  1. home
  2. Articles

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

By Sponsored, October 23, 2024

0 0

On October 18, "Guangdong and GCC Countries Economic and Trade Matchmaking Event" was held by department of commerce of Guangdong province during the 136th Canton Fair, to promote economic and trade policies and share trade opportunities.

1729677477390.jpg

Chief Negotiator of the GCC Raja Almarzoqi give a speech during the event

The event attracted over 600 entrepreneurs who participated on-site. 

China's B2B cross-border payment platform XTransfer was also invited to join the event, collaborating with both domestic and international trade enterprises to explore new opportunities for economic and trade cooperation with the Gulf Arab States.

Guangdong is an active participant and promoter of Sino-Arab economic and trade cooperation. 

In 2023, the import and export trade volume between Guangdong and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries surpassed RMB230 billion for the first time, accounting for 11.4% of the total Sino-Arab trade volume.

As China's cooperation with the Gulf countries deepens further, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have become the main participants in international trade, and the facilitation of cross-border trade payment has become an important topic.

Yusuf Kandemir is from Turkey and has been doing trade business in China for more than 5 years. 

He attended the 136th Canton Fair to catch up with his old partners and look for some innovative products. 

To his surprise, many of his Chinese suppliers recommended XTransfer to him.

"When me and my Chinese sellers both use XTransfer accounts, the funds can be securely and compliantly transferred in real-time, with no handling fees, it's really convenient," said Yusuf.

Buyers-from-Gulf-Arab-States-attending-XTransfer-ARAB-Business-workshop.jpg

Buyers from Gulf Arab States attending XTransfer ARAB Business workshop

Focused on B2B cross-border trade payment for eight years, XTransfer has served more than 550,000 SMEs worldwide with ten thousand overseas trade enterprises. 

Collaborating with major banks such as J.P. Morgan, Bank of China, and DBS, and accessible in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, the platform processes approximately USD10 billion worth of transactions monthly.

In the future, global buyers and sellers will enjoy the ultimate convenience payment experience brought by the XTransfer platform.

[Cover image Yusuf consulting with XTransfer's staff at their booth at Canton Fair]


Canton Fair XTransfer Guangzhou Greater Bay Area

more news

The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

Make the most of your Canton Fair experience!

32 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

32 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Join NOW! The Biggest That's Halloween Party Comes to Guangzhou

Join NOW! The Biggest That's Halloween Party Comes to Guangzhou

Your Halloween fantasies come spooky alive!

27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

A seamless experience traveling from the Canton Fair to Hong Kong!

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

19 Upcoming Live Shows This October in Guangzhou

Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi, Sophie Zelmani, Hybrid Theory, and more!

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Volkswagen Executive Deported for Cannabis Use in Thailand

We're Hiring! Shanghai Editor & Freelance F&B Writers

1st Phase of 136th Canton Fair Sees 4.6% Growth in Intl Buyers

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

32 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

32 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives