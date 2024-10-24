32 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

"Night of the Devil" Halloween Party

Get ready for a wicked night at "Night of the Devil" — the ultimate Halloween party in Guangzhou, hosted by That's Guangzhou at CAGES! On Saturday, October 26, from 9PM till hell freezes over, join us for spine-chilling fun, eerie beats, and devilishly good drinks. Early Bird tickets are just RMB100, and each ticket includes 3 drink vouchers. Don't miss the chance to unleash your inner demon and dance the night away!



Scan for Tickets



For Tickets: Early Bird, RMB100; At Door, RMB150October 26, from 9pm

Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak Canton Fair Special



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the "Asian Landmark Cuisine" title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music. During the Canton Fair, performances will extend by an extra hour. Feel the raw freedom of the Western cowboy world, where great food, drinks, and entertainment come together for an unforgettable night.



From October 15 to November 4, present your Canton Fair pass to enjoy a 5% discount at all Mr. Rocky & Rocky Bro locations.

Scan the QR code to get 20% Off Cash Vouchers



Mr. Rocky Taigucang, Warehouse 6-7, Taigucang, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu, near Fenghuang Xin Cun Station Line 8, 1.4km from Exit A 海珠区革新路124号太古仓6-7号仓

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8431 0898

Mr. Rocky Party Pier, B06/07, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区06-07铺

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8908 0018

Mr. Rocky Time Square, Shop 115, 117-121, 1/G, Time Square Guangzhou, No.28 Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe, near Linhexi Station Line 3, 8mins walk from Exit B 天河北路28号时代广场首层115、117-121号

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3886 6990

Mr. Rocky Pearl River Avenue, Shop 06-07, No.38 Zhujiang Dao, Tianhe, near Liede Station Line 5, 5mins walk from Exit C 天河区猎德大道珠江道美食广场06-07铺

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8759 5655

Mr. Rocky G5, Shop 2, G5 Food Plaza, Baiyun, near Baiyun Park Station Line 2, 10mins walk from Exit D 白云区云霄路353号停机坪购物广场酒吧街2号馆

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3616 3559

ROCKYBRO, B202, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区202铺

Opening Hours: 5pm-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-6683 7717

ROCKYBRO Sunshine Paradise, 2/F, No.298 Yanjiang Zhonglu, Yuexiu 越秀区沿江中路298号裙楼第二层自编1-2号

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3am (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3616 3559

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

British Day 2024



British Day 2024 - 'Cool Britannia' is around the corner! This year, we are excited to bring back 40+ interesting booths and new and interactive games. Tickets are on sale. Grab yours soon! The phrase "Cool Britannia" means to signify the perfection of the British culture during the 90s when the United Kingdom was witnessing the peak of its success. It also means the contemporary good British culture. We'll transform our venue into a celebration of all things British, showcasing the creativity, music, fashion, and innovation that define our cultural heritage.



November 2, 11am - 5pm

The Canton Place, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城广粤天地中庭

Food & Drink

Autumn Flavors at YUE

A warm welcome to guests and friends from around the globe visiting Guangzhou! Modern Cantonese cuisine offers a fresh interpretation of traditional Cantonese dishes, showcasing the uniqueness and personality of this beloved culinary style through innovative presentations and captivating stories. Discover the charm of Cantonese cuisine in every bite. YUE's autumn menu has been fully revamped, ready to bring you a new and exciting gastronomic experience. Come and savor the flavors of the season!



For Reservations: +86-19927576951

YUE·Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新港东路618号南丰汇4楼

Halloween Party at The Happy Monk Kingold

Join The Happy Monk on "Frightday", October 25, at 9pm for a spooktacular night filled with killer 80s tunes, today's hits, and a lively dancefloor. Dress to impress for a chance to win the Best Dressed award! Your entrance ticket is just RMB99 and includes 2 drinks to keep the party spirits high. Don't miss out on the ultimate night of thrills and chills!

