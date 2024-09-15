24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

"Night of the Devil" Halloween Party

Get ready for a wicked night at "Night of the Devil" — the ultimate Halloween party in Guangzhou, hosted by That’s Guangzhou at CAGES! On Saturday, October 26, from 9PM till hell freezes over, join us for spine-chilling fun, eerie beats, and devilishly good drinks. Early Bird tickets are just RMB100, and each ticket includes 3 drink vouchers. Don’t miss the chance to unleash your inner demon and dance the night away!



For Tickets: Early Bird, RMB100; At Door, RMB150October 26, from 9pm

Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

Foshan



Watch the League of Legends World Championship at Richkat



Looking for the perfect spot to watch the League of Legends World Championship? Look no further — RICHKAT has you covered! We're streaming the matches live in all of our taprooms, and to make your viewing experience even better, we’ve crafted two special combos. Whether you're a fan of fresh draft beer or prefer our same quality brewery-fresh canned beer, we've got a deal for you! Don't wait — grab your squad and join us tonight for epic games, cold drinks, and unbeatable vibes!



October 17 - November 3, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest locations.

Orderly Heterogeneity

"Order" (企理) is a term coined by Zou Yanxi, embodying her notion of cleanliness, tidiness, and order. Meanwhile, "Heterogeneity (stands for heterogeneous Sequential Pattern)" (差序格局) was proposed, borrowing from sociologist Fei Xiaotong's description to illustrate how Zou Yanxi's work exhibits concentric layers radiating outward from a central self, along with dimensional variations around the center, forming a system of differentiated orders. Contrasted with traditional artistic methods, Zou Yanxi posits that contemporary art, through performance and installation, can connect more directly to the essence of "experience," offering a closer sensory translation. She seems intent on grounding the specificity of "existence" and its meaning amidst the mundane aspects of daily life, hence her creations are predominantly linked to direction, territory, and corporeality.



Until November 17, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde 盒子美术馆佛山市顺德区顺峰山公园(南门)

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

8 Amazing Art Shows This October in Foshan

Zhongshan



A Century-Old Master



Stepping into the exhibition feels like entering a century-old musical dream. From the gentle breeze of Fragrant Hills to the streets of Macao, from Tokyo to Leipzig, from Beijing to Shanghai, each image captures the dreams and perseverance of Xiao Youmei.



Until November 17, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi 中山市石岐区孙文中路197号

Hong Kong

Freespace Jazz Fest 2024

The Freespace Jazz Fest 2024 returns for its sixth edition with a four-day celebration of world-class jazz. The festival presents a stellar lineup and a non-stop programme of great sounds. Both local and international talents will take the stage across multiple venues, including indoor and outdoor stages. Visitors can also enjoy a series of free outdoor performances, hands-on workshops, a gourmet food and beverages market, and much more, connecting music fans with the best of local and international jazz.



October 24 - 27, 2024

Various times, please refer to event website for details:

www.westk.hk/en/jazzfest?tab=overview

Freespace, Art Park, Wonderland, M+ and Lau Bak Livehouse, West Kowloon Cultural District

Shuffle Halloween 2024 - The Darkest Nights



Unleash Your Inner Superhero or Villain in the Heart of Lan Kwai Fong! This Halloween, step into the dark and mystifying world of Gotham City at Shuffle, where shadows lurk and villains reign. For two electrifying weekends, we're transforming into the ultimate den for Gotham's most infamous characters. Will you align with the cunning Riddler or the chaotic Joker?



General Admission: From HKD400

October 25-26 - The Enigma of The Riddler (Theme: Green)

October 31, November 1-2 - The Madness of The Joker (Theme: Purple and Red)

Shuffle, Lan Kwai Fong

Stand Up Comedy Night 3



the Hive Sai Kung is hosting yet another exhilarating Stand-Up Comedy show this year, in partnership with comedy.hk! Prepare to be dazzled by a lineup of Hong Kong's most promising comedic performers, who will take the stage to deliver an evening of side-splitting, clever, and sharp stand-up comedy. Forget your worries and get ready to be thoroughly amused from the moment the show begins until the final punchline leaves you in stitches.



Tickets: HKD150, Hive Members; HKD200, General Admission

October 25, from 7.30pm

Hive Sai Kung Terrace, 5 Tai Mong Tsai Road

Halloween Pizza Making Party at Harbour North



Let's have a party before back to school. A Pizza Making Party like no other and it is open for booking without any minimum charges. Kids get to make their own hand-crafted pizza in egg-shape. Ideal for kids aged 4-9 years old.



October 26, 3pm - 4pm

PizzaExpress Harbour North, Shop 218-219, 2/F, Phase 2, Harbour North, 123 Java Road

Black & White Horror Carnival



When the sun sets and the Old Police Headquarters turns dark, brace yourself for a night of ghoulishly good times at the Black & White Horror Carnival Halloween party at The Dispensary on October 26. Book now to party at the Horror Carnival from 8.30pm till late. Ticket includes 2 hours of free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne and 2 glasses of Halloween libation from 8.30pm - 10.30pm.



