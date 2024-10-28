  1. home
Modernista Hosts 3 Epic Nights of Music & More!

By That's Beijing, October 28, 2024

That's Beijing is supporting Modernista for an epic string of parties! They will have three nights of celebrations filled with music, decorations, and drinks! 

Desperate Prom Date: Vintage Dating Fun

PromDate.png

This Thursday, get ready for a wild trashy prom night like no other! Dance the night away to a mix of pop hits and original tracks brought to you by Desperate Prom Date. 

Bring a date or snag one old-school, pick your decade and get ready for some vintage matchmaking fun! And when the band’s done, DJ Vincent Von Rock will keep the party raging through late night happy hour. The prom of your dream is here – are you ready to dance?

October 31, 6pm-2am

Free entry, RMB150 minimum consumption for tables

Plan B: All Saints

NewPlanB.png

Get ready for an unforgettable night this Friday as Plan B returns to get you grooving to the best hits from the 70s to the 00s! In the spirit of all saints, expect a party filled with good vibes and killer tunes. 

With a lineup of talented musicians from around the world, Plan B will have you on your feet, dancing like there's no tomorrow. DJ Sira will take over after the band to keep the energy alive with her electrifying beats. Plus, don't miss out on some late-night happy hour shots that are sure to pack a punch – just like the music!

November 1, 6pm-2am

Free entry, RMB200 minimum consumption for tables

Stevie Mac & The Mac Daddies: Dia de los Muertos

ModernMac.jpg

This Saturday, Stevie Mac & The Mac Daddies are bringing the party to life with an epic Día de los Muertos celebration! Expect dancing tunes, loads of fun, and the spirit of Coco in the air. Dress up with face paint, flower crowns, or whatever screams festive!

After the band rocks the stage, DJ Anosi will keep the vibes going with late night happy hour shots and an awesome playlist. Join Modernista for a night of music, culture, and celebration—¡Viva la vida!

November 2, 6pm-2am

Free entry, RMB200 minimum consumption for tables

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

ThatsBeijingWechat.png

