Join NOW! The Biggest That's Halloween Party Comes to Guangzhou

Are you ready to experience the wildest Halloween bash Guangzhou has ever seen?

After hosting Shanghai’s biggest Halloween party for years, That’s Guangzhou is bringing the heat to the city this October with the “Night of the Devil” Halloween Party!

It’s all going down at CAGES on Saturday, October 26, from 9 PM until the spirits rest.

Watch the excitement of previous That’s Halloween parties and taste the thrills:

Prepare yourself for a night filled with spooky vibes, killer music, and hauntingly good foods & drinks!

“Night of the Devil” Halloween Party

Date & Time: Saturday, October 26, from 9pm

Venue: Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Who is Going: Anyone looking to dance with the devil and let loose in a seriously spooky atmosphere!

Party Highlights

This Halloween party will have everything you expect – lots of fun, music, and a massive dancefloor, all with a creepy twist!

Plus, there will be spooky-themed drinks and food that will give you chills in the best way possible.

DJ Lineup

We’ve got a surprise set of DJs ready to make your night unforgettable with their eerie beats and spooky surprises.



Best Costume Contest, Quiz & More

Dress to impress! Our Best Costume Contest is your chance to win big. There will also be a quiz, a raffle, and plenty of giveaways to keep the thrills coming.



Professional Make-Up Artists

Don’t worry if your costume isn’t complete – we’ll have make-up artists on-site to help you look your creepiest!



The Venue: CAGES

Located in the heart of Guangzhou at Party Pier, CAGES Sports & Restaurant offers the perfect setting for this thrilling event – 5,000 square meters of space, two floors, a rooftop, and nearly 500 seats, plenty of room to dance, eat, and soak up the Halloween atmosphere.



Known for its craft beers, cocktails, and delicious food, CAGES is more than just a party venue – whether you want to challenge your friends to some indoor baseball, test your aim with darts, or dive into a bit of bubble soccer, there’s no shortage of activities to keep the adrenaline pumping throughout the night.



Tickets

Grab Your Tickets Early!



Scan for Tickets



Early Bird tickets are just RMB100 until October 25, but if you wait until the door, it’ll be RMB150 — so act fast!



Get your costume ready, bring your friends, and prepare for a night of spooky fun at That’s Guangzhou’s “Night of the Devil” Halloween Party!