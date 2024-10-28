UPDATED: Where to Get Spooky in Shanghai 2024

Family Fiesta!

Spooky Latino @ Azul SKL



Looking for a party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs to midnight – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Migz & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Taco Stations

Spooky Desserts

Bouncy Castle



Face Painting & Costumes

A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 11am-Late; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

The Best of the Rest...

Now to October 31

Dia de Muertos @ El Santo



At El Santo from now until October 31, it is RMB10 Frozen Margaritas and Coronas from 4-5pm, then RMB20 5-6pm, and RMB30 from 6-7pm.

Now until Thu Oct 31, from 4pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

¥298 Free Flow @ The Bull & Claw

At the Bull & Claw there is the option of three hour free flow for RMB298 (start at 5pm or 7pm), as well as two themed cocktails priced at RMB40.



Now until Thu Oct 31, from 5pm or 7pm

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong Lu, Xuhui District 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Now to November 2

Special Menu @ Bella Vita



Head to Bella Vita from October 25 to November 2 for a 'Mystery Taste of Italy' menu.

Indulge in a selection of delicious dishes that capture the essence of Italian cuisine with a spooky twist.

The restaurant will be adorned with festive decorations, creating the perfect ambiance for a fun dining experience.

Don't miss out on this enchanting celebration!

Now until Sat Nov 2

Bella Vita, 555 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路555号, 近西康路

Enchanted Bar @ The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar



It’s the season to treat yourself to tricks and treats, boos and booze, and plenty of spooky fun. From now until November 2, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai presents an autumn pop-up Enchanted Bar, located in The 1515 West Bar, to bring guests an immersive experience.

The whole bar is decorated in black with the elements of withered roses, vines and golden birdcages, creating a whimsical world. Enjoy three artisan cocktails and mocktail such as Bloody Brian, Devil’s Box and Witch’s Black Tea, an afternoon tea set and six snacks, to start an enchanted journey.

From now to November 2, a series of activities will be offered at the Enchanted Bar:

Ladies' Night : 8-11pm every Wednesday, ladies can enjoy a free flow of sparkling wine and an offer of Ostra Regal No.3 oysters, buy 3 get 6 at RMB198 net and buy 6 get 12 at RMB388 net.

Dark Night : Every Thursday evening, enjoy 25% off on Enchanted Cocktails.

Enchanted Fridays : 8-11pm every Friday, enjoy 3-hour Happy Hour at RMB298 net per person including selected cocktails, wine and beer.

Tipsy Afternoon : 2-5pm every weekend, enjoy 50% off on Enchanted Cocktails and 1515 signature and classic cocktails.

Enchanted Afternoon Tea: RMB468 net for two persons, including two cups of coffee or tea or selected Enchanted beverages (one day’s advanced booking is required).



For reservarions please call (86 21) 2203 8889.

*Prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes.

Now Until Sat Nov 2; Free Entry



The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar, 4/F, Jing'An Shangri-la, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu, Jing'an District 延安中路1218号4楼, 近铜仁路

Tuesday October 29



Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious



On this special edition Tacolicious Tuesday, it’s going to be a culinary battleground as Wolverine (Logan) hands over the kitchen to Deadpool (Dylan from Crush) for a night of flavor-packed chaos.

Expect maximum effort (!!!) as Dylan slashes through the usual menu with his wild, bold twists on Mexican cuisine.

It’s one-night-only and perfect for those looking to spice up their week (muy caliente~).

Come hungry, leave astounded. This is one collaboration event you won’t want to miss!

Tue Oct 29, from 6pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Weekly Theme Quiz @ El Santo



The weekly theme quiz at El Santo will be testing your knowledge of all things spooky. Entry is absolutely free and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue Oct 29, 7.30pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Stranger Things Trivia @ Stranger RIINK

It’s time! This week's trivia is all about Stranger Things at Stranger RIINK!

Bring your friends, form a team, food & drinks serving till late, participants enjoy happy hour all night long and are encouraged to dress up!

Tue Oct 22, 8-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Wednesday October 30

Home Cook: Morgan Short's Tofu Sloppy Joes @ Stranger RIINK



RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

This week to celebrate the pumpkin season, RIINK welcomes Morgan Short from Specters, serving up delicious vegan Tofu Sloppy Joes and irresistible Rice Krispy Treats!

