That’s Beijing & Dada Team Up for an Epic Halloween Bash!

That’s Beijing is joining forces with Dada to throw an epic Halloween rager!

Yes, we know there are gazillions of Halloween parties happening around the city, but ours will have free face painting and a costume contest with amazing prizes – not to mention Dada’s vibe is perfect for a rowdy Hallows’ eve.



DJ Ozone on the decks at Dada. Image is courtesy of Dada

Dada’s boss, DJ Ozone, will be bringing the best Halloween hits and weird spooky sounds all night.



Face painting by Yinmai O'Connor. Image by Yinmai O'Connor/That's

That’s Beijing’s Yinmai O’Connor will be face painting by the entrance if you need to give your costume a little extra upgrade.

The costume contest categories include:

Best Costume

Best Couples Costume

Best Group Theme

Weirdest Costume

Guoce International Hotel. Image courtesy of Guoce International Hotel

The Winners of ‘Best Costume’ and ‘Best Couples Costume’ will receive a one-night staycation at Guoce International Hotel, which includes a deluxe room and breakfast for two – a value of RMB1,200.

Guoce has three pic pools and one of the biggest ones in Beijing. Although it’s getting a bit chilly to swim outside, you can always save the voucher for when the heat returns.



Fish tank at Guoce International Hotel. Image courtesy of Guoce International Hotel

They also have one of the most awesome fish tanks we’ve ever seen (too bad you can’t swim in there). We don’t want to ruin the surprise of seeing it for the first time, so we are only showing you a picture of part of it.

The ‘Best Group Theme’ winners will get to pick a bottle of standard spirit, wine, or champagne from the bar.



Kocoon Spa's doubles room bath. Image courtesy of Kocoon Spa

The winner of ‘Weirdest Costume’ will get a voucher at Kocoon Spa for a full body massage – a value of RMB880.

Kocoon is an awarding-winning spa in Sofitel that is the perfect place to relax and revitalize after a week of Halloween parties.



Moreno's art at Kocoon Spa. Image courtesy of Kocoon Spa

They are also currently hosting an art exhibition of Jensen Moreno’s art, which features a stunning collection of vibrant paintings.

Come dressed in your Halloween best for a chance to win these prizes and more at Dada Beijing!

Halloween Party at Dada

October 31, 9pm-late

RMB69 before 10.30pm

RMB89 after 10.30pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang



