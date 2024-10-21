  1. home
1st Phase of 136th Canton Fair Sees 4.6% Growth in Intl Buyers

By Billy Jiang, October 21, 2024

The first phase of the 136th Canton Fair has wrapped up, and it’s clear that international interest is on the rise. 

Weixin-Image_20241021171030.jpgFirst phase of the 136th Canton Fair. Image by Henry Zeng/That's

With a 4.6% increase in foreign buyers compared to the first phase of the previous edition, the event is once again proving itself to be a hub for global trade.

According to official figures, over 130,000 overseas buyers from 211 countries and regions attended in person during the first phase, which concluded on October 19. 

Countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative were a major force  with over 90,000 buyers (69.7% of the total), reflecting a 6.8% growth. 

BRICS nations contributed about 30,000 buyers (22.5%), an increase of 5.5%. 

Meanwhile, buyers from Europe and North America made up 18.1% (24,000), growing by 4.8%, and the Middle East experienced a remarkable 44.2% surge  with nearly 20,000 attendees.

This first phase, which focused on 'Advanced Manufacturing,' featured 11,165 exhibitors, including about 3,600 companies that specialize in digital technology and intelligent manufacturing. 

A notable 57.8% of these companies showcased innovations involving big data, AI, and industrial internet solutions aimed at boosting supply chains. 

Moreover, 55.9% of the exhibitors had patents in green and low-carbon industries, collectively displaying over 1.04 million green products.

The second phase of the fair, set to take place from October 23 to 27, will spotlight 'Quality Living,' with a focus on home goods, gifts, decorations, building materials, and furniture. 

READ MORE: How to Attend the Canton Fair Without a Chinese Visa

What are you most excited to see in the next phase? Share your thoughts, and follow us on WeChat at ThatsGBA for more updates on China’s major trade events!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