For Reservations: +86-13416340624

October 25, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Kingold Century, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

InterNations Guangzhou Helipad Halloween 2024



This year, InterNations Guangzhou Halloween 2024 will be held on a helipad! Come join us for a fun social evening with people from all around the world while enjoying the 360° Guangzhou city view! Dress code: Halloween costume is optional, and free props/makeup at the door. Prize for the best costume! Entrance ticket includes: 2 welcome drinks with options of Mojito/Red Wine/White Wine/Beer/Virgin Mojito/Lemon Coke, 15% off for food & beverage, door gift to guests, free props/makeup at the door, DJ El Grace, DJ Beth, and dance floor!

October 26, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15322299204

Daiking Whiski Sky Bar, 47/F, Asia International Hotel, No.326 Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu

Halloween at Mr. Rocky

This Halloween, step into the thrilling Legend of Ghosts in a Western Town at Mr. Rocky. Embark on a spooky adventure as NPC characters lead you on an immersive journey where you help resurrect spirits in a chilling yet exciting Western-themed ghost town. Enjoy a terrifyingly good Halloween feast and dance alongside ghouls and monsters. Come dressed in your best Halloween outfit and receive a special gift! Be sure to try the exclusive Halloween drink, the Blood-Colored Bat Spirit, if you dare.



October 31, 2024

Mr. Rocky?????

Canton Fair Special Gift at Yoting

During the 136th Canton Fair, Yoting has a special treat for attendees! Simply present your Canton Fair credentials to receive a complimentary glass of Heineken beer and enjoy a 12% discount on your total bill. Don't miss this exclusive offer to celebrate the Canton Fair in style!



October 18 - November 4, 11am - 1am (next day)

For Reservations: +86-18028036104

Yoting, Building R7, Panyu Agile Plaza, Unit 103-104 on the ground floor Yoting美式烤肉餐厅番禺区南村镇番禺大道敏捷广场R楼103铺

Hairy Crab Cuisine in Season



Savor the best of autumn's harvest with Suixuan's seasonal hairy crab menu. Enjoy six expertly crafted dishes highlighting the rich, creamy flavors of this autumn delicacy. Each dish is prepared using various traditional methods, showcasing the luscious taste of hairy crab in all its glory. Indulge in this irresistible culinary experience, where the fresh sweetness of the sea meets the earthy notes of fall.



Available from October 2024

Suixuan Chinese Restaurant, 5/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Lu, Tianhe 天河区林和西横路215号广州天河希尔顿酒店5层随轩中餐厅

"Bite into Bavaria" German Buffet Feast and Beer Fest



For an authentic taste of German cuisine, the "OPEN" All Day Dining restaurant at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou invites you to indulge in a feast crafted by its culinary team, featuring traditional recipes from German Chef Alfred. This lavish buffet offers a variety of classic German dishes, including Crispy Pork Knuckle, Bavarian Leberkäse meatloaf with Crispy Onions and Red Wine Sauce, Baked King Prawns with Butter and Garlic, Apple Strudel, Berliner Doughnuts, Pretzels, and more — each dish brimming with traditional charm. Complement your meal with a selection of craft and canned German beers, while enjoying live music from their talented Filipino band, adding a lively and festive vibe to your dining experience. It's a feast you won't want to miss!

Now until November 30, 2024

For Reservations:+8620-2833 7215

OPEN, 2/F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区东风路391号广州希尔顿逸林酒店

Stunning Terrace Dinning Experience at Morton's Grille



Immerse yourself in urban elegance with the stunning rooftop dining experience at Morton's Grille. Soak in breathtaking views of the city skyline and the iconic tower that lights up the night as you sip on exquisite cocktails and shisha. Enjoy fine dining in a lively atmosphere, capturing the essence of the vibrant metropolis. Open from 5pm daily — come and elevate your evening!

Terrace open from 5pm every day

Morton's Grille, Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴民路222号天汇广场五层505号和六层603号

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!

Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Music

Modern Flamenco Sensation TRANSFORMACIÓN



One of Japan's most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Guangzhou on October 27. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound effects and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.







