  1. home
  2. Articles

The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

By Billy Jiang, October 23, 2024

0 0

After a long day at the Canton Fair, what better way to unwind than at LN Garden Hotel, one of Guangzhou's most celebrated landmarks?
Combining luxury with leisure getaway excellence, the hotel is a destination for fair attendees looking to elevate their experience.
But beyond the luxury and convenience, it's the hotel's exceptional dining experiences that truly stand out, providing you with the ultimate opportunity to relax and indulge.

Refined Experience at The Peach Blossom

Refined-Experience-at-The-Peach-Blossom.jpgThe Peach Blossom. Image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel

This unique spot redefines dim sum with its luxurious "Exquisite Dim Sum Set," presenting a collection of bite-sized delicacies that bring together the best of Chinese and Western flavors.

Exquisite-Dim-Sum-Set.jpg

Exquisite Dim Sum Set. Image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel

Try their standout Fried Stuffed Chaozhou Eggplant, a delightful blend of textures, or the Cheese Potato Shrimp, which melts in your mouth. For a unique twist, savor the Foie Gras Pineapple Pastry or the Tangerine Peel Beef Rice, a fragrant dish topped with scallions and colorful sesame.

Iberico-Pork-Char-Siu.jpg

Iberico Pork Char Siu. Image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel

The highlight? Their Iberico Pork Char Siu, roasted to perfection, with a crispy exterior and melt-in-your-mouth richness.

Every bite at The Peach Blossom feels like a culinary revelation, making dim sum an elegant adventure.

Explore Lai Wan A Cantonese Kitchen

Laiwan.jpgLai Wan A Cantonese Kitchen. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Step into a space designed to evoke the tranquil beauty of Laiwan Lake.

Har-Gow.jpg    Siu-Mai.jpg

"Har Gow" (Left) and "Siu Mai" (Right). Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Lai Wan A Cantonese Kitchen offers unique boat-like dining areas that bring you back to a classic setting - floating boats reminiscent of old Canton, where families gathered for memorable meals on the water. The ambiance here is intimate yet grand, making it ideal for both personal and business gatherings.

Pan-Cake.jpg    Paff-Pastry.jpg

Puff pastries. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

202410/Radish-Cake.jpg    Taro-Cake.jpg

Fried Radish Cake (Left) and Fried Taro Cake (Right). Images by Billy Jiang/That's

On the menu, the handcrafted dim sum is a must-try. Delicate "Har Gow" (shrimp dumplings), crispy Puff Pastries and Spring Rolls, and silky "Siu Mai" are just the beginning.

Dim-Sum-Trolley.jpgDim Sum Trolley. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Rice-Rolls.jpgClassic Steamed Rice Roll. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Spring-Roll.jpgFried Spring Roll. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

A dining experience here is heightened by their iconic Dim Sum Trolley, a nod to traditional Cantonese service. To top it off, they offer evening yum cha, giving you the rare opportunity to enjoy this time-honored meal in a serene, moonlit setting.

Dim-Sum-Set.jpgDim sum dishes available during evening yum cha hours. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Next Stop: Waterfall

Waterfall.jpg

Waterfall Restaurant. Image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel

Waterfall Restaurant offers an entirely different but equally enchanting experience. As you step into the restaurant, you're greeted by the majestic view of the hotel's waterfall - a cascading feature that serves as the perfect backdrop for any meal.

Cantonese-Station.jpgCantonese grills and roasts station. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Home-made-Pasta-2.jpgHome-made-Pasta.jpg

Homemade pasta. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

The international buffet here is nothing short of spectacular, offering everything from Cantonese grills and succulent roasts to handmade pasta stations where chefs prepare fresh dishes before your eyes. Don't miss out on the signature Cantonese roast duck - a local delicacy - and the vibrant seafood bar, brimming with fresh catches of the day.

Sashimi.jpgSeafood sashimi. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Seafood-Buffet.jpgSeafood Bar. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Dining here is more than just enjoying a meal; it's about savoring a beautiful blend of flavors, all while gazing at the serene waterfall that creates a truly unique atmosphere.

Vietnamese-Pho.jpgVietnamese pho. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Egg-Tarts.jpgClassic Cantonese Egg Tart. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Night Falls By the Pond

Neo-Lines.jpgBand Neo Lines. Image by Billy Jiang/That's 

And when night falls, there's no better place to unwind than at By the Pond. With the backdrop of Guangzhou's skyline, this sleek and stylish bar comes alive, offering a chic yet relaxed atmosphere.

Cocktail-2.jpg  Cocktail-8.jpg  Cocktail-7.jpg

By the Pond offers a tailor-made cocktail experience. Simply ask your bartender to surprise you. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Sip on their signature cocktails as Neo Lines, the hotel's renowned live band, fills the air with smooth tunes. Recently adding a new dynamic vocalist to the lineup, the band's performances range from soulful jazz to international hits that will have you swaying in your seat.

READ MORE: Six Melodic Souls By the Pond

Cocktail-3.jpg  Cocktail-4.jpg  Cocktail-6.jpg

Cocktails at By the Pond. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

It's the perfect spot to reflect on the day, sip a perfectly mixed drink, and let the music transport you to another place.

Beer.jpg

Fresh beer from the tap. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Why just attend the Canton Fair when you can make your entire trip memorable? At LN Garden Hotel, you're not just staying; you're dining, relaxing, and creating unforgettable experiences.

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

Address: No.368 Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区环市东路368号

For Reservations: +8620-8333 8989

[Cover image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel]

Canton Fair Guangzhou LN Garden Hotel Hotel News

more news

Talking Arts: 2024 BIGGER Art Fair Guangzhou

Talking Arts: 2024 BIGGER Art Fair Guangzhou

BIG is beautiful.

Great Places to Haunt for Halloween Celebrations in Beijing

Great Places to Haunt for Halloween Celebrations in Beijing

Where to eat, drink, dress up and party!

6 Amazing Autumn Trips Around China

6 Amazing Autumn Trips Around China

Get outta town!

Citta Residences HengFeng: Modern Living at Its Finest

A greener lifestyle in the heart of Shanghai

WIN! Tickets to Electric City Craft Beer Festival 2024

Shenzhen's biggest craft beer festival is back!

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your essential guide to what's on this weekend in Shenzhen

49 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

We all live under the same sky!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Volkswagen Executive Deported for Cannabis Use in Thailand

We're Hiring! Shanghai Editor & Freelance F&B Writers

1st Phase of 136th Canton Fair Sees 4.6% Growth in Intl Buyers

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

32 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

32 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives