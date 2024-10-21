Where to Celebrate Halloween 2024 in Shanghai

Shanghai's Biggest Halloween Party!

That's Shanghai Halloween Party @ Cages Jing'an

Spooky music. Spine-chilling decor. Creepy drinks. And awesome prizes on offer for the best dressed. It’s that time of the year for ghoulish get-ups, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Once again, That’s Shanghai is hosting a hell of a bash, as we join forces with Cages on Saturday, October 26.

Expect old school hip hop and classic tunes from throughout the decades, from the 80s all the way to 2020s. In previous years, hundreds of people rocked up in full costume, dancing on tables well into the wee hours of the morning.

Tickets are RMB200 – which includes entry to all of the above freaky fun and three drink tokens. Last year tickets completely sold out in advance, with none available on the door – so buy now to avoid disappointment!

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below.

Sat Oct 26, 9pm until hell freezes over; RMB200

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Halloween Family Fiesta!

Halloween Latino @ Azul SKL



NOTE: Rather than risking it becoming a dampened down affair, Azul SKL have taken the decision to move their Halloween Latino festival back a week to next Saturday, November 2.

Looking for a Halloween party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs to midnight – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Migz & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Taco Stations

Spooky Desserts

Bouncy Castle



Halloween Face Painting & Costumes

A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 11am-Late; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

The Best of the Rest...

Friday & Saturday October 25 & 26

Abigail: Pre-Halloween Edition @ La Suite



Pre Halloween Edition! La Suite will transform into a stage of nightmares, where Abigail invites you to delve into the darker aspects of existence and unleash your wildest passions!

Fri & Sat Oct 25 & 26, 9.30pm-Late; Early Bird RMB100, Early Bird Group of 5 RMB80 per person

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday October 26



Awesome Halloween Party @ Shanghai Town & Country Club



The annual Awesome Kid's family Halloween event, with a whole load of awesome (obviously) kids activities.

Sat Oct 26, 10am-3pm; RMB200 for 2 parents and 1 child

Shanghai Town & Country Club (STCC), 46 Luding Lu, by Yunling Dong Lu, Putuo District 泸定路46号, 近云岭东路

Halloween Market @ Ambassy Club

Don your spookiest costume and dress up your little mermaids and Jedi knights for the Ambassy Halloween Market.

Pick a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch, graze your way through the food court, trick-or-treat the vendors selling top quality pantry foods, fine arts and crafts, designer fashion, home decor, and more.

(Watch out for the Urban Bees!)

Sign the kids up for a fun afternoon of Halloween activities*: costume parade, face painting, holiday crafts, games, and (if they dare) a walk through a haunted house!

*RMB88/person, register with Ambassy Club before October 24 by calling 6437 9800

Sat Oct 26, 11am-6pm; Free Entry

Ambassy Club, 1500 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, Xuhui District 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐路

Halloween @ BNC

Having a big one on Halloween? Start your night off at BNC, grab some drinks (did somebody say RMB20 vodka jello shot syringes?), and if you're wearing a costume, get an Asahi for FREE!

Sat Oct 26, 7pm-Late; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号， 近昌平路

Jen’s Curfew Disney After Dark Halloween Special @ Specters

Ever felt like a ghost in the graveyard or a wicked witch in the woods? Either way, join a spooktacular night at Specters' Disney After Dark Halloween Party on Saturday, October 26! Doors open at 8pm, with the show kicking off at 10pm.

Dress as your favourite character with a haunting twist — think evil princesses, spooky heroes, or creepy sidekicks!

The best costume will win a cash prize of RMB800, perfect for some post-Halloween treats or surprises.

Don’t miss the ultimate Halloween celebration at Specters! Dust off those costumes, conjure up your creativity, and let’s make it a night to remember.

See you there!

Sat Oct 26, from 8pm; Free Entry

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Drag Me to Rocky Horror @ The Pearl



Let's do the time warp, AGAIN!



Warning! This is not the f#@king movie… or a re-enactment of the movie… but yes, there wll be some familiar characters, and a few new ones that Dr. Frankenfurter whipped up in the lab!



Give yourself over to absolute pleasure this October at The Rocky Horror Halloween Show, an outrageously sinful, genderbent reinterpretation of the ultimate smutty cult classic.

Follow the light over at the Frankenstein place, find out what’s on the slab down in the lab and whatever did happen to Fay Wray in the end. It’s not easy having a good time, but dammit Janet, we’re gonna try.



Don’t dream it. Be there. Tickets are just RMB200, and they’re going fast as a motorbike out of a deep freezer, so get in quick.

I see you shiver with antici… pation!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat Oct 26, 9.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Sunday October 27

Halloween Kids Party @ Geneva



Haloween pizza making, face painting and a whole load more at Geneva on Sunday afternoon.

