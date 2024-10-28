  1. home
  2. Articles

7 Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, October 28, 2024

0 0

Wednesday, October 30

Sophie Zelmani

202410/Sophie-Zelmani1.jpg

Sophie Zelmani, the Grammy-nominated folk queen and Nordic enchantress, is known by many affectionate titles bestowed by her fans. With a 30-year career, she has become a global folk music icon, whose music has the power to heal the soul. Following her sold-out tour in China last October, Sophie Zelmani returns this year with another highly anticipated series of concerts. Her timeless melodies and ethereal voice promise an unforgettable experience. Let's see what new magic she brings this time!

Price: from RMB280

October 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15141057

For Reservations: +86755-2682 0730

MAO Livehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场C-L2005A、C-L3002A

Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi

202410/LAVO.jpg

Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Chicago's most prominent pianist, holds the prestigious title of being the first Asian artist inducted into the American Blues Hall of Fame. As the only Asian musician recognized by the highest echelons of African American music, Ariyo is a true trailblazer. His accolades include the Best Entertainer Music Award and an invitation to perform for President Obama. Ariyo also became the first Asian pianist to play at Carnegie Hall and the first to grace the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival. As a key pianist for the legendary Jimmy Rogers' band and a mentor to the iconic Robert Lockwood Jr., Ariyo has toured with Otis Rush and performed alongside greats like B.B. King and Albert King. Now, Ariyo brings his authentic 'Chicago Blues Piano Trio' to China, sharing his mastery with new audiences.

Price: from RMB180

October 30, from 9.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3762297

LAVOSHENZHEN, B105, Bay Plaza, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, No.3001 Binhai Da Dao, Nanshan 南山区滨海大道3001号华润深圳湾体育中心 BAY PLAZA B105

Thursday, October 31

Tiny Shiny Beautiful

Tiny-Shiny-Beautiful.jpg

Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.

Price: from RMB188

October 31, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

Hou Live, B112A, KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112A

DÉ DÉ MOUSE

D-D-MOUSE.jpg

This Halloween, the visionary Japanese electronic artist DÉ DÉ MOUSE returns to China after five years, inviting you to "Return to Tomorrow's Party II." Known as one of Tokyo's most influential electronic music pioneers, with nearly 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, DÉ DÉ MOUSE has captivated audiences at major international festivals like FUJI ROCK and SXSW. His music is a fusion of vibrant melodies that create a neon-lit, dreamlike universe. Accompanied by dual VJs on this tour, he delivers a sensory experience that blurs the line between sound and visuals. Drawing from popular music and infusing it with his own distinct style, DÉ DÉ MOUSE masterfully deconstructs melodies, stimulating listeners' senses with unexpected rhythms and guiding them into a whimsical sonic universe.

Price: from RMB150

October 31, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Friday, November 1

Darius & Kartell

202410/d8124fe53128fdff19a6afac04505ff3.jpeg

Missed the July show? Don’t let this November event slip away! French producer and DJ Kartell returns to Shenzhen, joined by his friend Darius, bringing their signature blend of soulful, nostalgic electronic music. Kartell, known for his warm, melancholic beats, and Darius, celebrated for cosmic, introspective melodies, promise an enchanting night of French romance that’s both dreamy and dance-worthy. Don’t miss these musical storytellers as they fill the night with unforgettable French Touch.

Price: from RMB179

November 1, from 11pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Saturday, November 2

STEVANS

202410/37b29a0cdb8aa7b43a2ed2855e53e803.jpeg

Get ready for STEVANS, the Swiss electro duo infusing modern indie rock with the classics of ‘80s disco. Comprised of Yvan Franel and Yann Secrest, they mix groovy rhythms, soulful vocals, and pop beats, connecting listeners across generations and cultures with a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Their unique fusion of electro-pop is set to bring an electric, vibrant experience that fans around the world can’t resist!

Price: from RMB120

November 2, from 2.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Sunday, November 3

John 5

202410/7ed4d2590d95bb404bc79e6daf05b08d.jpeg

Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.

Price: from RMB380

November 3, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3340719

HOU LIVE x Mixc cube, China Resources Tower B1 floor Art Cube, No.2666, Keyuan South Road, Nanshan 南山区科苑南路2666号中国华润大厦B1层发布厅

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Thomas-QR-Code.jpg


Shenzhen Live Shows Event Guide

more news

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your essential guide to what's on this weekend in Shenzhen

Top 4 Ways to Get to Hong Kong from Shenzhen

Top 4 Ways to Get to Hong Kong from Shenzhen

Why the 15-minute train might not be quickest...

15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your essential guide to what's on this weekend in Shenzhen

30 Amazing Art Shows This May in Shenzhen

The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery.

Live Music in Shenzhen from October 16 to 31

A list of tirelessly researched and recommended shows in Shenzhen during the second half of October.

Best Live Music in Shenzhen from September 15 to 30

A list of tirelessly researched and recommended shows in Shenzhen during the second half of September.

That's GBA Halloween Event Guide

A list of spooky happenings across the GBA!

The 9th Lujiazui International Coffee Festival Unites Global Flavors in Shanghai

Certainly! Here’s a concise abstract: The 9th Lujiazui International Coffee Festival, held from October 23-27 in Shanghai, brings together over 260 coffee brands from 70 cities worldwide, along with industry leaders and coffee champions. With this year’s theme, “Open the Window to Global Views,” the festival offers visitors a rich experience of international flavors and local innovations. Highlights include the expanded “City Roaming” showcase, the debut of the Lujiazui Coffee Culture and Industry Center, and partnerships with cultural icons like the Sanxingdui Museum. The festival reinforces Shanghai’s role as a vibrant hub for global coffee culture and the evolving Chinese coffee market.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Where to Celebrate Halloween 2024 in Shanghai

Chinese Startup Sells Space Flight Tickets for RMB1.5 Million

34 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

7 Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

The 9th Lujiazui International Coffee Festival Unites Global Flavors in Shanghai

The 9th Lujiazui International Coffee Festival Unites Global Flavors in Shanghai

Modernista Hosts 3 Epic Nights of Music & More!

Modernista Hosts 3 Epic Nights of Music & More!

Shanghai's Revolutionary New Walking Tours

Shanghai's Revolutionary New Walking Tours

UPDATED: Where to Get Spooky in Shanghai 2024

UPDATED: Where to Get Spooky in Shanghai 2024

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives