7 Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

Wednesday, October 30



Sophie Zelmani

Sophie Zelmani, the Grammy-nominated folk queen and Nordic enchantress, is known by many affectionate titles bestowed by her fans. With a 30-year career, she has become a global folk music icon, whose music has the power to heal the soul. Following her sold-out tour in China last October, Sophie Zelmani returns this year with another highly anticipated series of concerts. Her timeless melodies and ethereal voice promise an unforgettable experience. Let's see what new magic she brings this time!



Price: from RMB280

October 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15141057

For Reservations: +86755-2682 0730

MAO Livehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场C-L2005A、C-L3002A

Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi



Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Chicago's most prominent pianist, holds the prestigious title of being the first Asian artist inducted into the American Blues Hall of Fame. As the only Asian musician recognized by the highest echelons of African American music, Ariyo is a true trailblazer. His accolades include the Best Entertainer Music Award and an invitation to perform for President Obama. Ariyo also became the first Asian pianist to play at Carnegie Hall and the first to grace the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival. As a key pianist for the legendary Jimmy Rogers' band and a mentor to the iconic Robert Lockwood Jr., Ariyo has toured with Otis Rush and performed alongside greats like B.B. King and Albert King. Now, Ariyo brings his authentic 'Chicago Blues Piano Trio' to China, sharing his mastery with new audiences.



Price: from RMB180

October 30, from 9.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3762297

LAVOSHENZHEN, B105, Bay Plaza, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, No.3001 Binhai Da Dao, Nanshan 南山区滨海大道3001号华润深圳湾体育中心 BAY PLAZA B105

Thursday, October 31



Tiny Shiny Beautiful

Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.



Price: from RMB188

October 31, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

Hou Live, B112A, KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112A

DÉ DÉ MOUSE



This Halloween, the visionary Japanese electronic artist DÉ DÉ MOUSE returns to China after five years, inviting you to "Return to Tomorrow's Party II." Known as one of Tokyo's most influential electronic music pioneers, with nearly 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, DÉ DÉ MOUSE has captivated audiences at major international festivals like FUJI ROCK and SXSW. His music is a fusion of vibrant melodies that create a neon-lit, dreamlike universe. Accompanied by dual VJs on this tour, he delivers a sensory experience that blurs the line between sound and visuals. Drawing from popular music and infusing it with his own distinct style, DÉ DÉ MOUSE masterfully deconstructs melodies, stimulating listeners' senses with unexpected rhythms and guiding them into a whimsical sonic universe.



Price: from RMB150

October 31, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Friday, November 1

Darius & Kartell

Missed the July show? Don’t let this November event slip away! French producer and DJ Kartell returns to Shenzhen, joined by his friend Darius, bringing their signature blend of soulful, nostalgic electronic music. Kartell, known for his warm, melancholic beats, and Darius, celebrated for cosmic, introspective melodies, promise an enchanting night of French romance that’s both dreamy and dance-worthy. Don’t miss these musical storytellers as they fill the night with unforgettable French Touch.

Price: from RMB179

November 1, from 11pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Saturday, November 2



STEVANS

Get ready for STEVANS, the Swiss electro duo infusing modern indie rock with the classics of ‘80s disco. Comprised of Yvan Franel and Yann Secrest, they mix groovy rhythms, soulful vocals, and pop beats, connecting listeners across generations and cultures with a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Their unique fusion of electro-pop is set to bring an electric, vibrant experience that fans around the world can’t resist!

Price: from RMB120

November 2, from 2.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Sunday, November 3



John 5

Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.



Price: from RMB380

November 3, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3340719

HOU LIVE x Mixc cube, China Resources Tower B1 floor Art Cube, No.2666, Keyuan South Road, Nanshan 南山区科苑南路2666号中国华润大厦B1层发布厅

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



