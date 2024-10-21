Modernista's Epic Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Celebrations

That's Beijing is supporting Modernista for their epic string of spooky parties! They will have three nights of celebrations filled with music, decorations, and drinks!

Halloween Night: Desperate Prom Date at Modernista



This Halloween, it’s trashy prom night like you’ve never seen before—with Desperate Prom Date! Channel your inner Carrie (minus the buckets of blood, we hope) and throw on your wildest prom outfit this Thursday!

Get ready for a night of pure entertainment! When the band’s done, DJ Vincent Von Rock will keep the party raging through late night happy hour. The prom of your nightmares is here—are you ready to dance?

October 31, 6pm-2am

Free entry, RMB150 minimum consumption for tables

P lan B: Dark Halloween at Modernista



Get ready for a spooktacular night this Friday as Plan B returns to get you grooving to the best hits from the 70s to the 00s! In the dark spirit of Halloween, expect a party filled with hauntingly good vibes and killer tunes. With a lineup of talented musicians from around the world, Plan B will have you on your feet, dancing like there's no tomorrow.

DJ Sira will take over after the band to keep the energy alive with her electrifying beats. Plus, don't miss out on some late night happy hour shots that are sure to pack a punch—just like the music!

November 1, 6pm-2am

Free entry, RMB200 minimum consumption for tables

S tevie Mac & Mac Daddies: Dia de los Muertos at Modernista



This Saturday, Stevie Mac & The Mac Daddies are bringing the party to life with an epic Día de los Muertos celebration! Expect dancing tunes, loads of fun, and the spirit of Coco in the air. Dress up with face paint, flower crowns, or whatever screams festive! After the band rocks the stage, DJ Anosi will keep the vibes going with late night happy hour shots and an awesome playlist. Join Modernista for a night of music, culture, and celebration—¡Viva la vida!

November 2, 6pm-2am

Free entry, RMB200 minimum consumption for tables

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng







