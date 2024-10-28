  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai's Revolutionary New Walking Tours

By Ned Kelly, October 28, 2024

0 0

Originally from the North East of England, 20 year veteran of the tourist industry Mike Norton arrived in Shanghai in 2009 with the first double-decker tour buses in China.

Ever the innovator, he recently launched GPS Walks, and is all set to revolutionize the Shanghai walking tour scene… doing away with flag-wielding, sidewalk-hogging tour groups for good.

How did GPS Walks come about?
When you join a walking tour, you normally join a group which assembles at specific times, maybe only once or twice a month.

It moves slowly too, because everybody has to gather around a guide when they have something to say. If you stop to take a picture, you need to catch up; if someone else stops, everyone needs to wait.

What I wanted to do was create an experience for people to be able to explore the city on their own terms, without the need for tour guides or to be a part of large groups.

Shanghai has a great history and so many historic buildings, but sometimes the interesting stories behind those places, and some of the great characters that made Shanghai their home, aren’t told. There’s often something really interesting hidden down a lane that we walk past every day, but we had no idea it existed.

I created these GPS Walking Tours to give people a chance to explore the city and find a few things that perhaps might surprise them.

293645105.jpg

575683701.jpg

1820246295.jpg

1683868454.jpg

127113503.jpg

How does it work?
It works through a WeChat mini-program, which uses your location to play commentary automatically so that, while you walk, you can listen and focus on your surroundings.

You can start our walks at any time and stop whenever and wherever you like, for as long as you like. You don’t even need to hit pause; when you start moving again, then playback will continue.

You can follow your progress on the map, but the commentary also gives you directions, so you don’t need to be glued to your screen.

Weixin-Image_20241028141343.jpg

Weixin-Image_20241028141406.jpg

What can people expect from a tour?
We have seven tours online now, each one lasting around one-and-a-half hours. On each tour, we have some well known and famous places, and great photo opportunities, but also some hidden gems tucked away for people to discover.

The aim is to pick out the stories that bring a bit of Old Shanghai to life, and go a little bit deeper than the dry statistics there might be on the plaque on the outside of the building.

I’ve done a lot of exploring in recent times, which has been great!

We heard you also tailor make tour routes for clients?
We do. We work with 5-star hotels and corporate clients to create bespoke routes. We can start the tour from your front door and create custom branded tours that can be used to enhance guest experience or reward loyalty club members.

GPS Walks

Price: Each walk is RMB60 individually, or RMB99 for a one day unlimited pass, and RMB149 for a two day unlimited pass.

Languages: Chinese, English, French, and German.

Scan the QR code for the GPS Walks WeChat Mini Program:

Weixin-Image_20241028141611.png

[All images courtesy of GPS Walks]



more news

UPDATED: Where to Get Spooky in Shanghai 2024

UPDATED: Where to Get Spooky in Shanghai 2024

Freaky fun!

'Anna Karenina the Musical' This Weekend in Shanghai

'Anna Karenina the Musical' This Weekend in Shanghai

Breathtaking show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece

49 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

49 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

38 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

46 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

46 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

7 Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

Sophie Zelmani, Ariyo, STEVANS and John 5!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Where to Celebrate Halloween 2024 in Shanghai

Chinese Startup Sells Space Flight Tickets for RMB1.5 Million

34 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

7 Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

The 9th Lujiazui International Coffee Festival Unites Global Flavors in Shanghai

The 9th Lujiazui International Coffee Festival Unites Global Flavors in Shanghai

Modernista Hosts 3 Epic Nights of Music & More!

Modernista Hosts 3 Epic Nights of Music & More!

Shanghai's Revolutionary New Walking Tours

Shanghai's Revolutionary New Walking Tours

UPDATED: Where to Get Spooky in Shanghai 2024

UPDATED: Where to Get Spooky in Shanghai 2024

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives