in November kids aged three and above are invited to take part in a donut baking class at Geneva absolutely free.

Sun Nov 3, 1pm; Free

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Marvellous African Mask Workshop @ Fotografiska Shanghai

The exhibition of contemporary African photography, Marvelous Realism, is on display at the Fotografiska (see below).

A special children's activity combining creativity with a sense of interactive experience, the Marvellous African Mask Workshop coincides with the exhibition.

Inspired by the African artworks in Marvellous Realism, children will learn about the background and expressive power of African art and unique culture.

Under the guidance of an instructor, children will learn the artist's use of rich materials and colors to design and create their own masks.

And finally, they will dance together wearing their handmade masks to show off their creative achievements!

Suitable for children 5-10 years old, the ticket also includes one adult and one child ticket to the Marvellous Realism exhibition.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Nov 3, 2.30-4.30pm; RMB188-388

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Bonfire Night & Diwali Celebration @ NAIS Pudong

After an incredible night last year, the NAIS Pudong Bonfire Night will return this Sunday and is open to the entire Shanghai community!

This traditional British event is the only one of its kind in the city and will be even bigger this year as they celebrate both Bonfire Night and the Indian festival of Diwali.

There will be a range of entertainment, from the bonfire itself, music and performances, magic shows, a bouncy castle, light show, and of course music, food and drinks.

There will also be a variety of vendors at the event, including students selling their very own traditional festive Advent Calendar!

You can register for the Bonfire Night event by scanning the QR code on the poster above, with tickets costing RMB30 per person (or RMB50 if you buy tickets on the day).

Sun Nov 3, 6-8pm; RMB30-50

Nord Anglia International School, 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu, Pudong District 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路

LUNARSEA @ Yuyintang Park

Get ready, Shanghai – Italian melodic death metal sensation LUNARSEA is coming in hot!

Blending atmospheric melodies with fierce metal intensity, with hauntingly beautiful, yet brutal vocals to give you a hell of a show.

With a reputation for explosive live performances and a dedicated fanbase across Europe, this is a rare chance for metal enthusiasts in Shanghai to experience Lunarsea’s unique heavy sound up close!



Sun Nov 3, 8pm; RMB120-240

Yuyintang Park, B1, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

Monday

Positive Parenting Workshops @ CCS Jing'An Office

Join the Positive Parenting Tribe! Looking to boost your parenting skills with practical tools and strategies? Whether you're a parent of toddlers or teens, Positive Parenting workshops are designed to help you nurture stronger connections with your children.

It’s never too early to start, and never too late to grow as a parent. Come learn, share, and thrive in a warm, supportive environment. Check out the flyer for more details.

Every Mon, 9am; RMB150 RMB per class

CCS Jing'An Office, 26/F, Bldg A, 129 Datian Lu, by Fengyang Lu, Jing'an District 大田路129号A栋26楼, 近凤阳路

China Jazz 2024 Opening Ceremony @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Do you know the story of Chinese jazz? How it was born, how it grew? What kind of brilliance it had in the past? What hopes it holds for the future?

On November 4, this China Jazz Opening Ceremony with celebrate 20 years of the iconic JZ Festival, an a century of jazz in China!

Legendary figures in Chinese jazz will perform, including the band ADO, original jazz album creator Kong Hongwei, Golden Melody Award-winning composer Sifeng, renowned jazz singer Gu Feng, 'Saxophone King' Li Quan, famous Chinese jazz singer Zhao Ke, acclaimed trumpet player Li Xiaochuan, jazz guitarists Zhang Xiongguan and Yang Guang, jazz singer Ji Le, singer-songwriter Lao Hu, 'Father of Chinese Rock' Cui Jian, and many more will gather from cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Zhuhai, and beyond, forming a grand lineup of nearly a hundred Chinese jazz musicians!

Mon Nov 4, 7.30pm; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

Tuesday



US Election Quiz Special @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a US Election Special.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue Nov 5, 7.30pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Rebecca @ Shanghai Culture Square

Two of the most successful musical authors in the German-speaking world, Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, have created another magnificent masterpiece.

