'SIX The Musical' Hits Shanghai

Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived.

Smash-hit musical SIX The Musical has captivated audiences around the globe with its innovative and empowering take on history.

Since its premiere in 2017, it has become a cultural phenomenon, redefining the boundaries of musical theater and engaging audiences of all ages.

And now – finally – it is on its way to Shanghai!

SIX The Musical tells a gripping story of the six wives of King Henry VIII, who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Stars, they take to the mic, strut their stuff, and rewrite their trauma in this unmissable show packed full of catchy songs and empowering messages, inspiring audiences to embrace their own strength and celebrate girl power.

The sensational tunes, cleverly crafted lyrics, and infectious energy of the show all contribute to this must-see HER-story piece, bridging the past and the present and helping it win international recognition.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX The Musical first opened at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 and soon became a smash hit in both UK and worldwide, attracting more than 3.5 million people all over the world each year.

SIX redefines the boundaries of musical theatre and utilizes a groundbreaking combination of history and pop rock music, engaging audiences of all ages and becoming a global cultural phenomenon.

It not only continually plays to sold out houses in London and on its record-breaking UK tour, but also takes theatreland by storm all over the world.

Just as its lyrics saying 'one of a kind, no category,' SIX retells the history from a feminist perspective, illumining your knowledge of musical theatre.

To date, the critically acclaimed musical has won 35 international awards, including two Tony Awards.

In addition to its huge success in theaters, SIX The Musical Studio Cast Recording has risen to the top of the charts, right after Hamilton, receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, and having been streamed over 500 million times on Spotify.

If you haven't heard the songs yet, or simply want to get in the mood, stick it on and crank up the volume!

The original production of SIX The Musical will come to China for the very first time next year, and will currently only be shown here in Shanghai. Welcome to the histo-remix!

SIX The Musical in Shanghai

When

Fri June 6, 7.30pm, Weekend Session (Dressing Up Session)

Sat June 7, 4pm/7.30pm, Weekend Session (Glow Stick Session)

Sun June 8, 16:00, Weekend Session (Glow Stick Session)

Sun June 8, 7.30pm, Weekday Session

Tue June 10, 7.30pm, Weekday Session

Wed June 11, 7.30pm, Weekday Session

Thu June 12, 7.30pm, Weekday Session

Dressing Up Session: On June 6 the audience are invited to dress up as a queen – those that do will receive a limited-released souvenir crown. There will also be photographers and special settings on Queens’ Day.

Glow Stick Session: Everyone receives a glow stick on arrival at the theater, that can be lighted up during curtain call. Enjoy the fabulous ending together!

Price

Weekday Session* - RMB 666/566/466/266/166***

Weekend Session** - RMB 866/766/566/366/166***

* Weekday sessions include sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and the evening session on Sunday

** Weekend sessions include the evening session on Friday, both matinee and evening sessions on Saturday, and the matinee session on Sunday

*** RMB166 tickets only available for students

Special Discount

A limited discount until October 29, 2024!

Weekend Session: 12% off on tickets priced RMB866/766/566

Weekday Session: special gift for tickets priced RMB666*

*Collect your special gift at the designated location on the day of the show with your RMB666 paper ticket as a proof

The first round of tickets sold out immediately, and the second round of tickets were just released today – scan the QR code to get yours now before thay sell out too!