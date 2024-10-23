7 Upcoming Live Shows This October in Shenzhen

Friday-Sunday, October 25-27

11th OCT-LOFT Jazz Festival

Emerging from an old factory and evolving over more than a decade, the OCT-LOFT International Jazz Festival in Shenzhen has garnered global acclaim from musicians and jazz lovers alike. This event has become a pivotal moment in the cultural scene of Shenzhen. Known for its eclectic music quality and adventurous programming, the festival not only presents high-caliber performances but also fosters an understanding of jazz's rich history and current trends. As one of the youngest jazz festivals in China, OCT-LOFT continues to expand its influence, making its mark both locally and across Asia.



Price: from RMB200

October 25-27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

For Reservations: +86755-8633 7602

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧

Saturday, October 26



Hybrid Theory

Hybrid Theory has taken the world by storm with hundreds of performances, igniting fervor with each show. Recognized and praised by members of Linkin Park, they've become an irreplaceable presence in the hearts of the band's fans. Formed in 2012 and named after Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory, this tribute band rose to prominence after the tragic passing of Linkin Park's lead vocalist in 2017. Ever since, Hybrid Theory has filled the void, delivering the music that fans long to hear, making them a beloved tribute to the legendary band.



Price: from RMB180

October 26, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/86693

For Reservations: +86755-8672 2592

Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan 南山区南山大道南山文体中心

aesthetics across the color line (AATCL)



Affectionately known as "Russian Football" by Chinese fans, aesthetics across the color line (AATCL) stands as one of the most iconic twinkle emo bands. Founded in 2017, AATCL draws inspiration from legendary emo acts like Algernon Cadwallader and Jank. Their debut EP Self-Titled released in 2018, reflects their essence — freedom, sincerity, and a refusal to conform. Despite their seemingly casual song titles, their twinkling guitar riffs and raw, roaring vocals evoke the unique energy of youth, tinged with the cold and isolation of northern Russia. Their music carries a magnetic pull, echoing both loneliness and irresistible charm.



Price: from RMB150

October 26, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Wednesday, October 30

Sophie Zelmani

Sophie Zelmani, the Grammy-nominated folk queen and Nordic enchantress, is known by many affectionate titles bestowed by her fans. With a 30-year career, she has become a global folk music icon, whose music has the power to heal the soul. Following her sold-out tour in China last October, Sophie Zelmani returns this year with another highly anticipated series of concerts. Her timeless melodies and ethereal voice promise an unforgettable experience. Let's see what new magic she brings this time!



Price: from RMB280

October 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15141057

For Reservations: +86755-2682 0730

MAO Livehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场C-L2005A、C-L3002A

Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi



Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Chicago's most prominent pianist, holds the prestigious title of being the first Asian artist inducted into the American Blues Hall of Fame. As the only Asian musician recognized by the highest echelons of African American music, Ariyo is a true trailblazer. His accolades include the Best Entertainer Music Award and an invitation to perform for President Obama. Ariyo also became the first Asian pianist to play at Carnegie Hall and the first to grace the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival. As a key pianist for the legendary Jimmy Rogers' band and a mentor to the iconic Robert Lockwood Jr., Ariyo has toured with Otis Rush and performed alongside greats like B.B. King and Albert King. Now, Ariyo brings his authentic 'Chicago Blues Piano Trio' to China, sharing his mastery with new audiences.



Price: from RMB180

October 30, from 9.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3762297

LAVOSHENZHEN, B105, Bay Plaza, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, No.3001 Binhai Da Dao, Nanshan 南山区滨海大道3001号华润深圳湾体育中心 BAY PLAZA B105

Thursday, October 31



Tiny Shiny Beautiful

Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.



Price: from RMB188

October 31, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

Hou Live, B112A, KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112A

DÉ DÉ MOUSE



This Halloween, the visionary Japanese electronic artist DÉ DÉ MOUSE returns to China after five years, inviting you to "Return to Tomorrow's Party II." Known as one of Tokyo's most influential electronic music pioneers, with nearly 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, DÉ DÉ MOUSE has captivated audiences at major international festivals like FUJI ROCK and SXSW. His music is a fusion of vibrant melodies that create a neon-lit, dreamlike universe. Accompanied by dual VJs on this tour, he delivers a sensory experience that blurs the line between sound and visuals. Drawing from popular music and infusing it with his own distinct style, DÉ DÉ MOUSE masterfully deconstructs melodies, stimulating listeners' senses with unexpected rhythms and guiding them into a whimsical sonic universe.



Price: from RMB150

October 31, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