The spectacular production Rebecca, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at the Manderley estate, set in Cornwall, which gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigues and dark surprises.



A shy and naïve young girl falls in love with the aristocratic widower Maxim de Winter after they meet in Monte Carlo. She then accepts to return to Manderley, a magnificent mansion by the seaside, with him as his wife.

However, sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, awaits, and openly shows her disdain of the new lady of the house, while Max seems to be hiding a troubled mind and a dark secret.

Manderley is obsessed by a shadow from the past – the late Mrs de Winter, Rebecca. With the discovery of Rebecca’s body, the secret of Manderley is about to be revealed…

With more than 20 top-class actors and actresses, accompanied by an orchestra, and featuring the original costumes, this staged concert version of the successful German-language musical is a must-see.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Tue Nov 5-Sun Nov 17, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

T+ Ticketing

Festivals & Parties

Silent Disco @ Columbia Circle



After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District and EKA Tianwu, and following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco back over the river to Puxi for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of Columbia Circle.

READ MORE: Silent Disco Dances on Down to Columbia Circle

With a new route, new music, and more surprises waiting to be discovered, the next adventure awaits you.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming Columbia Circle into a scene of celebration!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri-Sun Sep 27-Nov 3, 8pm; RMB280

Columbia Circle, 1262 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Panyu Lu, Changning District 延安西路1262号, 近番禺路

Night at the Museum @ Fotografiska Shanghai

On November 8, Fotografiska's Night at the Museum series returns with Bacardi!

Just in time for Shanghai Art Week, they've invited Chen Wei, artist of our exhibition 'Sweet Dreams,' and his music label Sound Fields to present 'Uncertain Voltage • Shanghai,' a special night tour of the art museum event in the fall.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Fri Nov 8, 9pm-Midnight; RMB1820, includes one drink

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Stage Shows



Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Oct 1-Nov 17, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

European Chamber Music: Classical Mas terpieces @ Yunjian Theater

An afternoon of classical masterpieces from the European Chamber Music Quintet, including the composers Strauss, Mozart, Georges Bizet, Edward Elgar, and Beethoven.

Enjoy the following set list:

The Blue Danube

The Marriage of Figaro

Carmen Suite - Habanera Dance

Salut d’Amour - Love's Greeting

Ludwig van Beethoven - Ode to Joy

Symphony NO.5 in C Minor, 0p.67

Turkish March

Serenade for String in G Major - Mozart

Swan Lake Suite

Auld Lang Syne

Troika

Voices Of Spring

Toreador Song - Carmen

Hungarian Dance No. 5

Love Theme from Romeo & Juliet

Mariage D'Amour

Jasmine Flower - Chinese folk songs

The Lovers - Chinese folk songs

Radeski's March

Better still, we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.



Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Nov 24, 2.30pm; RMB180-380

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

European Chamber Music: Modern Masterpieces @ Yunjian Theater

Follwing on from an afternoon of classical masterpieces (see above, an evening of modern classics from the European Chamber Music Quintet.

Enjoy the following set list:

He's a Pirate

The Avengers

Main Titles

Young and Beautiful - Lana Del Rey

This Is Me

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Mariage D'Amour

See You Again

Por Una Cabeza

Can You Feel The Love Tonight

More Than Love

Playing Love

My Heart Will Go On

Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

Mystery of Love

A Thousand Years

City of Stars

Let It Go

Mission: Impossible

As with the afternoon performace (see above), we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Nov 24, 7.30pm; RMB180-380 special 2-for-1 ticket deal

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Ludwig² The King is Back @ Shanghai Culture Square

Ludwig² The King is Back tells the story of a fairytale king, Ludwig II, who ascended to the throne at the age of 18.

Deeply influenced by Wagner's operas, he loved art and pursued peace, and spent more than 10 years building Neuschwanstein Castle, hoping to make his fairytale come true, away from the chaos of political power and conspiracies.

Yet the king's actions intensifies the opposition's dissatisfaction, and they force a doctor to sign a certificate of mental illness, with mysterious tregedy ensuing.

