35 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Halloween Picks

Night of the Devil @ Cages Jing'an

Spooky music. Spine-chilling decor. Creepy drinks. And awesome prizes on offer for the best dressed. It’s that time of the year for ghoulish get-ups, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Once again, That’s Shanghai is hosting a hell of a bash, as we join forces with Cages on Saturday, October 26.

Expect old school hip hop and classic tunes from throughout the decades, from the 80s all the way to 2020s. In previous years, hundreds of people rocked up in full costume, dancing on tables well into the wee hours of the morning.

Presale tickets are RMB150 until October 20, after which tickets will be RMB200 – so buy now to avoid disappointment!



Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below.

Sat Oct 26, 9pm until hell freezes over

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Halloween Latino @ Azul SKL



NOTE: Rather than risking it becoming a dampened down affair, Azul SKL have taken the decision to move their Halloween Latino festival back a week to next Saturday, November 2.

Looking for a Halloween party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs to midnight – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Migz & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Taco Stations

Spooky Desserts

Bouncy Castle



Halloween Face Painting & Costumes

A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 11am-Late; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

For a Whole Load More Halloween Events, Click Here



Last Chance!

Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space



Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Oct 1-27, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

Wednesday-Sunday



9th Lujiazui Coffee Festival @ Lujiazui Central Greenbelt



The 9th Lujiazui Coffee Festival will once again unfold its vibrant canvas. Over 260 coffee brands from around the world and more than 20 influential global figures from the coffee industry will gather at the Lujiazui Central Greenbelt to co-author a new chapter of the Lujiazui Coffee Festival.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Wed-Sun Oct 23-27, 10am-8pm

Lujiazui Central Greenbelt, 717 Lujiazui Huan Lu Pudong District 陆家嘴环路717号

Thursday

Seminar on Travel Retail Marketing @ Alipay S Space

The China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) together with its Italian Quality Lifestyle Council (IQLC) and with the cooperation of Alipay+ and Branding Records, are pleased to invite you their next seminar event.

The event aims to highlight the vast possibilities and diverse tools within the Alipay ecosystem for travel marketing, specifically focusing on travel retail for Chinese tourists. They will explore the significant growth of Chinese tourism and how brands can effectively engage with this dynamic market.

During the event, they will explore the power tools such as precision targeting, Omni-channel campaigns, digital payment and Data management that Alipay+ offers for luxury and retail brands, as well as attractions, thanks to partners who have a deep understanding of the platform and can provide consultancy to interested brands.

Thu Oct 24, 5-7pm; CICC Members RMB180, CICC Non-Members RMB230, Online Tickets Free

Alipay S Space, Pudong New District, 447 Nanquan Bei Lu 上海市浦东新区南泉北路447号支付宝大楼S空间

TRATTORIA THAI @ Yaya's Pasta Bar

Yaya’s teams up with Bangkok’s Mod Kaew Wine Bar for TRATTORIA THAI — a one-night-only collab dinner. Expect a mash up of Thai, Italian, and Chinese flavors paired with magnum natural wines by the glass. DJ Dirty Dishes will be spinning in The Pasta Room for a night of epic food, wine, and vibes.

Reservations are highly recommended. Call +86 199 2134 4145 to book your table.

Thu Oct 24, 5.30pm-Late

Yaya's Pasta Bar, 1/F, 329 Tongren Lu, by Beijing Xi Lu, Jing'an District 铜仁路329号1层E区, 近北京西路

Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Oct 24, 9.15pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Friday



Global University Fair @ Britannica International School Shanghai

Britannica International is organizing a Global University Fair on Friday, October 25, featuring close to 100 universities from the UK, US, Europe, and Asia.

Open to the wider public as well as Britannica students and parents, the event will offer a wide selection of academic opportunities and cultural insights.

The fair provides a platform for students to discover future educational paths and build valuable networks, allowing them to explore various institutions, from Ivy League universities to top European and Asian schools.

With such diverse options available, the fair acts as a crucial hub for those seeking higher education opportunities across the globe.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to register now.

To arrange a bespoke tour of Britannica International School Shanghai and check it out for yourself click here or scan the QR below:



Fri Oct 25, 1.30-5pm; Free Entry

Britannica International School Shanghai, 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

Young Professionals Interviews Series @ Charbon

The China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC), with the cooperation of the China-Italy Young Professionals Network, is glad to invite you to the event Interviews series – Careers & Pathways of Successful Young Professionals.

Three speakers from different fields of work, with around 10 years of professional experience in China, will be invited to the event, and each of them will share their professional experience, choices and the path taken to get where they are today.

Come and get inspired by their stories and understand what the best path to a future job in China could be.

Fri Oct 25, 5-8pm; Young Professionals RMB135, CICC Members RMB155, CICC Non-Members RMB185

Charbon, iapm Mall, L6-606, 999 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 环贸iapm商场, 淮海中路999号环贸广场L6-606, 近陕西南路

Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Oct 25, 9.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday

Latin Party @ Perry’s

Experience thrills and joy like never before. Surrounded by eerie creatures, it will feel as if you’re walking through a mystical underworld, weaving through the night alongside all kinds of strange ghosts.

Follow the clues and embark on a thrilling journey full of surprises and challenges, waiting for the brave to unveil the mysteries.

Perry's have also prepared three exquisite cocktails for you. For just RMB38, you can fully enjoy this magical night. Head to Perry's for an unforgettable carnival party filled with mystery and excitement!

Fri & Sat Oct 25 & 26, from 5pm; RMB38

Perry's, 3/F, 17 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu, Jing'an District 襄阳北路17号3楼, 近长乐路

Perry's, 978 Kangding Lu, by Yanping Lu, Jing'an District 康定路978号, 近延平路

Perry's, 3/F, 1333 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 淮海中路1333号3楼, 近宝庆路

80s Stranger Things @ RIINK



Stranger Things at Stranger RIINK! As October wraps up, why wait for Season 5 when you can create your own Hawkins adventure?

This weekend, dress in your best 80s gear and enjoy retro vibes with fun props at an immersive diner and skating rink.

Dance to DJ Shelter and DJ FLYZ spinning classic tracks that’ll transport you back to that mysterious town. Don't miss he Eat Drink Skate value package, available all day and night!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Oct 25 & 26, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Friday-Sunday



Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre



A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is returning to Shanghai.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.



Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri-Sun Oct 25-27, 7.30pm; RMB280-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Saturday



Dulwich Unconference @ Dulwich Pudong

Unconference is a participant-driven conference where the session topics are shaped by the attendees themselves. Picture it as a vibrant mosaic of discussions, where each session is a dynamic conversation among individuals passionate about the same subject.

This year, they embark on an exciting exploration of 'Innovative Futures,' where the focus converges on three pivotal themes: Harnessing AI for Education, Integrating SDGs Into the Curriculum, and Enhancing Language Learning.

The mission remains steadfast — to foster a collaborative environment where educators can share, grow, and innovate together.

Sat Oct 26, 8.30am-4.30pm; RMB350



Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu, by Biyun Lu, Pudong District 蓝桉路266号, 近碧云路

We Brunch, We Move for B00Bs @ Bund & Barbarian, North Bund



The Brunch Movement presents: We Brunch We Move for B00Bs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Walk together in honor of the Fighters, the Survivors, and the Taken. Wear your pink wig and t-shirt and meet at the Bund Area to show support and raise awareness and hope for the cause.

The walk will finish at Barbarian, where everyone can and enjoy brunch and inspirational conversations together.

Tickets are just RMB299, which includes a T-shirt and an amazing goodie bag. Plus, RMB100 from each ticket sale will be donated to a Breast Cancer Awareness charity.

Together, we are stronger!

Sat Oct 26, 10.30am-2.30pm; RMB299

Bund & Barbarian, North Bund

Vension Event @ Butler & White with Guinness

Rata Food supplies a large range of New Zealand Venison items to many of the top restaurants around Shanghai. These same products are also available directly to you via their WeChat shop.

This event they are hosting on Saturday is a fantastic opportunity to try many of their venison items. It’s only RMB20 per person for all you can eat, so get in quick before tickets sell out.

Sat Oct 26, 3-5pm; RMB120

Butler & White with Guinness, 2/F, No. 6, Tianzifang, Lane 210 Taikang Lu, by Sinan Lu, Huangpu District 田子坊6号2楼, 泰康路210弄, 近思南路

Film Screening: The Empty Man

In honor of Halloween, VHS Revival has rented out an entire cinema for a special screening of David Prior's 2020 supernatural horror The Empty Man, based on Cullen Bunn's graphic novel of the same name.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to reserve your seat, or find out about more special screenings.

