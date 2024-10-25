12-Bar Blues New Cocktails Hit All the Right Notes

Nestled into the Blackstone complex on Fuxing Zhong Lu is a small second-floor jazz bar called 12-Bar Blues.

Although it’s been open for four years, it’s still a kind of hidden gem. We can’t quite call it a speakeasy, but it’s not obvious to the naked eye.

One thing of which we are certain is that 12-Bar Blues is well-respected in the high-end cocktail scene, and on the map for flavor enthusiasts.

It belongs to Bar Universe, a group of establishments that encourage cocktail exploration and bar-hopping with a neighborhood attitude across central Shanghai, and is the passion project of highly awarded mixologists Tammy Liu and A.N. Chen.

Friends since 2015, they decided to open this venture, taking the name from the chord progression that defines the number of bars or measures in a typical blues song, and reflecting a list of just 12 cocktails at any one time.



Photo by Ryuichi

The space itself has a low-lit and comfortable feel, with cushioned bar seats and a small back room that exudes stylish lane house vibes.



Photo by Ryuichi

Both owners are regularly behind the bar, directly offering their shared vision of blending Chinese flavors with modern cocktail techniques, and otherwise just experimenting and enjoying the opportunity to play with drinks.

So it’s possible to meet them for a chat while seated at the bar, or hide out in back with friends in a more lounge like environment.

Since the weather has dropped, the small balconies are also accessible for seating two people per table.



Photo by Ryuichi

The 12-Bar Blues menu changes every six months, and they have just launched a beautiful set of 12 classic cocktail riffs.

The concept is that every glass represents a song, and their menu even offers record sized pages on which are QR codes you can scan to listen to the accompanying track on your phone.



Morning Lovely Morning (RMB98): Whisky, Mataxa, Smoky, Salted Egg Yolk, Almond, Soy Milk Foam. Photo by Ryuichi.

Sitting with our first beverage, a Godfather twist Morning Lovely Morning (RMB98), scanning the QR led A.N. to say “Play it louder!” – and discussion about the song’s history ensued.

Comprised of whisky, Mataxa and smoky, salted egg yolk, the cocktail is layered and sweet from almond Amaretto, but the soy milk foam has no sugar to balance, A.N. explains.

An egg yolk cookie cracker garnish also draws out the savory side of the drink.



Youth Fever (RMB108): Beefeater Gin, Gyokuru Tea, Corn, Kaffir Lime, Butter. Photo by Ryuichi.

The entire drink menu speaks to the shift in weather, as if 12-Bar Blues knew the true date autumn would arrive, offering beverages with chestnut, pumpkin, green apple and teas.

The Youth Fever (RMB108) is crisp and refreshing while strong, true to the classic martini it’s based on, but containing a corn and butter infused vermouth and a unique "umami green tea," as Tammy describes it.



Blooms Eventually (RMB118): Havana Club Rum, Fig Cordial, Fino Sherry, Smoky Burrata, Burrata Juice. Photo by Ryuichi.

From a recent win at the SIP Supernova cocktail championship, 12-Bar Blues bar manager Platt presents the Blooms Eventually (RMB118).

Cleverly combining rum and burrata whey with a mixture of smoky burrata infused tio pepe sherry, the drink goes all in with a mini mozzarella garnish.

Another excellently balanced beverage, allowing the lighter aspects of the cheese to speak through sweet alcohol, it is entirely too easy to consume.



Strange Blend Kills What’s Inside of You (RMB98): Absolut Vodka, White Chocolate, Onion, Purple Sweet Potato, Pink Pepper. Photo by Ryuichi.

In a final bold choice, our closing cocktail of the night was a White Russian deviation entitled Strange Blend Kills What’s Inside of You (RMB98), that strays far afield of the original with a very unexpected combination of purple sweet potato, white chocolate and onion.

Not for the faint of heart (but rather the most adventurous of spirits and adaptable of palates), the drink color is true fuchsia... and the onion flavor is strong!

Other unique beverages boasting strong flavors include two drinks prototyped during Negroni Week: a Peddler’s Plum Gin Americano departure with watermelon and Tabasco named Red Plastic (RMB98); and a Negroni spin called Confetti (RMB108), which includes pork floss and truffle.

The menu updates at 12-Bar Blues follow the seasons, and provide delights for both Western and Chinese tastes. This latest menu is just plain fun – it’s basically a playground for cocktail lovers.

12-Bar Blues and it’s first floor whisky equivalent 12BPM also often host small musical events and guest shifts from in and outside of China, so there is always something new to look forward to.

One such date for your diary: November 20 sees 12-Bar Blues hosting 2016 Diageo World Class Japan Champion Ryu Fujii from the bar Craftroom in Osaka, which was named #28 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024. This will certainly be another occasion for a unique presentation.

12-Bar Blues, 2/F, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号2楼, 近汾阳路