Sun Oct 27, from 1pm; Free Entry

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Tuesday October 29

Halloween Tuesday @ Tacolicious



On this special Halloween edition Tacolicious Tuesday, it’s going to be a culinary battleground as Wolverine (Logan) hands over the kitchen to Deadpool (Dylan from Crush) for a night of flavor-packed chaos.

Expect maximum effort (!!!) as Dylan slashes through the usual menu with his wild, bold twists on Mexican cuisine.

It’s one-night-only and perfect for those looking to spice up their Halloween week (muy caliente~).

Come hungry, leave astounded. This is one collaboration event you won’t want to miss!

Tue Oct 29, from 6pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

We Love Halloween Quiz @ El Santo



A We Love Halloween Quiz testing your knowledge of all things spooky. Entry is absolutely free and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue Oct 29, 7.30pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Wednesday October 30

Halloween Rocks @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things spooky with music from Linkin Park, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Queen, Nirvana, Sex Pistols, Black Sabbath, Imagine Dragons and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Oct 30, 8.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday October 31

Halloween Night @ Chez JOJO

Celebrate Halloween at Chez JOJO with a special three-course dinner for RMB288 per person. Dress up for the occasion and enjoy a complimentary drink.



Book your table now for a spooktacular night!

Thu Oct 31, from 5pm; RMB288 per person

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, near Changle Lu, Xuhui District 悟锦大楼3楼, 富民路291号, 近长乐路

Grapes & Grooves: Halloween Edition @ The Cannery



Thursdays are always Grapes & Grooves at The Cannery, with 50% off all bottles of wine and Champagne all night, and 'cool groove' vinyl DJs from 8.30pm.

For the Halloween edition, they are going D.I.S.C.O. with DJ Inoken mixing the groovy classics. Dress up on theme and they'll welcome you with a complimentary aperol spritz.

Thu Oct 31, from 8.30pm; Free Entry

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

7th Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening @ Specters



Shanghai's favorite maximum rock 'n' roll dive bar is busting out the big screen for a showing of a Halloween cult classic: The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

We're shivering with anticipation to show it again, and we promise we’ll find the version with Chinese subs this year!

If you were at this shaker last year — or the past seven years, now that we’re thinking about it — you know this is one not to miss!

Don't dream it! Be it! Come dressed up as your favorite character from the film!

Thu Oct 31, 10pm; Free Entry

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Thursday, Friday & Saturday October 31 & November 1 & 2



Haunted Brew @ The BREW

Three days and nights of Craft Beer, Halloween Cocktails... plus a Little Bartender.

Thu, Fri & Sat Oct 31 & Nov 1 & 2, 11.30am-2am; RMB98 per person

The BREW, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

Halloween Spooktacular @ Jade on 36 Bar

This Halloween, prepare to be spellbound as Jade on 36 Bar, located on the 36th floor of Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, casts a spell over the Bund with its Halloween Spooktacular promotion.

On October 31, guests are invited to embrace their ghostly sides with the assistance of professional make-up artists, who will transform visitors into the most haunting of specters.

On November 1 and 2, a live DJ will take command of the audio realm, spinning eerie tunes that will resonate with the Halloween atmosphere, ensuring that the ghouls and goblins have a soundtrack fitting for their revelry.

For the true connoisseurs of the macabre, Jade on 36 Bar offers a devilish delight with its Halloween-themed cocktail, crafted to perfection and priced at RMB138 per glass. These concoctions are sure to add a touch of enchantment to the night.

But the real treat lies in the Elixirs & Eerie Morsels Set, a sumptuous feast priced at RMB298 per set, designed to satiate the most discerning of tastes.

Jade on 36 Bar's Halloween Spooktacular is more than just a celebration; it's a call to the city's phantoms and phantasms to join in the merriment.

With its unparalleled views of the Bund and the shimmering lights of the city, coupled with spine-tingling entertainment and delectable treats, it's an experience that no ghost, ghoul, or Halloween enthusiast will want to miss.

For reservations and more information, please call: 021 2828 6888



Thu, Fri & Sat Oct 31 & Nov 1 & 2, 5pm-1am; Free Entry

Jade on 36, Pudong Shangri-La, 36/F, Grand Tower, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 上海浦东香格里拉紫金楼36层

Monster Ball: Freak Show @ The Pearl

Step into the dark, the daring, and the downright freaky this Halloween season at The Pearl’s annual Monster Ball… and this time, it will be a Freak Show.

Head slong for three nights that will leave your spine tingling and your pulse racing. Live music from the Red Stars will keep the energy alive all night long, while the sultry Diamond Divas enchant you with their bewitching performances.

Or perhaps you care to be spellbound as an aerial artist defies gravity under a full moon. And if you can handle the heat, a fire spinner will ignite the night with a performance that’s sure to send chills down your spine.

Feeling wickedly confident in your costume? Strut your stuff at our costume contest for a chance to win a prize that’s simply to die for!

