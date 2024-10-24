Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2024

SSIS Visit Local Nursing Home

In celebration of the Double Ninth Festival, Shanghai Singapore International School organized a visit to a local nursing home.

Students, brimming with energy and kindness, spent time with the residents through performances, conversations, and crafts, bringing smiles and joy. Their genuine care and enthusiasm touched everyone.

The visit to the nursing home was a demonstration of SSIS's ‘Service Learning’ philosophy. Students engaged in community service, learning to connect with different people, cultivating responsibility and empathy. The interaction enriched their experiences and reinforced that everyone can contribute to society.

SSIS consistently encourages students to engage with the wider community, and will continue to provide more opportunities emphasizing service learning, empowering students to become active, compassionate contributors.

Incorporating it instills responsibility, empathy, and understanding of giving back.

NAIS Pudong Trekking in Switzerland



The summer trekking expedition of the year returned this month when a group of 10 NAIS Pudong students headed into the Swiss mountains for the experience of a lifetime!

The trip is one of several that students can undertake – including Snowsports in Switzerland, Service Projects in Tanzania, a STEAM trip to MIT, the Nord/Anglia UNICEF Conference in USA, and many more – are an incredible way for students to challenge themselves while undertaking life-changing expeditions.

These lucky students embarked on the ‘Experience Switzerland’ expedition for a week and made some unforgettable memories while picking up some amazing life skills.

From their base close to NAIS’s sister school in Les Martinets in Les Plan-sur-Bex, they were guided by local experts into lush forests, over alpine glaciers, through historic towns, and even on an overnight trek to a mountain hut.

They showed incredible teamwork, creative problem-solving skills, and built loads of confidence while tackling every challenge.

BISS International Food Fair

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, celebrated internationalism with an International Food Fair on 18th October. The event involved booths set up by parents to serve cuisine from across the globe, plus a student parade and performances representing the 50+ nationalities at the school.

Dulwich Pudong House Fun Run

Dulwich Pudong community came together for the much-anticipated House Fun Run in October, with 1,085 participants registered for the event.

This year’s run showcased the enthusiasm and camaraderie of the College community, bringing students, staff, and families together for a day of fun and fitness.

Eighty-two dedicated volunteers played a crucial role in ensuring the event ran smoothly, contributing their time and effort to make the day a success.

The highlight of the morning was a two-kilometer run, where participants joyfully ‘sharing’ color powder along the way.

After the run, everyone gathered back at the field, excited to capture the moment in front of their respective house backdrops with the medal.

The smiles and laughter shared during this time created lasting memories, making the House Fun Run a truly special event for all involved.

Like all Dulwich events, the House Fun Run was a celebration of community spirit and school pride, and everyone is now looking forward to the next one!

Concordia Attend Big Data Conference in Oxford

High school students in Concordia’s Big Data analytics class recently showcased their research on the global stage at the prestigious International Conference on Big Data and Education (ICBDE) in Oxford, UK.

As part of the school’s Applied Learning program, the Big Data course has provided students with the opportunity to participate in international conferences since 2014.

This year, Grade 12 student Tim L. earned the Best Presentation Award, impressing attendees with his insight and skills.

The group also met Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, author of one of their course textbooks, for an inspiring discussion on the future of data.

Additionally, they had a chance to connect with a Concordia alumnus currently completing his master’s at Oxford, who shared valuable insights into university life.

This experience highlights Concordia’s commitment to fostering excellence and global impact through innovation and hard work.

Shanghai French School Annual Open-Air Gallery

In October, the Shanghai French School proudly celebrated one of its most delightful traditions: La Grande Lessive!

This year, both campuses came alive with creativity as primary students, along with middle schoolers, participated in this enchanting event.

The students worked diligently to produce vibrant drawings that were then displayed on clotheslines stretched across the schoolyard and piazza, creating a captivating open-air gallery.

This year’s theme, ‘Same, Not the Same,’ offered a playful perspective on unity in diversity; each artwork reflected the individuality of the students while emphasizing their shared experiences and connections.

The event not only showcased the artistic talents of the children but also fostered a sense of community among students of all ages.

Parents and teachers were invited to stroll through the gallery, admiring the imaginative creations that adorned the lines. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and pride, as everyone celebrated the students' creativity.

Interested about Shanghai French School? Welcome to visit campus open day at October, November, and December.

YCIS Participated in Public Speaking Competition

YCIS Shanghai Pudong are proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of six students who recently participated in the Student Voices English Public Speaking Competition.

Felix, Nicole, Vivian, Nadya, and Evan impressed the judges with their exceptional fluency in English and their thoughtful perspectives on environmental sustainability; their ability to convey complex ideas and captivate the audience with their engaging stage presence truly set them apart.

More than just a competition, the students demonstrated a deep passion for sustainability, offering unique viewpoints on how we can all contribute to a greener future.

YCIS are thrilled that their dedication and talent earned them the championship title, a well-deserved recognition of their hard work and skill.

Wellington’s Message to the World: We Are 10 Years Strong!

On a late September morning, Wellington College International Shanghai gathered to commemorate 10 Years of Building a Global Community.

Pupils from Reception to Sixth Form, along with 400 teachers and staff, stood proudly in formation to spell out ‘WELLINGTON 10 上海’ in an awe-inspiring aerial drone photo and video. This powerful display of unity sent a celebratory message: Wellington College International Shanghai is 10 years strong.

Looking ahead, the school will be celebrating throughout the year with a packed calendar of events, like its annual International Food Festival, a 10-Year Anniversary Ball, a concert and more

Since its founding in 2014, Wellington Shanghai has been committed to providing a pioneering education to serve and help shape a better world. Here’s to the next decade!

NAIS Pudong Bonfire Night

After an incredible night last year, the NAIS Pudong Bonfire Night will return on Sunday November 3 from 6-8pm and is open to the entire Shanghai community!

This traditional British event is the only one of its kind in the city and will be even bigger this year as they celebrate both Bonfire Night and the Indian festival of Diwali.

There will be a range of entertainment, from the bonfire itself, music and performances, magic shows, a bouncy castle, light show, and of course music, food and drinks.

There will also be a variety of vendors at the event, including students selling their very own traditional festive Advent Calendar! This Christmas favorite – used as a countdown to Christmas day – is filled with 24 high quality, delicious chocolates and is available for only RMB115.

Event penny of profit will be donated to Seeway Tanzania, supporting fundraising for students to undertake a service project in the country in February 2025.

You can register for the Bonfire Night event by scanning the QR code on the poster above, with tickets costing RMB30 per person (or RMB50 if you buy tickets on the day).

The Charity Advent Calendar can be purchased by scanning the QR code in the poster below. More information on the event and calendar is available by contacting admissions@naispudong.com

See you on Bonfire Night!