Scan the QR Code for Tickets



Price: RMB280, Standard; RMB480, VIP

October 27, 4pm - 5pm, 7pm - 8pm

MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Kero One

Kero One is a trailblazing American rapper, producer, and DJ, known for bringing jazz-infused hip-hop back into the spotlight with his unique blend of live instruments and samples. Since his breakthrough vinyl Check the Blueprints in 2003, Kero has become a sensation in Japan, selling over 75,000 copies and captivating audiences with his mellow beats. As a pioneer of the lo-fi jazz hip-hop sound, he's garnered global acclaim, earning praise from icons like Stevie Wonder and Will.I.Am. Kero's mission? To stay true to his sound as an independent artist while collaborating with vocalists worldwide.



Tickets: from RMB160

October 27, from 9pm

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Bookshop Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu,Tianhe 天河区天河路123号广州购书中心6楼

Black Panthers



The all-new Black Panthers embark on their first tour, gripping the chains of rock and unveiling the masks of truth, as they delve into the essence of life. With an unwavering spirit, they illuminate every dark corner, their roar resonating through the depths. Forged by the fires of time, the reinvented Black Panthers are ready to showcase their “Full Metal Jacket,” unleashing a raw, powerful experience that will shake the very core of rock music.



October 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821

ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Hybrid Theory

Hybrid Theory has taken the world by storm with hundreds of performances, igniting fervor with each show. Recognized and praised by members of Linkin Park, they've become an irreplaceable presence in the hearts of the band's fans. Formed in 2012 and named after Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory, this tribute band rose to prominence after the tragic passing of Linkin Park's lead vocalist in 2017. Ever since, Hybrid Theory has filled the void, delivering the music that fans long to hear, making them a beloved tribute to the legendary band.



October 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

Korakuen



Korakuen, a top-tier ACG band from Japan, masters the art of bringing the purest emotions of the second dimension to life through music. Known for their extraordinary skill, the band delivers precise recreations of iconic tracks from K-On!, GIRLS BAND CRY, BanG Dream! It's My GO!!!!!, and Bocchi the Rock!. Each performance is meticulously crafted to capture every musical detail, providing fans with an exhilarating live experience that transports them straight into their favorite anime worlds.



October 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Sophie Zelmani



Sophie Zelmani, the Grammy-nominated folk queen and Nordic enchantress, is known by many affectionate titles bestowed by her fans. With a 30-year career, she has become a global folk music icon, whose music has the power to heal the soul. Following her sold-out tour in China last October, Sophie Zelmani returns this year with another highly anticipated series of concerts. Her timeless melodies and ethereal voice promise an unforgettable experience. Let's see what new magic she brings this time!



October 29, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

Long Arm



Contrasting Moscow's solemn grandeur, St. Petersburg exudes the charm of classical European romanticism. The city has long nurtured artists, writers, and musicians, feeding their creative spirits. This timeless atmosphere permeates the work of Long Arm, an ambient electronic musician from St. Petersburg. Drawing from old film scores and jazz records, his piano-centered compositions evoke a sense of time slowly unraveling. Even his black-and-white album covers, reminiscent of aged film, invite listeners into a world of warmth and nostalgia wrapped in subtle, dark-toned textures.



October 29, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/11206471

ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Tiny Shiny Beautiful



Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.



October 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi



Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Chicago's most prominent pianist, holds the prestigious title of being the first Asian artist inducted into the American Blues Hall of Fame. As the only Asian musician recognized by the highest echelons of African American music, Ariyo is a true trailblazer. His accolades include the Best Entertainer Music Award and an invitation to perform for President Obama. Ariyo also became the first Asian pianist to play at Carnegie Hall and the first to grace the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival. As a key pianist for the legendary Jimmy Rogers' band and a mentor to the iconic Robert Lockwood Jr., Ariyo has toured with Otis Rush and performed alongside greats like B.B. King and Albert King. Now, Ariyo brings his authentic 'Chicago Blues Piano Trio' to China, sharing his mastery with new audiences.



