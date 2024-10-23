The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

After a long day at the Canton Fair, what better way to unwind than at LN Garden Hotel , one of Guangzhou's most celebrated landmarks?

Combining luxury with leisure getaway excellence, the hotel is a destination for fair attendees looking to elevate their experience.

But beyond the luxury and convenience, it's the hotel's exceptional dining experiences that truly stand out, providing you with the ultimate opportunity to relax and indulge.

Refined Experience at The Peach Blossom

The Peach Blossom. Image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel This unique spot redefines dim sum with its luxurious "Exquisite Dim Sum Set," presenting a collection of bite-sized delicacies that bring together the best of Chinese and Western flavors. This unique spot redefines dim sum with its luxurious "," presenting a collection of bite-sized delicacies that bring together the best of Chinese and Western flavors.

Exquisite Dim Sum Set. Image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel

Try their standout Fried Stuffed Chaozhou Eggplant, a delightful blend of textures, or the Cheese Potato Shrimp, which melts in your mouth. For a unique twist, savor the Foie Gras Pineapple Pastry or the Tangerine Peel Beef Rice, a fragrant dish topped with scallions and colorful sesame.

Iberico Pork Char Siu. Image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel The highlight? Their Iberico Pork Char Siu, roasted to perfection, with a crispy exterior and melt-in-your-mouth richness. Every bite at The Peach Blossom feels like a culinary revelation, making dim sum an elegant adventure.

Explore Lai Wan A Cantonese Kitchen

Lai Wan A Cantonese Kitchen. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Step into a space designed to evoke the tranquil beauty of Laiwan Lake.

"Har Gow" (Left) and "Siu Mai" (Right). Images by Billy Jiang/That's Lai Wan A Cantonese Kitchen offers unique boat-like dining areas that bring you back to a classic setting - floating boats reminiscent of old Canton, where families gathered for memorable meals on the water. The ambiance here is intimate yet grand, making it ideal for both personal and business gatherings. Puff pastries. Images by Billy Jiang/That's Fried Radish Cake (Left) and Fried Taro Cake (Right). Images by Billy Jiang/That's On the menu, the handcrafted dim sum is a must-try. Delicate "Har Gow" (shrimp dumplings), crispy Puff Pastries and Spring Rolls, and silky "Siu Mai" are just the beginning.



Dim Sum Trolley. Image by Billy Jiang/That's Classic Steamed Rice Roll. Image by Billy Jiang/That's Fried Spring Roll. Image by Billy Jiang/That's A dining experience here is heightened by their iconic Dim Sum Trolley, a nod to traditional Cantonese service. To top it off, they offer evening yum cha, giving you the rare opportunity to enjoy this time-honored meal in a serene, moonlit setting. A dining experience here is heightened by their iconic, a nod to traditional Cantonese service. To top it off, they offer evening yum cha, giving you the rare opportunity to enjoy this time-honored meal in a serene, moonlit setting. Dim sum dishes available during evening yum cha hours. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Next Stop: Waterfall

Waterfall Restaurant. Image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel

Waterfall Restaurant offers an entirely different but equally enchanting experience. As you step into the restaurant, you're greeted by the majestic view of the hotel's waterfall - a cascading feature that serves as the perfect backdrop for any meal.



Cantonese grills and roasts station. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Homemade pasta. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

The international buffet here is nothing short of spectacular, offering everything from Cantonese grills and succulent roasts to handmade pasta stations where chefs prepare fresh dishes before your eyes. Don't miss out on the signature Cantonese roast duck - a local delicacy - and the vibrant seafood bar, brimming with fresh catches of the day.



Seafood sashimi. Image by Billy Jiang/That's Seafood Bar. Image by Billy Jiang/That's Dining here is more than just enjoying a meal; it's about savoring a beautiful blend of flavors, all while gazing at the serene waterfall that creates a truly unique atmosphere. Dining here is more than just enjoying a meal; it's about savoring a beautiful blend of flavors, all while gazing at the serene waterfall that creates a truly unique atmosphere. Vietnamese pho. Image by Billy Jiang/That's Classic Cantonese Egg Tart. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Night Falls By the Pond

Band Neo Lines. Image by Billy Jiang/That's And when night falls, there's no better place to unwind than at By the Pond. With the backdrop of Guangzhou's skyline, this sleek and stylish bar comes alive, offering a chic yet relaxed atmosphere. And when night falls, there's no better place to unwind than at. With the backdrop of Guangzhou's skyline, this sleek and stylish bar comes alive, offering a chic yet relaxed atmosphere.

By the Pond offers a tailor-made cocktail experience. Simply ask your bartender to surprise you. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Sip on their signature cocktails as Neo Lines, the hotel's renowned live band, fills the air with smooth tunes. Recently adding a new dynamic vocalist to the lineup, the band's performances range from soulful jazz to international hits that will have you swaying in your seat.



Cocktails at By the Pond. Images by Billy Jiang/That's It's the perfect spot to reflect on the day, sip a perfectly mixed drink, and let the music transport you to another place. It's the perfect spot to reflect on the day, sip a perfectly mixed drink, and let the music transport you to another place.

Fresh beer from the tap. Image by Billy Jiang/That's Why just attend the Canton Fair when you can make your entire trip memorable? At LN Garden Hotel, you're not just staying; you're dining, relaxing, and creating unforgettable experiences. LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

Address: No.368 Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区环市东路368号 For Reservations: +8620-8333 8989

[Cover image courtesy of LN Garden Hotel]

