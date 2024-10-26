Empowering Every Child: Early Childhood at SAS

Wondering how to unlock your child’s potential?

Exploring pre-kindergarten options can be overwhelming with countless choices. The pre-kindergarten program at Shanghai American School follows the Reggio Emilia approach to early childhood education.

What is Reggio Emilia?

Originating in the town of Reggio Emilia in Italy, the Reggio Emilia approach shines as the crème de la crème of early childhood education methods.

Recognizing each child’s unique individuality, autonomy, and immense potential while nurturing a collaborative learning environment. This aims to establish the groundwork for social and emotional well-being.

This student-centered approach emphasizes that we don’t need to teach children what children can find out by themselves. Instead, it’s our responsibility to create enriching environments, while remembering that it’s not just about what students learn, but how they learn.

In our program, children cultivate independent thinking, explore creativity, and establish collaborative learning communities right from the start of their educational journey.

What makes Early Childhood Education at SAS different?

Flexible, personalized learning where educators are seen as collaborators supporting children as they discover their passions.

Children are empowered to ask questions, make observations and follow their interests.

Safe and enriching learning spaces encourage independent exploration and instill a sense of capability and responsibility.

Diversity is celebrated and each child’s unique strengths and interests are nurtured.

Community is at the core of everything they do at SAS, bringing together students, educators and parents on the journey of learning.

What parents say about early childhood education at SAS?

Ms. Sabrina Ye has two children at SAS. Her daughter joined in Grade 1, where her parents saw how SAS helped her come out of her shell – blossoming from being shy into confident and kind-hearted.

They wanted the same for her younger brother, choosing to enroll him in Pre-K3 where she has seen him grow academically, socially and emotionally.

"SAS’s pre-kindergarten program teaches young children to explore, perceive and observe nature, and stimulate children’s own desire for knowledge. "SAS develops the habit of early reading, as well as children’s sports, music and artistic abilities. SAS also helps children to develop good study and lifestyle habits."

Ms. Jacqueline Ding also has two children at SAS. Her older son spent his early years in the United States.

After moving to Shanghai, the family chose to enroll their youngest in SAS’s pre-kindergarten program to have an American education.

One of the benefits they’ve observed so far has been the development of his social and emotional skills.

"The Pre-K teachers teach the kids the correct way to deal with all kinds of situations they could encounter in daily social interactions. "When my youngest first started school, he didn’t know how to deal with conflicts with classmates. His homeroom teacher, Mr. Andrew Bissonnette, taught him how to distinguish between big and small problems, and how to solve them."

Ms. Yolanda Qian’s daughter started in Pre-K3 at SAS where she has learned compassion and empathy. Ms. Qian says the family also appreciates the strong home and school connection that SAS encourages.

"SAS encourages parents to get deeply involved in our children’s learning experiences and to engage with the staff. "This way we are able to learn all the details of our daughter’s school life, from her lunch menu to her reading buddy. "We discuss these topics at the dinner table, which helps keeps our family closely connected."

Experience the Reggio Emilia approach for yourself

So, if you’re pondering the next – or first – step in your child’s learning journey, join in the adventure.

