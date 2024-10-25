Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Welcomes New Chef de Cuisine at OPUS 388

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen announces the appointment of Alessio Durante as the new Chef de Cuisine at OPUS 388.

Set high above the city on the 77th floor, OPUS 388 has become synonymous with premier French fine dining, celebrated for its dedication to fresh, local, natural ingredients.

With a profound appreciation for both modernity and classic French sophistication, Chef Alessio brings a fresh culinary vision intent on establishing OPUS 388 as a leading gastronomic destination in South China.

His arrival marks an exciting chapter for the restaurant, as he is set to introduce innovative dishes that pay homage to the essence of French cuisine while integrating new international concepts.



"Shenzhen has high potential to be a fine-dining destination in China," says Chef Alessio.

"This young city is vibrant and receptive, offering thrilling and innovative dishes. It's a great professional challenge for me, and one I relish.”

Chef Alessio's culinary philosophy aligns perfectly with OPUS 388's dedication to quality and creativity.

"I believe in using the finest ingredients and creating dishes that not only satisfy but inspire. The dining experience at OPUS 388 will be memorable, delivering a narrative of flavors that resonate with locals and visitors alike," he adds.

The team at OPUS 388 and Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, shares this enthusiasm.



"Chef Alessio's remarkable Michelin starred restaurants experience and creative vision make him the perfect fit for OPUS 388. We are confident that his leadership will elevate the restaurant to new culinary heights," says Christian Dolenc, General Manager and Area Vice President, Operations, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen.

Among Chef Alessio's signature specialties are three standouts.

The first, A Coral From the Sea, is a symphony of flavors in three movements: a unique brandade macaron that is a creative fusion of a classic French dessert with cod fish, pickled olives that showcase the rich flavors of the Mediterranean with a filling of sea bass and fermented garlic mayonnaise, and dried squid marinated with sea salt, sugar, and shrimp powder and paired with a homemade green bean sauce for a delightfully innovative taste.

Carabinero Cannolo, combining the best of Spanish and Japanese ingredients, is a crispy cannolo filled with flavors inspired by Chef Alessio's travels.



And finally, Bone Marrow with Robbins Island Tenderloin and Amur Beluga Caviar, a traditional French dish featuring beef tartare seasoned with virgin olive oil and salt, is complemented by the world's finest caviar for a sumptuous flavor experience.



As Shenzhen's skyline jewel, at a height of 388 meters, OPUS 388 blends French elegance with modern flair.

It offers two distinct dining experiences: the dynamic Chef's Table, where guests witness the artistry of the kitchen firsthand, and the tranquil main dining room, perfect for intimate gatherings and offering panoramic city views.

Central to OPUS 388's unique offerings is the Chef's Table Series, showcasing collaborations between Chef Alessio and internationally renowned chefs of Michelin-star restaurants.

This 'four hands' format pushes culinary boundaries, presenting bespoke menus that celebrate innovation and taste.

OPUS 388's dedication to culinary excellence and tradition, augmented by Chef Alessio's leadership, promises a vibrant dining experience that honors French favorites with contemporary finesse.

Chef Alessio Durante, who hails from Liguria, Italy, began his culinary journey at one-Michelin-star Da Claudio at the young age of 14.



He honed his skills in some of France's most esteemed kitchens, including those of Hôtel Byblos Saint-Tropez, and three-Michelin-star Le Louis XV - Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris.

Returning to his roots, Chef Alessio served as Chef de Cuisine at one-Michelin-star Da Claudio for nine years.

More recently, he held the position of Senior Sous Chef at two-Michelin-star Alain Ducasse at Morpheus in Macao.

Known for his relentless pursuit of new culinary challenges and discoveries, Chef Alessio Durante also enjoys traveling and discovering new gastronomic destinations, having dined at some of the world's best restaurants.