Indulge in these flavorful, plant-based creations, and sip on tasty drinks. Don’t miss out on this one-night-only experience, and wear 'proper attire' for this spooky meal for extra fun.

Whether you're dining with loved ones or flying solo, you're invited to RIINK's cozy communal table. Don’t miss this unique culinary experience!

Wed Oct 30, from 6pm

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Spooky Rocks @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things spooky with music from Linkin Park, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Queen, Nirvana, Sex Pistols, Black Sabbath, Imagine Dragons and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Oct 30, 8.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday October 31

Special Menu @ Chez JOJO

Celebrate at Chez JOJO with a special three-course dinner for RMB288 per person. Dress up for the occasion and enjoy a complimentary drink.



Book your table now for a spooktacular night!

Thu Oct 31, from 5pm; RMB288 per person

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, near Changle Lu, Xuhui District 悟锦大楼3楼, 富民路291号, 近长乐路

Grapes & Grooves: Disco Edition @ The Cannery



Thursdays are always Grapes & Grooves at The Cannery, with 50% off all bottles of wine and Champagne all night, and 'cool groove' vinyl DJs from 8.30pm.

For this special edition, they are going D.I.S.C.O. with DJ Inoken mixing the groovy classics. Dress up on theme and they'll welcome you with a complimentary aperol spritz.

Thu Oct 31, from 8.30pm; Free Entry

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

Sppoky Bingo Night @ Cages Jing'an

Cages Bingo just got spookier! Ready to scream 'Bingo' and win big?

You could be the one riding away on a pocket motor bike, look prettier with the MAC lipstick, film breathtaking videos with a long range high-res drone, or even welcome a full-size skeleton into your home.

Grab your friends and head along for a night of thrills and laughter!

Thu Oct 31, from 9pm; Free Entry

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

7th Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening @ Specters



Shanghai's favorite maximum rock 'n' roll dive bar is busting out the big screen for a showing of a cult classic: The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

We're shivering with anticipation to show it again, and we promise we’ll find the version with Chinese subs this year!

If you were at this shaker last year — or the past seven years, now that we’re thinking about it — you know this is one not to miss!

Don't dream it! Be it! Come dressed up as your favorite character from the film!

Thu Oct 31, 10pm; Free Entry

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Dance with Abigail @ La Suite



This Thursday, spend a thrilling night together at La Suite. Explore the dark beauty together and feel the warm and mysterious atmosphere. Abigail will take your soul to this unique evening!

Thu Oct 31, from 11pm; RMB100, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Thursday, Friday & Saturday

October 31 & November 1 & 2



Soul-Calming Talisman Ritual @ Cila

The moment of the 'Night Parade of a Hundred Demons' is approaching. The eerie atmosphere has already engulfed the entire city. Are you ready to face the unknown forces lurking in the shadows?

The ancient power of talismans will reappear here. You can personally create your own protective charm or join in the interactive ritual of exorcising evil spirits.

As the tip of your brush cuts through the night, mysterious forces will protect you as you pass through this parade of spirits.

You will have the chance to craft a one-of-a-kind talisman, bringing with you a 'protection against evil' force, along with a mysterious blessing of good fortune.

Come to Cila and let it safeguard your night out.

Now until Sat Nov 2, 11am-11pm

Cila, 122 Wulumuqi Nan Lu, by Yongjia Lu, Xuhui District 乌鲁木齐南路122号, 近永嘉路

Haunted Brew @ The BREW



Three days and nights of Craft Beer, Spooky Cocktails... plus a Little Bartender.

Thu, Fri & Sat Oct 31 & Nov 1 & 2, 11.30am-2am; RMB98 per person

The BREW, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

Spooktacular @ Jade on 36 Bar

Prepare to be spellbound as Jade on 36 Bar, located on the 36th floor of Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, casts a spell over the Bund with its Spooktacular promotion.

On October 31, guests are invited to embrace their ghostly sides with the assistance of professional make-up artists, who will transform visitors into the most haunting of specters.

