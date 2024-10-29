  1. home
Incoming! Jessie J, Charlie Puth, James Blunt & Maksim

By That's Shanghai, October 29, 2024

Exciting times are back at the Mercedes-Benz Arena – over the next few months, the venue will welcome a surge of big name artists, including UK diva Jessie J, chart-topping songwriter Charlie Puth, the 'Captain Poet' James Blunt, and crossover pianist Maksim.

The Live with Jessie J Tour in Shanghai

November 27, 2024

Jessie-J-A4.jpg

British pop powerhouse Jessie J is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to China with the Live with Jessie J Tour, six years after her last visit.

Jessie J, known for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, has prepared a setlist for the upcoming concert that includes global hits 'Price Tag,' 'Domino,' 'Do It Like A Dude' and 'Bang Bang.'

She is also expected to deliver stunning renditions of tracks such as 'Thunder,' showcasing her vocal prowess and connecting with her audience on a deeper level.

As anticipation builds for her upcoming tour, prepare to be amazed by Jessie J's live performances and embrace the charm of her unparalleled sound once again.

Charlie Puth Presents Something New in Shanghai

December 1 & 2, 2024

CharliePuth-2024_V2_SH-KV-A1-.jpg

Four-time Grammy-nominated sensation Charlie Puth will be making his highly anticipated return to the mainland with his tour, Charlie Puth Presents Something New.

Head along to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on December 1 and 2 in Shanghai, with more cities to be unveiled soon.

Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with Charlie’s chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence!

READ MORE: Charlie Puth Returns to Shanghai with 'Something New'

James Blunt Who We Used To Be Tour in Shanghai

December 5, 2024

James-Blunt-_A4.jpg

British singer-songwriter James Blunt, lovingly known as the 'Captain Poet' by his fans, is set to grace the stage at Mercedes-Benz Arena on December 5, with his Who We Used to Be World Tour.

 Having released his latest album Who We Used to Be in 2023, featuring soul-stirring tracks such as 'Saving A Life,' 'Some Kind of Beautiful' and 'Beside You,' Blunt continues to captivate audiences with heartfelt lyrics and emotive melodies.

And now the pop music superstar returns to Shanghai with his unique blend of pop, rock and folk.

Maksim Segmenti World Tour in Shanghai

December 7, 2024

A4.jpg


After two years and over 100 performances of the The Collection world tour, Maksim will kick off a new tour right here in China titled Segmenti (Boundaries), featuring selections from his upcoming album.

This new album, which has been meticulously prepared over three years, will once again awaken fans' anticipation of Maksim’s signature style, and includes ABBA and Queen’s biggest hits as well as timeless classical pieces by Chopin, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

Meanwhile, Maksim’s most well-known classics, including Exodus, Game of Thrones, Croatian Rhapsody, Pirates of the Caribbean, and New Silk Road, which carry the emotional weight of time, will remain on the concert setlist.

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 德斯-奔文化中心, 世博大道1200, 近上南路

[All images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Arena]

