Haunted Spots in Beijing: Prince Gong’s Mansion

By Yinmai O'Connor, October 22, 2024

Prince Gong’s Mansion (恭王府) is a popular tourist attraction in Beijing that used to be the grand residence of some of the most powerful people in China.

It is widely considered to be one of the most exquisite Chinese imperial mansions, and a prime example of the lavish and elegant lifestyle of the royalty of the Qing Dynasty. 

5c9843a8d54a8.jpg
Grand Hall in Prince Gong's Mansion. Image via rove.to

However, it is also thought to be one of the most haunted places in the country – for centuries there have been reports of people spotting the ghost of a woman dressed in white on the property.

She is said to be the spirit of a grieving mother whose youngest son died in a battle with rebels. Sightings claim she is still crying and mourning her lost child.

Built in 1777, Prince Gong’s Mansion was originally constructed by the Qianlong Emperor for his top adviser, Heshen (和珅) – who is remembered as one of most corrupt and rich officials in Chinese history.

gonnggg.jpg
Gate of Prince Gong's Mansion. Image via rove.to

Despite his 80-something concubines, he truly loved his wife, Feng Jiwen, and he did everything in his power to heal her when her health went into decline after the death of her favorite child. 

Heshen hired monks to care for his wife and offered a huge reward to anyone who could heal her, but it is said she died from a broken heart.

Heshen’s life also came to an unpleasant end when the Qianlong Emperor abdicated in 1796. He was forced to hang himself, and all his belongings – including the mansion – were confiscated.

The guards working at Prince Gong’s Mansion have claimed to hear the cries of Feng Jiwen echoing throughout the mansion for centuries, but the mansion is closed to the public after dark – so, we might just have to take their word for it.

Tuesday-Sunday, 8.30am-5pm (last entrance at 4.10pm)

RMB40

Prince Gong’s Mansion, No.14 Liuyin Street, Dongcheng (Take Subway Line 6 to Beihai North and go out through Exit B. Then, walk north along Sanzuoqiao Hutong for around five minutes)

[Cover image via moonmausoleum.com]