Sat Oct 26, 3pm

Scan the QR code for details

Modern Flamenco Sensations TRANSFORMACIÓN @ MAO Livehouse



One of Japan’s most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Shanghai. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Oct 26, 6pm & 9pm; RMB280



MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

The Spaghetti Cowboys @ Abbey Road



The Spaghetti Cowboys are a three-piece band playing music from the old cowboys’ land.

Despite their name, they don’t cook spaghetti (although they could, since most of them are Italians), but they play a selection of Western, country, and folk music where many tunes come straight from the spaghetti Western movies.

If you know Sergio Leone, Quentin Tarantino, Ennio Morricone, Johnny Cash or the Shadows (just to name a few) and you love their movies and their music, then you’ll enjoy watching and listening to The Spaghetti Cowboys recreating that very special atmosphere.

Sat Oct 26, 8pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

HOTL4B VOL.4 ft. A.D.H.S. (DE) & SCIAHRI (IT) @ SYSTEM



Join the fourth experiment, as HOTL4B takes over System Shanghai for another epic night. They’ve invited two international techno superstars straight from Europe, German DJ A.D.H.S. and Italian DJ SCIAHRI.

Get ready for a three-stage, all-night rave with 13 top-tier artists and endless surprises, keeping the energy alive until sunrise!

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Oct 26, 10pm-5am; Early Bird RMB108, Presale RMB128, Door RMB158, includes one shot

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路

Sunday

Awaken Your Heart: Cacao & Rose Ceremony @ Tacolicious



Head along to Tacolicious for a transformative cacao and rose ceremony with facilitator Amber Yeh, the founder of SATTVA RITUAL.

Through the powerful effects of pure cacao and rose, and the energizing movements of Sattva Spiral Flow, they will awaken your heart and explore your magic.

Tacolicious will also be offering special discounts on heart opening items from their menu for participants afterwards!

Sun Oct 27, 4-5.30pm; RMB199

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Mizuhashi Takashi Trio @ Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater

A member of the legendary Three Blind Mice label, Mizuhashi Takashi has performed and recorded with all the greats, from Herbie Hancock, who even created 'Blues For Gonsan' for him to express his appreciation, via Ron Carter, Mickey Tucker, and Art Blakey to Archie Shepp and many more.

This is a rare chance to experience why so many jazz greats have fallen in love with his music; he has boundless energy on stage and brings grand songs filled with heavy tones, full lines and the unmistakably warm sound of a jazz master who really knows how to bring out the full charm of his wooden bass.

The 'Most Soulful Man in Japan' will perform with his long-time partners, pianist Toshiyuki Kangen and drummer Takayuki Koizumi on October 27.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Oct 27, 4pm & 8pm; RMB280-680



Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, Jing 'an District, Shanghai 上海市静安区南京西路1376号

Tuesday

We Love Halloween Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Halloween.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue Oct 29, 7.30pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

T+ Ticketing

Festivals & Parties

Silent Disco @ Columbia Circle



After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District and EKA Tianwu, and following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco back over the river to Puxi for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of Columbia Circle.

READ MORE: Silent Disco Dances on Down to Columbia Circle

With a new route, new music, and more surprises waiting to be discovered, the next adventure awaits you.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming Columbia Circle into a scene of celebration!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri-Sun Sep 27-Nov 3, 8pm; RMB280

Columbia Circle, 1262 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Panyu Lu, Changning District 延安西路1262号, 近番禺路

Stage Shows

Nocturna: Architecture of Insomnia @ Shanghai International Dance Center

A piano. A voice. Bodies in movement. A sleepless journey from dusk to dawn to evoke the mysteries of feeling, consciousness and memory.

Through words and bodies, Nocturna proposes a dance, music and poetry exploration of the great topics and contradictions of the night.

This work’s sound will be developed with recorded music and live flamenco singing, performing poems about the night, while guiding us through different moods and emotions. Silences play an essential role in this play.

On stage the dancers will jointly develop different evolutions as well as work on their solitude. They will also share their concerns from the freedom of participating with the other.

