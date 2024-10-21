Charlie Puth Returns to Shanghai with 'Something New'

Live Nation is thrilled to announce that four-time Grammy nominated sensation Charlie Puth will be making his highly anticipated return to the Chinese mainland with his tour, Charlie Puth Presents 'Something New.'



Head along to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai on December 1 and 2, and get ready for an unforgettable night filled with Puth’s chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence!







Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres.

To date, he has amassed over 35 billion career streams, nine multi-platinum singles – including 'Attention,' 'We Don’t Talk Anymore,' 'See You Again' – four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination.

Puth is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022’s Charlie, which featured platinum-certified hit singles 'Light Switch' and 'Left and Right,' featuring Jung Kook of BTS.

Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single 'Stay' for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for eleven weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their 'I Hope' (remix) earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.

Date: Sunday & Monday December 1 & 2

Ticket Price: RMB1,880/1,380/1,080/780/480

Ticket Platforms: Damai | Maoyan | PiaoXingQiu

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路