8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

By Sponsored, October 25, 2024

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers

1.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant, lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-style St Sophia Cathedral, old Western-style buildings on Central Street, Songhua River Ice Activities and the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Yunnan JinSha River Winter Hike

Weixin-Image_20241025120823.jpg

This five-days trip is a great getaway during the cold and dark of long winter months. Head into a region north of Lijiang and hike for three days amongst stunning views of natural beauty along the magic turquoise winter colored JinSha River.

You'll trek through Naxi minority villages and historic heritage places, including an impressive stone village built on a huge rock.

The trail is not too difficult, yet reveals spectacular views of high cliffs and tunnels through giant rocks, while simple guesthouses will receive you for the night.

Finally, a boat ride rounds off your perspective on this unique place.

1-Day Horse Riding Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha

Weixin-Image_20241010183253.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature cycling horse riding and go karting!

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp

1.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience!

Starting in Lhasa one of the lowest altitude places in Tibet take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace.

Altitude will then gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Mount Konka Outer Loop Trek

4.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Minya Konka, or Mount Gongga, is the highest peak in Sichuan Province at 7,556 meters, and the third highest peak outside of the Himalaya-Karakoram range, after Tirich Mir and Kongur Tagh.

Discover the secrets to this mysterious holy mountain, appreciate its almighty nature, and immerse yourself in its great beauty.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Leduomanyin Glacier Trek Adventure

2.-4-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Mount Leduomanyin is located in the Mount Minya Konka massif in the Hengduan Mountain Range of the Eastern Tibetan Plateau.

Located in Western Sichuan, the nearest town is Kangding, just 20 kilometers away, while it is just 250 kilometers away from Chengdu, making it an ideal gateway for adventurers.

This trek starts out from Kangding at an elevation of 2,600 meters, and ascends all the way up to the Leduomanyin Glacier and Ice Lake at 4,600 meters.

Offering epic views of Small Mount Konka, Mount Jiazi and Mount Riwuqie, this trip is a fantastic choice to experience a glacier adventure.

For More Information Scan the QR Code on the Poster Above

7-Day Kunming-Dali-Lijiang Classic Yunnan Tour

5.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Kunming, Dali, and Lijiang Old Town, plus taking in trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Three Gorges Yangtze River Luxury Cruise

6.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

A chance to discover the mightiest river of China via a deluxe cruise ship. The Yangtze River cruise takes in beautiful scenery, profound local culture, cozy accommodation, delicious food as well as pleasant travel service along the longest river in Asia.

Choose to go from Chongqing to Yichang or Yichang to Chongqing, and then sit back and relax, with many activities aboard the luxury vessel, from a welcome dinner to parties, Taichi exercising, performances, lectures of Chinese culture, and much more.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]


China Travel Deals