October 31, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/2918921

Omni Space Guangzhou, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe 天河区奥体南路12号

Arts



"Containers, Modules, Perceptual Landscapes" Photo Exhibition

In celebration of this year's World Italian Language Week and as a prelude to the 2024 Maritime Silk Road Culture and Tourism Week, the Consulate General of Switzerland in Guangzhou presents "Containers, Modules, Perceptual Landscapes," a captivating photo exhibition by Swiss photographer Marco D'Anna. Held at the Five Immortals Temple in Yuexiu, the exhibition explores globalization, the relationship between humanity and nature, and the impacts on society through vibrant, color-blocked images of containers. The exhibit invites deep reflection on the connections between global trade, nature, and society.

Until October 31, 2024

The Five Immortals Temple, No.233 Huifu Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区慧福西路233号五仙古观

The Scene Changes by Paul Segers/UDC

The Arctic region of Svalbard or Spitsbergen has just experienced the warmest summer in decades, with ice and glaciers melting faster than ever, and the flooded woodlands in another video also indicate extreme weather conditions. The third landscape, a sand-mining company shows the way us humans work with the land and seems to be an artificial desert.



Until November 25, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro Line 4) 广州美术学院大学城美术馆番禺区大学城外环西路168号

Gary Hill: Continuous Happening



"Continuous Happening" echoes the materialization of Hill's electronic linguistic structures and also bridges with the complex clusters of his chosen "continuous happening." This is not merely layering countless still images, but rather, exerts tension within the relationship of interacting and overlapping, representing a collection of multiple and plural forms. On display is a broad range of productions spanning key periods of Hill’s career, showcasing the key concepts and methods of his art creation.



Until December 8, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro Line 4) 广州美术学院大学城美术馆番禺区大学城外环西路168号

The 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between China and France



Mark your calendars for an unforgettable cultural celebration! As China and France mark their 60th anniversary, the Song Yang Art Museum proudly presents a groundbreaking exhibition. Over 60 exquisite pieces, from the authentic works of Zhang Daqian's grandson and the Zhang Daqian Art Academy to the legendary Pablo Picasso's creations, will be showcased. This is not just an exhibition; it's a journey through the soulful expressions of two great cultures, a testament to the power of art in bridging nations. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness history in the making.

Until December 31, 2024

Syart Gallery, No.107-108, B1/F, Guangzhou K11 Art Mall, Tianhe

Lifestyle



2nd Edition Netherlands Film Festival

The Dutch Embassy in China, in partnership with China Film Group, presents the 2024 Netherlands Film Festival. This year's festival features ten carefully selected films, all produced by contemporary Dutch filmmakers. These movies offer a touching portrayal of everyday life, blending humanity and emotion. Representing the finest in Dutch cinema, the films not only entertain but also educate and inspire with their powerful storytelling.

Until October 31, 2024



#小程序://中影电影通/dYnoD5pwdbNUUlu

Check out what is on via the China Film Pass 中影电影通 website, WeChat Mini Program or App

Upcoming

Guangzhou Oktoberfest with the German Chamber of Commerce



On November 1, the German Chamber, in collaboration with China Hotel, the German Consulate in Guangzhou, the Guangdong Tourism Association, Lingnan Group, and esteemed sponsors, will present you with an unforgettable night of authentic German festivity!

November 1, 6pm - 10pm

For Tickets: Please call +8620-8755 8203 or email fang.jay@china.ahk.de

Crystal Ballroom, 2/F, China Hotel, No.122 Liuhua Lu, by Jiefang Bei Lu 越秀区流花路122号中国大酒店

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert



Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center present a vibrant string trio by Beethoven, written early in his career but foreshadowing the greatness to come, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful F-minor Piano Quartet. The program concludes with Dvořák's A-major Piano Quintet, a work of beauty and grandeur. Founded in 1969, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) brings the transcendent experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind worldwide.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 3, 7.30pm

Duration: around 100 minutes (including 20 mins intermission)

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Toshiki Soejima at MAO Livehouse

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 15, from 7.30pm

MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Piano Virtuoso Maksim's "Segmenti" Concert



Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The "Segmenti" concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