On November 1 and 2, a live DJ will take command of the audio realm, spinning eerie tunes that will resonate with the spooky atmosphere, ensuring that the ghouls and goblins have a soundtrack fitting for their revelry.

For the true connoisseurs of the macabre, Jade on 36 Bar offers a devilish delight with its spooky-themed cocktail, crafted to perfection and priced at RMB138 per glass. These concoctions are sure to add a touch of enchantment to the night.

But the real treat lies in the Elixirs & Eerie Morsels Set, a sumptuous feast priced at RMB298 per set, designed to satiate the most discerning of tastes.

Jade on 36 Bar's Spooktacular is more than just a celebration; it's a call to the city's phantoms and phantasms to join in the merriment.

With its unparalleled views of the Bund and the shimmering lights of the city, coupled with spine-tingling entertainment and delectable treats, it's an experience that no ghost, ghoul, or horror enthusiast will want to miss.

For reservations and more information, please call: 021 2828 6888



Thu, Fri & Sat Oct 31 & Nov 1 & 2, 5pm-1am; Free Entry

Jade on 36, Pudong Shangri-La, 36/F, Grand Tower, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 上海浦东香格里拉紫金楼36层

Diner Mystery @ Stranger RIINK



In the quaint town of Hawkins, the American Diner is a beloved gathering spot for kids and families alike. But one fateful October day, the atmosphere shifted dramatically when police sealed off the diner for an investigation, leaving patrons bewildered.

This pumpkin season, head along to Stranger RIINK for a dining experience like no other. Step back in time as retro melodies float through the air, and feel free to wear your favorite costumes as spirits of the past join you at the table and roll along with you at the rink.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Thu, Fri & Sat Oct 31 & Nov 1 & 2, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Monster Ball: Freak Show @ The Pearl



Step into the dark, the daring, and the downright freaky this spooky season at The Pearl’s annual Monster Ball… and this time, it will be a Freak Show.

Head slong for three nights that will leave your spine tingling and your pulse racing. Live music from the Red Stars will keep the energy alive all night long, while the sultry Diamond Divas enchant you with their bewitching performances.

Or perhaps you care to be spellbound as an aerial artist defies gravity under a full moon. And if you can handle the heat, a fire spinner will ignite the night with a performance that’s sure to send chills down your spine.

Feeling wickedly confident in your costume? Strut your stuff at our costume contest for a chance to win a prize that’s simply to die for!

This isn’t just another spooky party — it’s a monstrous mash-up of music, mayhem, and mesmerizing performances that you won’t want to miss.

Come prepared for thrills, chills, and a wickedly good time. It’s going to be a scream under the circus tent only at the Monster Ball: Freak Show. And only at The Pearl.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Thu, Fri & Sat Oct 31 & Nov 1 & 2, from 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday-Sunday October 31-November 3



Dinner Buffet @ The COOK

Head along to The COOK and enjoy their set menu, along with DIY Cup Cake, Face Painting and Trick or Treating.

Thu-Sun Oct 31-Nov 3, 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-8.30pm; RMB288 adults, RMB158 kids

The COOK, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

Trick or Treat @ Stranger RIINK



Head along to Stranger RIINK, where Eleven will reveal the secret locations of the candies using her superpowers!

Families and kids, come in your festive spirit and collect some delicious treats. Celebrate this mysterious weekend!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Thu-Sun Oct 31-Nov 3, from 11am-Late; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Friday November 1



Party @ Tacolicious



Head to Tacolicious for a night of music, mayhem, and costumed chaos! Drink deals and a killer costume contest await…if you dare! Mwahahaha!

Fri Nov 1, from 6pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Friday & Saturday November 1 & 2

Carnival or Horrors @ The Shanghai EDITION



Shanghai's largest and most iconic spooky hotel party, Carnival of Horrors makes its grand return this year with a grander scale and splendor!



This much-anticipated event will take place on November 1-2, boasting on three stages with over 30 DJs, and a distinguished AFTERLIFE international headliner act - 19:26.



Expect a fully immersive horror-themed ambiance that pervades the entire venue, crafting a mesmerizing atmosphere for two days of uninterrupted music and entertainment.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo



Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, 5pm-3am; RMB248-348, includes one drink

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Henan Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 南京东路199号, 近河南中路

Tribute Pre- & After-Party feat. The Cramps, MISFITS @ Specters

Specters is hosting the official pre- and after-parties of the YYT Park Tribute Show 2024 (see below)!