Tickets: at door, HKD458

October 26, from 8.30pm

The Dispensary, Police Headquarters Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road

SuNKeN - Nightmare On Des Voeux Road



Sunken Crew, we're about to unleash something wicked. Brace yourselves for Saturday, October 26 as we present our first-ever Halloween extravaganza: Nightmare On Des Voeux Road Ft. Chapter & Verse. We're transforming House Studio at Soho House Hong Kong into a den of dark delights for one unforgettable night. At the helm is Chapter & Verse, one of the most electrifying names in global dance music, ready to conjure up beats that'll haunt you long after the night ends.



For Reservations: WhatsApp +852-56639375

October 26, from 9pm

House Studio, Soho House, 33 Des Voeux Road, Sheung Wan

R&B Halloween Hours



R&B HOURS invites Shanghai-based SUGAR HOUSE PARTY for a Halloween special event at Terrible Baby in Eaton Hotel Hong Kong! You already know how we're going to proceed: only the best R&B music from the 80s to this day - party music and slow-jams included! Theme: Celebrity Dress-Up!



October 26, from 9pm

Terrible Baby, 4/F, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Rd, Jordan

Diwali Bollywood Night with DJ REME



Come join us for an electrifying Bollywood Night this Diwali. Dance the night away to the pulsating beats of Bollywood hits, expertly mixed by our talented DJ REME, who will keep you grooving.



Tickets: HKD220, includes 1 standard drink

October 26, from 10pm

Deck 22 (D22), 2nd Floor, Ho Lee Commercial Building, Lan Kwai Fong, Central

Sailor Moon's Curse - Halloween Party at Zeus LKF



Join us at Zeus LKF for a spine-tingling Halloween celebration themed around Sailor Moon's Curse! Step into a world where magic meets mystery, and the beloved characters of Sailor Moon take on a darker, more enchanting twist. Embrace your inner magical warrior or transform into a hauntingly beautiful villain! Guests are encouraged to don their best Sailor Moon-inspired costumes — think elegant gowns, fierce battle gear, or shadowy transformations. The more creative, the better!



Tickets: at door HKD280 (depends on capacity)

October 26, from 11pm

Zeus LKF Nightclub, 22/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

Tsim Sha Tsui Halloween Night Vibes Laser Show



Join the Halloween celebrations in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 30 and 31, from 7 – 11pm. The festivities will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and the exterior wall of the Clock Tower. With the theme of ‘Happy Halloween Night Spectacular,’ the event will feature a visual feast featuring laser effects that blend technology and art for a unique experience. Adorable Halloween pandas will guide participants through the ‘hot spots’ of Yau Tsim Mong, ensuring a magical time for both locals and visitors.



October 30 & 31, 7pm – 11pm

Hong Kong Cultural Centre & Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower

POPFEST



POPFEST returns this autumn with an exciting four-day programme featuring music performances, dance showcases, multisensory experiences, and arts events by both local and international acts across the West Kowloon Cultural District. Events include Popnorama, showcasing top pop acts from around the globe; Celestial Unboxed, highlighting collaborations between independent music producer and local singers; and Submerged Paradise, an outdoor music and dance party. Beyond the main stages, additional free programmes will be held at the Art Park, M+, and Lau Bak Livehouse.



October 31 – November 3, 2024

Various times, please refer to event website for details:

www.westk.hk/en/popfest?tab=overview

Freespace, Art Park, Wonderland, M+ and Lau Bak Livehouse, West Kowloon Cultural District

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

The 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival

Hong Kong will host the fourth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival for the first time. Showcasing over 100 fascinating programmes, the festival will be staged in the "9+2" cities within the Greater Bay Area (GBA). With the theme "Integration in Diversity – Power and Possibilities," it will feature performances, museum exhibitions, film screenings and more, highlighting the region's dynamic culture and fostering creative exchange between artists from Hong Kong and the other GBA cities.



Until November 24, 2024

Various times and venues, please refer to event website for details:www.gbacxlo.gov.hk/en

Get into Wicked at Hong Kong Disneyland

"Hawhaw," "Heeheehee," Muahahaha." Wicked laughter cackles out across Hong Kong Disneyland this Halloween! It's a hauntingly happy cry from Disney villains, inviting all to get into their stories as they ramp up the Halloween spirit from September 13 to October 31! So, whether you stand with them, against them, or on the sidelines, it's time to "Get into Wicked!"



Until October 31, 2024

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Macao



UFC Returns to Macao This November

UFC's return to Macao is set for November 23 at Galaxy Macau, which also marks an 11-year hiatus from UFC's last visit to the area. Tickets go on sale today, and they will be sure to sell fast, so make sure you pick them up!



November 23, 2024

Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Macao

DIFFERENT Art Exhibition by Dong



The exhibition aims to blend visual appeal and entertainment, encouraging interaction between the artwork and the audience. Each viewer brings their own unique interpretation and experience, which inspired the exhibition's theme name - "DIFFERENT."



Until October 31, 2024

10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator, No.10 Calçada da lgreja de S. Lázaro

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