With a large-scale orchestra of 65 people, gorgeous costumes and original musical artists, Ludwig² The King is Back will treat the audience to a grand, classical German musical feast, telling the dream and legend of the fairytale king.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Thu Dec 12-Sun Dec 15, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB680-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

Casanova @ Shanghai Culture Square

Based on Matteo Strukul's bestselling book Giacomo Casanova - La Sonata Dei Cuori Infranti, the Italian original musical Casanova celebrates Venice and tells the saga of her most famous son, Giacomo Casanova.

The musical is created and produced by Red Canzian, composer and bass player of the legendary Italian band POOH, and featuring costume design by award-winning designer Stefano Nicolao Atelier.

The show's Italian-inspired songs and dances, combined with beautiful historic costumes and scenes, bringing the splendor of 18th century Venice to life.

Giacomo Casanova himself is brought to life by internationally acclaimed performer, singer and actor Gian Marco Schiaretti, back to an Italian title for the first time in 13 years, after playing in international productions of Notre Dame de Paris, Don Juan and more around the world.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Fri Dec 20-Sat Dec 28, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

Notre Dame de Paris @ Shanghai Culture Square

Based on the acclaimed novel by Victor Hugo, Notre Dame de Paris tells the story of the bell-ringer cathedral Quasimodo and his tragic love for the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda.

This musical features the unforgettable music composed by Richard Cocciante with lyrics by Luc Plamondon, and lively expresses the whole of life, history and fate of the original novel with its magnificent scenes and energetic performances by an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Fri Jan 3-Mon Jan 27, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Food & Drink

20% Off @ Tacolicious



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

40% Off @ Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant on Wuyuan Lu, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.

On T+ we are selling Mignon 9 coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB120 – a discount of 40%!

Get yours now by scanning the QR code below:

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

Comedy



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Fri Nov 1, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 2, 7.30pm, RMB150

Wed Nov 6, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 8, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 9, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Nov 9, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Nov 15, 7.30pm, RMB188

Wed Nov 20, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 22, 7.30pm, RMB188

Wed Nov 27, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 29, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 30, 7.30pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

Contemporary African Photography | Marvellous Realism @ Fotografiska Shanghai

The first and largest exhibition of African photography in Asia, Marvellous Realism. The exhibition is curated by Ekow Eshun, project led by Lucy MacGarry, and proudly presented by Fotografiska in partnership with the KT Wong Foundation.

Focused primarily on sub-Saharan African countries, Marvellous Realism is transnational in outlook; the exhibition presents work by established and emerging artists using photography and film as a means to envisage contemporary African cultural identity as a state of ongoing possibility, in which myth, memory and movement weave together into a rich tapestry of expansively imaginative art works.

The exhibition is founded on an awareness of how the rich and diverse contemporary art and cultural scenes in Africa remain largely unknown to the Chinese public, in spite of the importance of long-standing economic and political relationships.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 1; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Three in One' by Li Weiyi @ Fotografiska Shanghai

By deconstructing everyday objects from the real world and reassembling seemingly irrelevant elements, artist Li Weiyi not only breaks free from the constraints of conventional forms, but also challenges the boundaries of viewers' visual and cognitive experiences with her unique perspective.

'Three in One' is an exhibition that questions and reflects on the relationships between art, life, and self-awareness.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Oct 13-Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Sweet Dreams' by Chen Wei @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Artist Chen Wei has increasingly extended his practice to the exhibition site, continuously employing various media such as video, sound, and installation to reshape the possibilities of narrative images through scenario re-enacting.



Through multidimensional artistic expression, he creates a space for thinking, inviting the viewers to rethink how to establish one’s own sense of time and the integrity of an individual in a technology-driven society.

Showcasing a set of new artworks by the artist created for this occasion, the exhibition is presented in a theatrical format that draws the viewers into a fragmented time-space of interwoven virtual and reality, focusing on the screen-dominated nature of contemporary life.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Oct 13-Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Live Music

Toshiki Soejima @ MAO Livehouse

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm; RMB300

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