Kicking things off Friday night with their favorite DJ duo Florida Man and Thee Baron playing spooky classics in glam, vintage rock, punk, and maximum RnB genres.

Taking the stage for their Specters debut underground legends The Molds will be performing as psychobilly agitators The Cramps! Stay sick!

On Saturday night, guiding us through the darker side of industrial, punk, and goth DJs KatWeael and Compact dicks are on selector duties, before the Specters yearly spooky classic: The MISFITS live on stage!

The lawsuits have been settled, the devil locks have been spikes — Mommy can I go out and kill tonight!

Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, from 8pm; Free Entry

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Dance with Abigail @ La Suite



Let's explore the dark and feel the mysterious atmosphere at La Suite's party. Dance with Abigail will take your soul to this unique night of horror!

Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, 9.30pm-Late; Early Bird RMB100, Early Bird Group of 5 RMB80 per person

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday November 2

Veil of Shadows: Party on the Bund @ POP Shanghai



The spookiest night of the year is here again. Screams of horror, fear and freak fill in the air.

Get ready for Veil of Shadows, Shanghai’s most famous party set against the stunning skyline of The Bund.

A haunted night filled with chilling thrills and a breathtaking skyline view, cloaked in eerie shadows for an unforgettable night of mystery and fear.

Experience nine hours of spine-tingling beats from top DJs, spinning haunting tracks that will keep you dancing in fear and excitement.

Dress in your most sinister attire and step into a world of spooky delights, thrilling energy, and a night of endless surprises.

With Spooky Ambience, makeup artist, Costume competition and haunted Skyline view don’t miss out on Shanghai’s ultimate spooky event!

Secure your tickets now for the most fearful & fun night on the Bund!

For VIP Table booking and more info call 135 2417 7794

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 5pm-2am; RMB138-198, includes one drink

POP Shanghai, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 17 Guangdong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, Huangpu District 外滩三号7楼, 广东路17号, 近中山东一路

Dark-Side @ Cotton's

As night falls, danger lurks in the shadows. The darkness can transform us into the heroes and legends of the night.

Who will you be this year? A shadowed superhero, an icy witch, or a fearless warrior?

Let’s assemble under the gleaming full moon. Let the darkness blend with our creativity and passion.

When drinks turn to venom, every sip becomes a test of your courage.

This Saturday! Come, tread where the brave dare to walk, where the line between the natural and supernatural blurs, and the air is thick with suspense.

Sat Nov 2, from 7pm; Free Entry

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Rock Ghost @ The BREW

A party including a DJ performance, live band, one drink and pass around special snacks.

Sat Nov 2, 7pm-Late; RMB128

The BREW, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

Tribute Show 2024 @ Yuyintang Park

One night. Nine bands. No survivors.

Now bigger, scarier, and more death-defying than ever before, Shanghai's world infamous, oft-replicated-never-duplicated original Tribute Show is happening on one night only o November 2 at Yuyintang Park. Now in its 18th year, the annual concert features Shanghai musicians across the spectrum of genres, dressing up as and performing as the iconic rawk! acts of yore.

The Lineup: Blondie, No Doubt, Green Day, The Presidents of the USA, Metallica, Immortal, HIM, Rage Against the Machine, Stone Temple Pilots

For the official pre and after-party at Specters featuring The Cramps and MISFITS, see above.



Sat Nov 2, from 6.30pm; RMB160-200

Yuyintang Park, B1, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

9th Annual Shanghai Nighmare @ Abbey Road



For the 9th year, Shanghai’s most fabulous All Hallows’ Eve celebration!

A great venue, local sponsors, and a fantastic DJ will bring you 80s chart toppers, pop classics and spooky hits to ensure you’ll be dancing well past the Witching Hour!

The theme, as you may have guessed, is Beetlejuice, but by no means is it necessary to follow a dress code — however, the scarier, the better!

Sat Nov 2, 9pm-2am; RMB108, includes one drink

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Got an Event You'd Like to Promote?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

