23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Halloween Music Fest

'Nightmare Street, Ghost Hunt!' The eeriest Shuiwei 1368 will send shivers down your spine during this Halloween. So, come down if you dare, and save your tears! This year, we are doing the scary Halloween Music Fest with loads of surprises: live performances, dance performances, DJs & drummers, haunted houses and haunting gifts! Joining the fun this year: Brass House, Plus Nine, Tech, Cafe Society, and Vicha! So save your soul now!



October 26, 4pm - 11pm

Cultural Block 1368 of Shuiwei, No.1368 Shuiwei, Huanggang Park Yi Jie, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围1368

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen

Founded in 2011, The Color Run™ – also known as the 'Happiest 5K on the Planet' – is a unique event that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality. After 5 years, The Color Run™ is finally coming back to China, and will be staged in Shenzhen on November 23. The pre-registration of The Color Run™ Shenzhen is open now. Hurry up to secure your slots at the early bird prices – before 10am, October 3. Let's release full passion in The Color Run™ and light up the Shenzhen fall!

November 23, 9.30am - noon, 1.30pm - 5pm

Rainbow Bridge Park, Guangming 光明区深圳彩虹桥公园

British Day 2024



British Day 2024 - 'Cool Britannia' is around the corner! This year, we are excited to bring back 40+ interesting booths and new and interactive games. Tickets are on sale. Grab yours soon! The phrase“Cool Britannia” means to signify the perfection of the British culture during the 90s when the United Kingdom was witnessing the peak of its success. It also means the contemporary good British culture. We'll transform our venue into a celebration of all things British, showcasing the creativity, music, fashion, and innovation that define our cultural heritage.



November 23, 11am - 5pm

Central Lawn, Qianhai Kerry Centre, Qianhai Da Dao, Qianhai Shenzhen - Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan 南山区前海深港合作区前海大道前海嘉里中心中央草地

Food & Drink

Halloween Party at Café Society

Join us for a spooktacular Halloween celebration! Wear your best costume and enjoy an evening filled with live music performances, Witches Brew Punch, Trick or Treat, Pop-Up Tattoos by local and international artists, and street dance performances! Gather your friends for a night of frightful fun!



October 26, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-17302627832

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Bones and Beats Vol.3



BAIA's annual Halloween Bash is back, and we're going all out again! With music by Electric Kitchen, get ready for another Halloween party to remember. Entrance is RMB50, including one free drink. Limited capacity - first come, first served, so come early!



October 26, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Lu, Nanshan BAIA巴亚太子路海上世界广场船前广场A区2栋303号（vivo对面扶手电梯三楼）

Lost Realm Halloween Party by PandoraParties

The countdown begins! Only 3 days to go until the ultimate Halloween party in Shenzhen – 8 years in the running! With an average attendance of 150-200 people, you don't want to miss your chance to join this multinational DJ Halloween Party! Limited advance tickets are still available for RMB128, which includes one drink. Door ticket available if space remains, for RMB188. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 26, in Nanshan Xili – it's going to be a night you won't forget!

October 26, 9pm - 4am (next day)

For Reservations: via WeChat PandoraParties

MetaLive, Building 18, The Sage Innopark, Longzhu San Lu, Nanshan 南山区龙珠三路南山睿园18栋来来演播





Halloween Fun Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Uniway



Get ready for a spooky yet fun-filled Halloween Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Uniway! Kids will love crafting DIY Halloween drinks – magical potions that will ignite their imaginations – while adults can join in the creative Jack-o'-lantern painting session. It's the perfect mix of Halloween creativity and fun for all ages. Don't miss out on this festive event!



Price: RMB88 for Halloween Funny Drinks DIY & Handmade Graffiti Punmpkin Lanterns

October 27, 1pm - 3pm

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

10th Electric City Shenzhen Craft Beer Fest



Join Bionic Brew for the Electric City Craft Beer Festival 2024, marking a decade of brewing excellence. Explore a diverse array of beers from across China, all in the vibrant heart of Shenzhen. Cheers to a weekend of brews and fun!



November 1 - 3, 2024

HALO Place, No.8 Liyuan Lu, Luohu 罗湖区梨园路8号

Music



Chicago The Musical

"Chicago", the Broadway and West End's longest-running American musical, is based on a sensational real-life case that once shocked society. It's hailed as a milestone in the history of musical theater, with a captivating narrative that delves into fame, fortune, and the seductive allure of the jazz age.



October 24 - 27, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2740 4684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming 光明文化艺术中心光明区创投路与观光路交叉口

11th OCT-LOFT Jazz Festival



Emerging from an old factory and evolving over more than a decade, the OCT-LOFT International Jazz Festival in Shenzhen has garnered global acclaim from musicians and jazz lovers alike. This event has become a pivotal moment in the cultural scene of Shenzhen. Known for its eclectic music quality and adventurous programming, the festival not only presents high-caliber performances but also fosters an understanding of jazz's rich history and current trends. As one of the youngest jazz festivals in China, OCT-LOFT continues to expand its influence, making its mark both locally and across Asia.



Price: from RMB200

October 25-27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

For Reservations: +86755-8633 7602

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧

Hybrid Theory



Hybrid Theory has taken the world by storm with hundreds of performances, igniting fervor with each show. Recognized and praised by members of Linkin Park, they've become an irreplaceable presence in the hearts of the band's fans. Formed in 2012 and named after Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory, this tribute band rose to prominence after the tragic passing of Linkin Park's lead vocalist in 2017. Ever since, Hybrid Theory has filled the void, delivering the music that fans long to hear, making them a beloved tribute to the legendary band.



