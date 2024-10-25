  1. home
GBA Escape: A Feast of Barbecue and Wine on the Terrace

By Sponsored, October 25, 2024

The perfect way to embrace autumn? Barbecue and wine, of course!

Discover the unforgettable experience of Townsquare Café's Terrace Barbecue Set for two!

As the evening sets in, you and your loved one relax on the terrace, bathed in the warm glow of soft lighting, seated on plush sofas, and soothed by the gentle evening breeze. 

Isn't this ambiance already leaving a lasting impression?

When it comes to barbecue, the ingredients are everything! 

Townsquare Café's two-person barbecue set offers the finest meats, fresh seafood, crisp vegetables, and sweet-tangy fruits

Every bite is a tantalizing temptation for your taste buds.

From juicy steaks and grilled fish to succulent lobster, each dish is crafted to provide you and your companion a feast of extraordinary flavors.

And what's a barbecue without wine? Townsquare Café has curated a selection of fine red wines, beers, and sparkling drinks, allowing you to savor the food while enjoying the subtle intoxication and relaxation that a good drink brings.

With Halloween around the corner, why not try our special spooky cocktails, the 'Zombie' and 'Oreo Baileys?' 

Trick or treat, anyone?

Don't wait! As the sun sets, bring your loved one to the Townsquare Café terrace and dive into a barbecue feast made just for the two of you!

Be sure to reserve in advance to secure the best spot, so you can enjoy the perfect blend of delicious food and autumn comfort.

Scan the QR to purchase NOW!

Townsquare Café

5/F, Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai, Next to Zhuhai Hengqin Port

Available Hours: Dinner, 6pm-9.30pm

Advanced Booking Required: +86756-690 1973

Hurry up! Let Townsquare Café's terrace barbecue become the highlight of your autumn nights!

