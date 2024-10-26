  1. home
Hotel Éclat Beijing Signs Memorandum to Bring the Brand to Saudi Arabia

By That's Beijing, October 26, 2024

Hotel Éclat Beijing, renowned for its vast art collection, themed private lagoon suites, and unparalleled luxury service, is excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasla Tourism Co. The collaboration marks the brand’s official entry into the Saudi Arabian market, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative to elevate its tourism sector.

0d1c9da1fce00ddc5f739223a09e1c21.jpg

This strategic partnership will bring Hotel Éclat’s globally acclaimed blend of art, architecture, and luxury-driven experiences to Saudi Arabia, introducing a unique cultural and hospitality offering in line with the country's growing prominence as a world-class tourism destination.

Under the leadership of Mr. Dany Lützel, owner representative of the Brand The Éclat Hotels, and Mr. Ali Alsaileek, General Manager of Nasla Tourism Co., the MoU solidifies the shared vision between the two organizations. Together, they aim to create a boutique hotel experience in Saudi Arabia that merges the values of luxury, art, and personalized service.

2336af7dd13478d21d77b63ad830ec69.jpg

Dany Lützel, Owners Representative of the Brand The Éclat Hotels, expressed that “the Éclat Hotels are a celebration of the arts, culture, and bespoke hospitality, and we are incredibly proud to extend our brand into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership not only broadens our reach but is a powerful testament to the Kingdom's ambitions under Vision 2030. We look forward to working closely with Nasla Tourism Co. to introduce a truly unique hotel concept that will cater to both local and international guests seeking the highest standards of ART of luxury and luxury of ART.”

2812896c3248710ed04becc10e25908b.jpg

Mr. Ali Alsaileek, General Manager and Co-Founder of Nasla Tourism Co. added,“We are thrilled to bring Éclat's iconic brand to Saudi Arabia. With Vision 2030 paving the way for more significant tourism development, this collaboration will set a new standard for luxury and artistic expression in the hospitality sector. The unique concept of the Éclat Hotels, with its personalized themed suites and celebrated art collections, will offer a fresh and exciting experience to our market. We believe this partnership will not only redefine luxury in the Kingdom but also align perfectly with our broader goals of enhancing tourism.”

This collaboration is a pivotal moment for both companies. The Éclat Hotels art-focused luxury approach will offer a new kind of cultural experience for visitors to the Kingdom, enriching Saudi Arabia’s offerings in the world of high-end travel. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in stunning art exhibitions while enjoying a service philosophy centered on exclusivity, privacy, and individuality.

389244793f367104c0f3a3e51c8372e2.jpg

As Saudi Arabia continues to focus on expanding its tourism industry and positioning itself as a global travel hub, the introduction of the Éclat Hotels brand represents a significant step forward. This project will contribute to the Kingdom’s mission of hosting millions of visitors by 2030, catering to an increasingly discerning audience that seeks luxury travel experiences infused with creativity, culture, and world-class service.

With the signing of this MoU, both parties are confident that their combined expertise will create an exceptional destination that draws inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s rich history while delivering cutting-edge luxury hospitality.

[All images are courtesy of The Éclat Hotels]

