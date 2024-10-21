T+ Tickets: Halloween Party, Cash Vouchers, Arts & Music + More!

"Night of the Devil" Halloween Party



Get ready for a wicked night at "Night of the Devil" — the ultimate Halloween party in Guangzhou, hosted by That’s Guangzhou at CAGES! On Saturday, October 26, from 9PM till hell freezes over, join us for spine-chilling fun, eerie beats, and devilishly good drinks. Early Bird tickets are just RMB100, and each ticket includes 3 drink vouchers. Don’t miss the chance to unleash your inner demon and dance the night away!



For Tickets: Early Bird, RMB100; At Door, RMB150October 26, from 9pm

Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak Canton Fair Special



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the "Asian Landmark Cuisine" title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music. During the Canton Fair, performances will extend by an extra hour. Feel the raw freedom of the Western cowboy world, where great food, drinks, and entertainment come together for an unforgettable night.



From October 15 to November 4, present your Canton Fair pass to enjoy a 5% discount at all Mr. Rocky & Rocky Bro locations.

Mr. Rocky Taigucang, Warehouse 6-7, Taigucang, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu, near Fenghuang Xin Cun Station Line 8, 1.4km from Exit A 海珠区革新路124号太古仓6-7号仓

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8431 0898

Mr. Rocky Party Pier, B06/07, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区06-07铺

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8908 0018

Mr. Rocky Time Square, Shop 115, 117-121, 1/G, Time Square Guangzhou, No.28 Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe, near Linhexi Station Line 3, 8mins walk from Exit B 天河北路28号时代广场首层115、117-121号

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3886 6990

Mr. Rocky Pearl River Avenue, Shop 06-07, No.38 Zhujiang Dao, Tianhe, near Liede Station Line 5, 5mins walk from Exit C 天河区猎德大道珠江道美食广场06-07铺

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8759 5655

Mr. Rocky G5, Shop 2, G5 Food Plaza, Baiyun, near Baiyun Park Station Line 2, 10mins walk from Exit D 白云区云霄路353号停机坪购物广场酒吧街2号馆

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3616 3559

ROCKYBRO, B202, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区202铺

Opening Hours: 5pm-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-6683 7717

ROCKYBRO Sunshine Paradise, 2/F, No.298 Yanjiang Zhonglu, Yuexiu 越秀区沿江中路298号裙楼第二层自编1-2号

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3am (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3616 3559

Modern Flamenco Sensation TRANSFORMACIÓN



One of Japan's most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Guangzhou on October 27.

Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound effects and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.



Pianist Anri Noguchi and flamenco guitarist Kojiro Tokunaga form the core of TRANSFORMACIÓN. They are completed by a number of talented artists, including flamenco dancer Ito Xiaomiao, percussionist Yanagi Yanagi and Endo Sadada on double bass. Together, they have created a unique musical style that blends tradition and modernity, East and West, and showcases the infinite possibilities of music.



Price: RMB280, Standard; RMB480, VIP

October 27, 4pm - 5pm, 7pm - 8pm



MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Guangzhou Oktoberfest with the German Chamber of Commerce



On November 1, the German Chamber, in collaboration with China Hotel, the German Consulate in Guangzhou, the Guangdong Tourism Association, Lingnan Group, and esteemed sponsors, will present you with an unforgettable night of authentic German festivity!



November 1, 6pm - 10pm

For Tickets: Please call +8620-8755 8203 or email fang.jay@china.ahk.de

Crystal Ballroom, 2/F, China Hotel, No.122 Liuhua Lu, by Jiefang Bei Lu 越秀区流花路122号中国大酒店

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert



Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center present a vibrant string trio by Beethoven, written early in his career but foreshadowing the greatness to come, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful F-minor Piano Quartet. The program concludes with Dvořák's A-major Piano Quintet, a work of beauty and grandeur.



Founded in 1969, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) brings the transcendent experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind worldwide. Under the artistic leadership of cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, the multi-generational and international performing artist roster of 140 of the world's finest chamber musicians enables CMS to present chamber music of every instrumentation, style, and historical period. Each season, CMS reaches a global audience with more than 150 performances and education programs in their home at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall and on tour with residencies worldwide.



CMS's tour to China is made possible by the generous support of US-China Cultural Institute in honor and memory of our dear friend Shirley Young.

November 3, 7.30pm

Duration: around 100 minutes

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Toshiki Soejima at MAO Livehouse

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

November 15, from 7.30pm

MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Piano Virtuoso Maksim's "Segmenti" Concert



Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The "Segmenti" concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises.



The world-famous material, which was already nominated for 11 Oscars in Alfred Hitchcock's cinema version and only recently celebrated success in the Netflix remake, also guarantees a wonderful evening full of romance, dark secrets and eerie suspense in the legendary musical staged concert.



This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in mainland China.



Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

iBorn Healthcare: Elevate Beauty & Well-Being



Discover the exclusive packages offered to all That's Guangzhou readers by iBorn Healthcare! iBorn Healthcare, rooted in the century-old medical heritage of Sun Yat-Sen Medicine, is dedicated to providing top-tier medical services in obstetrics, pediatrics, and medical cosmetology to both Chinese and international elite families. With hospitals located in Guangzhou and Shunde, iBorn Healthcare is committed to delivering warm and compassionate medical care, making it the premier obstetric brand in the Greater Bay Area and the preferred choice for discerning clientele.



Dental Ultrasonic Cleaning: Experience the benefits of dental hygiene with annual or semi-annual ultrasonic cleanings. By effectively removing tartar and plaque buildup, this treatment not only enhances oral health but also leaves you with a brighter and healthier smile.

Combo Package: Choose one service from the following two experiences:

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Therapy: Indulge in the revolutionary non-invasive hydration therapy that nourishes your skin from within. By delivering essential nutrients deep into the skin, this treatment revitalizes dull skin, revealing a luminous and rejuvenated complexion.

BTL Exilis Ultra 360° Skin Tightening Therapy: Unveil firmer and more youthful-looking skin with this state-of-the-art skin tightening therapy. Utilizing FDA-certified ultrasound fusion technology, combined with collagen regeneration techniques, this non-invasive treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in tightened and smoother skin texture with reduced wrinkles.

For Reservations: +8620-3666 3663

Guangzhou iBorn Women's & Children's Hospital, No.6 Longkou Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区龙口东路6号

