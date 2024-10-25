New British Visa Application Centre Opens in Guangzhou

The British Consulate-General in Guangzhou celebrated the opening of its newly inaugurated visa application center, a move aimed at enhancing convenience for Chinese nationals seeking to travel to the UK.

The event began with an inauguration ceremony attended by the British Consul-General in Guangzhou, Sarah Mann, and Kishen Singh, Chief Operating Officer for the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Mongolia at VFS Global.

In her speech, Consul-General Sarah Mann highlighted the importance of the new visa centre in providing greater convenience to Chinese citizens traveling to the UK.

"I believe this improved centre will provide our customers with added convenience and ensure they have a smooth start to their journey to the UK, whether that's for work, tourism, or study at one of our world-leading institutions," Mann said.

Mann also noted the significant increase in visas issued to Chinese nationals, with over 637,000 visas granted in the past 12 months — a 69% rise from the previous year.

Reflecting on 2024, Mann emphasized the UK's active engagement in South China through various initiatives spanning business, climate collaboration, and cultural exchanges.

Highlights included the tenth anniversary of the UK-China (Guangdong) Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage Centre, the celebration of the King's Birthday Party following his coronation, the UK's participation in the China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan, and the More than Music campaigns held in Guangzhou and Shenzhen over the summer.

The Consul-General also discussed the visit of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to China, which underscored the UK's commitment to building pragmatic partnerships with China.

Lammy's visit focused on fostering collaboration on global challenges, aligning with the UK's ongoing efforts to strengthen economic and cultural ties with China.

The UK's trade with China has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, with exports from the UK to China (including Hong Kong) increasing from GBP4.3 billion in 2000 to over GBP22 billion in 2023, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Looking forward, Mann outlined the UK's priorities for South China in 2025, which include promoting sustainable economies, fostering people-to-people connections, and enhancing trade and investment opportunities.

"The Consulate would like to work with our Chinese partners to make 2025 a year that strengthens our bonds of friendship and builds more sustainable and inclusive economies," Mann stated.

The British Consulate-General in Guangzhou has announced a series of sector-specific initiatives aimed at boosting UK-China collaboration in areas such as innovation, education, retail, and sports. Key upcoming activities include:

Technology: In November, a UK Tech GBA Trade Mission featuring six UK companies specializing in digital transformation, automation, LED video processing, and flexible organic electronics will participate in the China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen.

Retail: Later in November, the Consulate's Retail team will host the first UK Retail Delegation in Guangzhou, bringing together UK brands and Greater Bay Area (GBA) industry representatives to explore cooperation in retail, fashion, and e-commerce sectors.

Education: A school inward mission is planned for early 2025, during which representatives from the UK's K12 education sector will engage with Chinese counterparts to explore partnership opportunities in senior high school joint programs, STEM education, and short-term exchange programs.

Sports: The Consulate is also working to bring top British sports IPs to South China cities, with plans to introduce events such as the Clipper Race, Formula E, and the International Horse Show to the region.

The UK continues to welcome Chinese nationals for tourism, work, and study.

According to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) statistics, over 500,000 visitor visas were issued to Chinese nationals in the year ending June 2024, marking a 109% increase compared to the previous year.

Chinese students remain a significant part of the UK's international student population, with more than 107,000 student visas granted in the same period.

In line with recent digital advancements, the UKVI has begun rolling out eVisas for Chinese nationals visiting the UK for over six months.

Starting January 2025, individuals requiring visas for purposes other than tourism will need an eVisa to enter the UK, enabling them to prove their rights to work or study with ease.

The inauguration of the new visa application centre and the outlined priorities underscore the UK's commitment to deepening its ties with South China, paving the way for strengthened collaboration in 2025.