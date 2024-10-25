JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Celebrated 40th Anniversary

n commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the brand, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong hosted a signature Garden Party event as part of a series of celebrations across Greater China, each reflective of its unique locale. The celebratory gathering paid homage to JW Marriott’s four decades of excellence and blending luxury hospitality with the simple joys of nature. As guests savored the flavors crafted from the garden’s own fresh herbs and enjoyed the natural surroundings, they were able to engage with the JW Marriott legacy and the brand’s enduring commitment to hospitality.

Founded in 1984 in Washington D.C., Bill Marriott named the brand in honor of his father, the company founder – J. Willard Marriott. JW Marriott goes beyond just a brand, it is a story about love, a tribute from son to father. This legacy also brought J. Willard Marriott’s emphasis on wellbeing to life, where hotels under the JW Marriott brand set to provide a haven for guests to revitalize the mind, body, and spirit.



Rooted in such legacy, the JW Garden found at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong and other properties across Greater China is a form of daily well-being ritual that provides nourishment to one’s soul. Today, the JW Garden found at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong grows fresh rosemary and mint, and fruits such as lemon and passionfruit, which are used in welcome cocktails and healthy salads, with the hotel also serving as a haven that allows guests to connect with nature.





Throughout the event, guests, media, and influencers were treated to a series of special experiences. JW Garden became a Starlight Amusement Park, as starting with the table setting to food ingredients, the JW Marriott brand concept was followed, arousing the love of nature and plants, and leading guests to immerse themselves in the charm of the mindful JW Garden. The hotel used its renewable seed paper for name cards and menus design, while chefs prepared rosemary butter candles, Roasted Green Dragon with herbs, and M3 Tomahawk Steak & Grilled Lamb chops served with paired white and red wines. A Garden Party ‘giveaway’ was selected from the exclusive recipe provided by Alice Marriott, wife of J. Willard Marriott, founder of Marriott International, along with rosemary olive oil made by the hotel chef, with all ingredients picked from JW Garden.









"Tonight we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the JW Marriott brand with a Garden Party at JW Marquis. It is an honor to be with you to witness this important milestone," said Mr. Alfred Gao, the hotel’s General Manager, in his opening speech. He further regaled the hotel with the following, “Established in 1984, JW Marriott consistently presents programs and offerings that allow guests to focus on feeling whole in mind, body, and spirit. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong encapsulates this philosophy of well-being through our signature JW Garden and brand programs, ensuring that each one of our guests leave even more fulfilled than when they first arrive.”

