Great Places to Haunt for Halloween Celebrations in Beijing

Harridans Kickoff Halloween at Modernista

Kickoff Halloweekend with a bang and gather all the trick-or-treaters for a spooky night at Modernista! They’ve got three bands lined up: The Harridans, bringing their quirky disco grooves, Kuduvillands, with their high-energy techno-metal, and Beijing Weezer, playing all the Weezer hits you didn’t know you missed!

Plus, VJ I-330 will be doing the mysterious Krisual Show (you’ll have to be there to find out what it is!). And if that’s not enough, one of the biggest Halloween enthusiasts, DJ Vincent Von Rock, will keep the party going long after the bands wrap up. Don’t forget to dress up – they’re having a ‘Best Costume Contest’, so bring your A-game!

October 25, 6pm-2am

Free entry

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Celebrate Halloween at Pan Pacific Beijing Exchange Restaurant



Experience a thrilling Halloween at Pan Pacific Beijing, Exchange Restaurant that offers both kids and adults an exciting experience. Children can enjoy Halloween-themed activities. Exchange Restaurant will host a Halloween buffet with unique dishes. Dine in Halloween costumes at Exchange Restaurant and receive a complimentary Pumpkin Lantern and Free Flew Red Wine. Do not miss this spooky fun!

October 25, 26, 27, 30 & 31

11.30am-2pm, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB198/person

Reservation Hotline: 010 6376 7777

Exchange Restaurant, 1F Pan Pacific Beijing, No.2 Hua Yuan Street, Xicheng

House of Horror at Migas Mercado



Latin Fire (LTN) is teaming up with Migas again, to bring you the House of Horror! Dive into a chilling experience with their spooky decorations and let their DJ keep you dancing all night long. Capture every moment with our photographers and videographer, and don’t forget to show off your best costume! Prizes for the best costume and many more surprises await you!

October 26, 10pm-late

Presale: RMB98

Door: RMb128

Migas Mercado, 7th Floor, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Halloween Feast at Comptoirs de France



Comptoirs de France Euro-Plaza Bistro & Bakery invites all children to join them in making a Halloween feast! A whole plate full of cute mummies, spider burgers, ghost eyed meat sauce noodles, bats cookies, screaming bananas, and funny faced oranges. After finishing, eat them into your stomach! There also are pumpkin paintings and mysterious prizes, come and celebrate this Halloween with Comptoirs de France!

October 26, 10-11.30am

RMB198/kid * Children aged 3 and above can be accompanied by one parent

Comptoirs de France Bistro & Bakery, Shunyi Euro-Plaza, Room L103A, No.99 Yu Xiang Lu, Tianzhou Town, Shunyi

Enchanted Soirée at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing



An evening of allure and intrigue beneath the starlit sky. This Halloween, indulge in a culinary journey with exquisite black truffle, king salmon, and international delicacies. Embrace the enchantment with themed artistry and interactive pumpkin carving, crafting memories of a magical night.

October 26, 6-10pm

Starting from RMB788/person

RMB388/child (ages 7-12)

Opus Lounge, 1F Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, No.48 Liangmaqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Trick or Treat Surprises at EAST



This Halloween, EAST Beijing is transforming into a magical lantern of delights! Whether you’re there for some family fun or a taste bud-tingling feast, their spooky celebrations have something for everyone. Get ready to dive into a world of eerie excitement and let them be your guide to a fang-tastic holiday!

Little Chef Class & Halloween Cookies at Domain

What’s better than making your own Halloween magic? In their Little Chef Class, kids get to roll up their sleeves and craft their own Halloween cookies, creating a unique, edible masterpiece under the watchful eye of their pastry chefs. Picture the joy on their faces as they decorate their spooky treats – these moments will be sweet in more ways than one! Meanwhile, their limited-time Halloween butter cookies are the perfect spooky gift. Just RMB20 for six scrumptious cookies, crafted with care by our team – a festive treat that’s sure to delight friends and family!

Halloween Brunch at FEAST

Step into a world of fun and fright at Feast’s Halloween Brunch on October 26 and 27. With ghoulishly good food, spooky décor, and staff in full costume, you’ll feel like you’ve wandered into a playful Halloween wonderland. From the buffet table to the special themed desserts, there’s a surprise at every turn. And don’t forget, kids can join in the Haunted House Adventure at Xian for free, making it a memorable weekend for the whole family!

Halloween Limited at XIAN

As the night creeps in, XIAN turns into a haunted bar! From October 25-31 from 5-11pm, sip on their special drinks while basking in the eerie atmosphere!

