The 9th Lujiazui International Coffee Festival Unites Global Flavors in Shanghai

The 9th annual Lujiazui International Coffee Festival returns to Shanghai from October 23-27, gathering over 260 coffee brands from 70 global cities, alongside 20 influential industry experts. Set in the lush Lujiazui Central Green, this year’s theme, “Open the Window to Global Views,” invites visitors on a journey through international coffee flavors and experiences.





Since its inception in 2016, the festival has grown into a major cultural event, attracting over 850,000 attendees and becoming a platform for both local and global coffee brands. This year’s “City Roaming” experience expands with 12 international coffeehouses and five world coffee champions, including acclaimed roasters from Switzerland, Poland, and Brazil. Local Chinese brands, from Hong Kong to Xinjiang, will showcase their unique regional flavors, such as Tibetan sweet tea lattes and coffee blends from Guangxi, reflecting China’s vibrant coffee landscape.

The festival also introduces the Lujiazui Coffee Culture and Industry Center, a new space designed for brand incubation, industry insight, and creative crossovers. Additional highlights include collaborations with the Sanxingdui Museum and lifestyle brands, infusing the event with cultural heritage and culinary innovation.

The Lujiazui International Coffee Festival continues to strengthen Shanghai’s role as a dynamic coffee hub, linking global coffee culture with Chinese coffee industry growth.

