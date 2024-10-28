Cathay Group Seals Historic Order of 150 Aircraft with Airbus

Cathay Group has made a historic move to expand its fleet by signing an order of up to 150 aircraft with Airbus, a decision that underscores the airline’s commitment to solidifying Hong Kong’s position as a leading international aviation hub.

This strategic fleet expansion was celebrated in a signing ceremony attended by key figures, including Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft Christian Scherer, and senior Hong Kong government officials.



A Bold Investment in Hong Kong’s Aviation Future



Cathay Group’s CEO, Ronald Lam, highlighted that this major investment, part of a broader HKD100 billion commitment over the next seven years, aligns with the upcoming transition to a three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport.



This infrastructure upgrade is expected to significantly increase passenger and cargo capacity, catering to over 120 million passengers and handling up to 10 million tons of cargo annually.

The fleet expansion includes three categories of aircraft: A321neo and A320neo narrow-body planes, A350 freighters, and A330neo wide-body aircraft.

The A321neo and A320neo will join the Cathay Pacific and HK Express fleets starting in 2026, addressing regional travel demands.

From 2027, the A350 freighters will bolster Cathay’s cargo capabilities, strengthening Hong Kong’s status as a leading air cargo hub.

Finally, the A330neo aircraft are expected to enter service from 2028, bringing improved efficiency and passenger comfort to regional routes.

Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, expressed pride in the collaboration, citing Cathay’s long history of influential decisions in aviation.

“Cathay has been a pioneer, and this latest partnership solidifies our shared values of quality, integrity, and technical excellence,” Scherer remarked.

Enhancing the Passenger Experience

Beyond fleet upgrades, Cathay Pacific is making substantial investments in customer experience both in the air and on the ground.

Recently, the airline unveiled its new “Aria Suite” Business Class cabin on retrofitted Boeing 777-300ERs and announced plans for additional upgrades to its A330ceo fleet by 2026.



Additionally, Cathay is revamping its flagship lounges in strategic international locations such as Beijing and New York, as well as the renowned “The Wing” lounge at Hong Kong International Airport.

Cathay’s network expansion is also in full swing, with the airline launching 15 new destinations in 2024 across both Cathay Pacific and HK Express.

By 2025, Cathay Pacific aims to reach 100 destinations, further enhancing connectivity from Hong Kong.

A Future of Growth and Innovation

The delivery of these new aircraft will begin in 2026, with continuous additions over the coming years, positioning Cathay Pacific to meet the evolving demands of global air travel.

With this order, Cathay and Airbus are poised to shape the future of aviation in Hong Kong and beyond, providing travelers with an enhanced experience and contributing to sustainable, long-term growth in the region.