The group, as an entity, will be in an open, alive space. The most dense emptiness or the most overwhelming noise of the night. The night we are living…

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 7.30 & Sun Nov 3, 2pm; RMB280-680



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

European Chamber Music: Classical Mas terpieces @ Yunjian Theater





An afternoon of classical masterpieces from the European Chamber Music Quintet, including the composers Strauss, Mozart, Georges Bizet, Edward Elgar, and Beethoven.

Enjoy the following set list:

The Blue Danube

The Marriage of Figaro

Carmen Suite - Habanera Dance

Salut d’Amour - Love's Greeting

Ludwig van Beethoven - Ode to Joy

Symphony NO.5 in C Minor, 0p.67

Turkish March

Serenade for String in G Major - Mozart

Swan Lake Suite

Auld Lang Syne

Troika

Voices Of Spring

Toreador Song - Carmen

Hungarian Dance No. 5

Love Theme from Romeo & Juliet

Mariage D'Amour

Jasmine Flower - Chinese folk songs

The Lovers - Chinese folk songs

Radeski's March

Better still, we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.



Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Nov 24, 2.30pm; RMB180-380

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

European Chamber Music: Modern Masterpieces @ Yunjian Theater

Follwing on from an afternoon of classical masterpieces (see above, an evening of modern classics from the European Chamber Music Quintet.

Enjoy the following set list:

He's a Pirate

The Avengers

Main Titles

Young and Beautiful - Lana Del Rey

This Is Me

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Mariage D'Amour

See You Again

Por Una Cabeza

Can You Feel The Love Tonight

More Than Love

Playing Love

My Heart Will Go On

Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

Mystery of Love

A Thousand Years

City of Stars

Let It Go

Mission: Impossible

As with the afternoon performace (see above), we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Nov 24, 7.30pm; RMB180-380 special 2-for-1 ticket deal

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Food & Drink

20% Off @ Tacolicious



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

40% Off @ Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant on Wuyuan Lu, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.

On T+ we are selling Mignon 9 coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB120 – a discount of 40%!

Get yours now by scanning the QR code below:

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

Comedy



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Oct 23, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Oct 25, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Oct 26, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Oct 26, 7.30pm, RMB380

Fri Nov 1, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 2, 7.30pm, RMB150

Wed Nov 6, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 8, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 9, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Nov 9, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Nov 15, 7.30pm, RMB188

Wed Nov 20, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 22, 7.30pm, RMB188

Wed Nov 27, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 29, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 30, 7.30pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

Contemporary African Photography | Marvellous Realism @ Fotografiska Shanghai

The first and largest exhibition of African photography in Asia, Marvellous Realism. The exhibition is curated by Ekow Eshun, project led by Lucy MacGarry, and proudly presented by Fotografiska in partnership with the KT Wong Foundation.

Focused primarily on sub-Saharan African countries, Marvellous Realism is transnational in outlook; the exhibition presents work by established and emerging artists using photography and film as a means to envisage contemporary African cultural identity as a state of ongoing possibility, in which myth, memory and movement weave together into a rich tapestry of expansively imaginative art works.

The exhibition is founded on an awareness of how the rich and diverse contemporary art and cultural scenes in Africa remain largely unknown to the Chinese public, in spite of the importance of long-standing economic and political relationships.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 1; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Three in One' by Li Weiyi @ Fotografiska Shanghai

By deconstructing everyday objects from the real world and reassembling seemingly irrelevant elements, artist Li Weiyi not only breaks free from the constraints of conventional forms, but also challenges the boundaries of viewers' visual and cognitive experiences with her unique perspective.

'Three in One' is an exhibition that questions and reflects on the relationships between art, life, and self-awareness.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Oct 13-Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Sweet Dreams' by Chen Wei @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Artist Chen Wei has increasingly extended his practice to the exhibition site, continuously employing various media such as video, sound, and installation to reshape the possibilities of narrative images through scenario re-enacting.



Through multidimensional artistic expression, he creates a space for thinking, inviting the viewers to rethink how to establish one’s own sense of time and the integrity of an individual in a technology-driven society.

Showcasing a set of new artworks by the artist created for this occasion, the exhibition is presented in a theatrical format that draws the viewers into a fragmented time-space of interwoven virtual and reality, focusing on the screen-dominated nature of contemporary life.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Oct 13-Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Live Music

Toshiki Soejima @ MAO Livehouse

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm; RMB300

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