Domain Little Chef Class – Halloween Cookies, every weekend of October, 12-2pm

RMB198

FEAST Halloween themed brunch, October 26 & 27, 11.30am-3pm

RMB398/RMB358 from EAST WeChat Miniprogram *price inclusive of 10% SVC and 6%VAT

For bookings and inquiries, please call: +86 10 8414 9898

EAST Beijing, No.22 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Halloween Carnival at Shangri-La Beijing



Celebrate Halloween by immersing yourself in a gourmet feast at Café Cha featuring stilt walkers, close-up magic shows, clowns, face painting, a haunted house adventure and other entertainment activities at the price of RMB518/person. Or mark the magic night at AZUR with the festive menu and embark on a surprise adventure at RMB998/person. Nishimura will be presenting a family set menu for two to three people to indulge in at RMB998/set. Dare to indulge in a spellbinding Halloween Afternoon Tea experience at their enchanting Lobby Lounge? Join us for a hauntingly delightful affair that will cast a magical spell over your taste buds.

If you are brave enough, we strongly recommend you try their Overnight Stay Halloween Party Package, starting from RMB1,388/night, from November 2 to November 3, featuring a two-day and one-night itinerary full of DIY courses, family yoga, movie session, best dressed, swimming class and graduation ceremony! Here is the place where you will encounter new experiences with various kids’ activities, imaginative cuisine and go ‘trick-or-treat’ together with new friends!

October 31-November 3

Phone: +86 10 6841 2211

E-mail: beijing@shangri-la.com

Shang-gri La, No.29 Zizhuyuan Lu, Haidian

Night of Enchantment: Halloween Revelry at MO Bar of Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing



This is our elaborate Halloween bash and on the day of the event, MO Bar will present this experience in the form of a cocktail party. Guests will be immersed in MO Bar's Halloween ambience and enjoy the festivities.

During the event, we have designed a variety of exciting experiences on site, such as four cool DJs in residence and interaction with costumed performers. The evening will also feature the opening of an art exhibition by emerging young artist Mr. Zero, as well as the unveiling of MO Bar's new fifth cocktail list.

Guests are cordially invited to come to MO Bar in their Halloween costumes, enjoy the artists' new creations under the vibrant music and lights, taste MO Bar's newest cocktail list, interact with the performers and staff, and experience the legendary quality of Mandarin Oriental's service, and have a heart-pumping Halloween night of surprises and excitement.

November 1, 5.30pm-late

RMB158/person *includes a cocktail

RMB388/3 people *includes 3 cocktails

MO Bar, 5F Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, East Building, WF Central, No.269 Wangfujing, Dongcheng

Halloween Fun in the Sky at China World Summit Wing, Beijing

Get ready for Beijing skyline Halloween Party and spooktacular delights at China World Summit Wing, Beijing. Join us on October 31 for a ‘Pirate of the Caribbean’ themed Halloween Party 330 meters above the sky at Atmosphere Bar with live band and DJ performance on the stage.

Celebrate earlier with ‘Halloween Sunday Brunch in the Cloud’ at Grill 79 on October 27 from 12:30 to 14:30. Embark on a luxurious culinary journey with sumptuous delicacies in the forms of buffet, A La Carte dishes and special Chef Trolley pass-around. Enjoy ‘Chocolate Wagyu’ Mayura Beef, seafood platter, special Halloween themed desserts and Vanilla Roasted Lamb Leg at RMB 788 per person.

For kids and family, do not miss Little Wizard “Trick or Treat” Party at the Lounge on November 2 from 2pm to 5pm with Halloween Kids DIY Class and Clown Show. RMB 688 including afternoon tea buffet for two adults and one child under 12 years old.

Halloween Party: October 31, 8pm-2am

Halloween Sunday Brunch in the Cloud: October 27, 12.30-2.30pm

Trick or Treat Party: November 2, 2-5pm

Atmosphere, 80F China World Summit Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

CHAO Halloween Special Screening



CHAO Hotel will host a special Halloween screening of the classic horror sci-fi film Frankenstein. Directed by Danny Boyle and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, the film explores how a monster, born good, turns evil due to societal rejection. As a Halloween icon and a thought-provoking tale, Frankenstein is the perfect choice for a night of suspense and thrills. Join us at CHAO’s B1 Cinema Club for an unforgettable Halloween experience.

Enjoy private and quiet venue, exquisite and high-end VIP screening room. The leather sofas are adjustable, so you can find the most comfortable way to watch a film. You also will receive complimentary English Black Tea, Americano, or Lemonade

November 1, 7.30-9.40pm

RMB168/ticket for CHAO members

RMB198/ticket for non-members

CHAO Cinema Club, B1 CHAO, No.4 Gongtibei Road East