Price: from RMB180

October 26, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/86693

For Reservations: +86755-8672 2592

Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan 南山区南山大道南山文体中心

aesthetics across the color line (AATCL)



Affectionately known as "Russian Football" by Chinese fans, aesthetics across the color line (AATCL) stands as one of the most iconic twinkle emo bands. Founded in 2017, AATCL draws inspiration from legendary emo acts like Algernon Cadwallader and Jank. Their debut EP Self-Titled released in 2018, reflects their essence — freedom, sincerity, and a refusal to conform. Despite their seemingly casual song titles, their twinkling guitar riffs and raw, roaring vocals evoke the unique energy of youth, tinged with the cold and isolation of northern Russia. Their music carries a magnetic pull, echoing both loneliness and irresistible charm.



Price: from RMB150

October 26, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Sophie Zelmani



Sophie Zelmani, the Grammy-nominated folk queen and Nordic enchantress, is known by many affectionate titles bestowed by her fans. With a 30-year career, she has become a global folk music icon, whose music has the power to heal the soul. Following her sold-out tour in China last October, Sophie Zelmani returns this year with another highly anticipated series of concerts. Her timeless melodies and ethereal voice promise an unforgettable experience. Let's see what new magic she brings this time!



Price: from RMB280

October 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15141057

For Reservations: +86755-2682 0730

MAO Livehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场C-L2005A、C-L3002A

Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi



Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Chicago's most prominent pianist, holds the prestigious title of being the first Asian artist inducted into the American Blues Hall of Fame. As the only Asian musician recognized by the highest echelons of African American music, Ariyo is a true trailblazer. His accolades include the Best Entertainer Music Award and an invitation to perform for President Obama. Ariyo also became the first Asian pianist to play at Carnegie Hall and the first to grace the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival. As a key pianist for the legendary Jimmy Rogers' band and a mentor to the iconic Robert Lockwood Jr., Ariyo has toured with Otis Rush and performed alongside greats like B.B. King and Albert King. Now, Ariyo brings his authentic 'Chicago Blues Piano Trio' to China, sharing his mastery with new audiences.



Price: from RMB180

October 30, from 9.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3762297

LAVOSHENZHEN, B105, Bay Plaza, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, No.3001 Binhai Da Dao, Nanshan 南山区滨海大道3001号华润深圳湾体育中心 BAY PLAZA B105

Tiny Shiny Beautiful



Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.



Price: from RMB188

October 31, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

Hou Live, B112A, KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112A

DÉ DÉ MOUSE



This Halloween, the visionary Japanese electronic artist DÉ DÉ MOUSE returns to China after five years, inviting you to "Return to Tomorrow's Party II." Known as one of Tokyo's most influential electronic music pioneers, with nearly 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, DÉ DÉ MOUSE has captivated audiences at major international festivals like FUJI ROCK and SXSW. His music is a fusion of vibrant melodies that create a neon-lit, dreamlike universe. Accompanied by dual VJs on this tour, he delivers a sensory experience that blurs the line between sound and visuals. Drawing from popular music and infusing it with his own distinct style, DÉ DÉ MOUSE masterfully deconstructs melodies, stimulating listeners' senses with unexpected rhythms and guiding them into a whimsical sonic universe.



Price: from RMB150

October 31, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Arts

Wonder in Rain

Embark on a cultural exploration of Li Keran's masterpieces at the 'Wonder in Rain' 70th Anniversary Exhibition at Shenzhen Art Museum. Immerse in the creative voyage of this renowned artist every Monday afternoon. Experience the fusion of nature and art in a serene setting.



Until December 7, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua 深圳美术馆 (新馆)龙华区腾龙路30号1栋

Value Transformation



Artist She Haiqing presents her debut solo gallery exhibition, 'Value Transformation.' Drawing from her background in jewelry design and industry observations, She explores the symbolic power of precious metals and gemstones as reflections of authority and the capital market's influence on material value. In this exhibition, she challenges these established notions by stripping away the allure of predefined value, revealing the hidden attraction between humans and the materials they touch, shape, and interact with. The concept of 'abstract labor' — the undifferentiated human effort behind all physical forms — serves as a foundation, with tactility playing a vital role in her creative process.



Until November 17, 2024

SWALLOW Gallery, 212, SWCAC, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Nanshan 南山区望海路1187号海上世界艺术中心212

To Face Today: Attitudes of a City Museum Toward Contemporary Art



This exhibition showcases the masterpieces of Chinese contemporary art collected by Shenzhen Art Museum over the years, encompassing oil painting, ink and wash painting, video, installation, sculpture, among others. The exhibition is divided into four thematic units - Appearance and Essence of Things, Images of Self and Other, Visible City, and Reasoning and Structure of Time - integrating art with our daily lives, traditional culture, and urban spaces to create a contemporary art space with rich layers and depth.



Until December 18, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua 深圳美术馆 (新馆)龙华区腾龙路30号1栋

Internal Reflection



Step into the reflective realm of 'Internal Reflection' at the SWCAC, featuring the duo exhibition of Lan Hang and Liu Bin. The exhibition explores the introspective works of these two artists as they delve into the depths of self and reality. Experience Lan Hang's spiritual landscapes and Liu Bin's recomposition of discarded materials, offering a profound dialogue between past and present.



Until December 29, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

At the Edge of Fate



Meet a global art icon, painting space with 'lines,' shattering static exhibition norms. With over 400 shows, she redefines watercolor art, blending tradition with innovation. Her work, a vibrant tapestry of Guangdong's artistic renaissance, invites audiences to a dynamic visual feast, celebrating the evolution of a timeless medium.



Until March 30, 2025

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian 木星美术馆福田区福田保税区蓝花道6号