This isn’t just another Halloween party — it’s a monstrous mash-up of music, mayhem, and mesmerizing performances that you won’t want to miss.

Come prepared for thrills, chills, and a wickedly good time. It’s going to be a scream under the circus tent only at the Monster Ball: Freak Show. And only at The Pearl.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Thu, Fri & Sat Oct 31 & Nov 1 & 2, from 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday-Sunday October 31-November 3



Halloween @ The COOK

Head along to The COOK and enjoy their set menu, along with DIY Cup Cake, Face Painting and Trick or Treating.

Thu-Sun Oct 31-Nov 3, 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-8.30pm; RMB288 adults, RMB158 kids

The COOK, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

Friday November 1



Halloween Party @ Tacolicious



Head to Tacolicious for a night of music, mayhem, and costumed chaos! Drink deals, a makeup artist, and a killer costume contest await…if you dare! Mwahahaha!

Fri Nov 1, from 6pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Friday & Saturday November 1 & 2

Carnival or Horrors @ The Shanghai EDITION



Shanghai's largest and most iconic hotel Halloween party, Carnival of Horrors makes its grand return this year with a grander scale and splendor!



This much-anticipated event will take place on November 1-2, boasting on three stages with over 30 DJs, and a distinguished AFTERLIFE international headliner act - 19:26.



Expect a fully immersive Halloween-themed ambiance that pervades the entire venue, crafting a mesmerizing atmosphere for two days of uninterrupted music and entertainment.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo



Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, 5pm-3am; RMB248-348, includes one drink

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Henan Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 南京东路199号, 近河南中路

Check into Thriller @ Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai



The Shanghai Horror series is back. Check into Thriller: Halloween Extravaganza at Shangri-La Hotel Jingan promises an unforgettable night of frightful festivities.

With a lineup of 13 of Shanghai's top DJs spinning electrifying beats, the party will keep you dancing from dusk till dawn, ensuring a non-stop adrenaline rush throughout the weekend.

A lavish Halloween soirée with opulent décor and spine-tingling surprises, get on your elaborate costumes, from wicked witches to creepy clowns for a Halloween party like never before.

With spooky ambience, makeup artist, costume competition and Instagrammable ghostly photo spots and props, this spine-chilling extravaganza blends luxury with terror, offering guests an evening of ghostly enchantment.

For VIP Table booking and more info call 135 2417 7794

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, 8pm-2am; RMB138-168

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu, Jing'an District 延安中路1218号, 近铜仁路

Halloween Tribute Show 2024 @ Yuyintang Park

OMG It's back!

It's baaaaaaaaaack!

Now bigger, scarier, and more death-defying than ever before, Shanghai's world infamous, oft-replicated-never-duplicated original Halloween Tribute Show is happening on two nights, November 1 and November 2 at Yuyintang Park.

Now in its 18th year, the annual concert features Shanghai musicians across the spectrum of genres, dressing up as and performing as the iconic rawk! acts of yore.

The Lineup:

November 1: Blondie, No Doubt, Green Day, Maneskin, The Presidents of the USA

November 2: Metallica, Immortal, HIM, Rage Against the Machine, Stone Temple Pilots

For the official afterparty featuring The Cramps and MISFITS, see below.



Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, 8.30pm; RMB160-200

Yuyintang Park, B1, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

Halloween Tribute Afterparty feat. The Cramps, MISFITS @ Specters

Specters is hosting the official afterparties of the YYT Park Halloween Tribute Show 2024 (see above)!

Kicking things off Friday night with their favorite DJ duo Florida Man and Thee Baron playing spooky classics in glam, vintage rock, punk, and maximum RnB genres.

Taking the stage for their Specters debut underground legends The Molds will be performing as psychobilly agitators The Cramps! Stay sick!

On Saturday night, guiding us through the darker side of industrial, punk, and goth DJs KatWeael and Compact dicks are on selector duties, before the Specters yearly Halloween classic: The MISFITS live on stage!

The lawsuits have been settled, the devil locks have been spikes — Mommy can I go out and kill tonight!

Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, from 8pm; Free Entry

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Dance with Abigail @ La Suite



Happy Halloween! Let's explore the dark and feel the mysterious atmosphere at La Suite's Halloween party. Dance with Abigail will take your soul to this unique night of horror!

Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, 9.30pm-Late; Early Bird RMB100, Early Bird Group of 5 RMB80 per person

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday November 2

Veil of Shadows: Halloween Party on the Bund @ POP Shanghai



The spookiest night of the year is here again. Screams of horror, fear and freak fill in the air.

Get ready for Veil of Shadows, Shanghai’s most famous Halloween party set against the stunning skyline of The Bund.

A haunted night filled with chilling thrills and a breathtaking skyline view, cloaked in eerie shadows for an unforgettable night of mystery and fear.

Experience nine hours of spine-tingling beats from top DJs, spinning haunting tracks that will keep you dancing in fear and excitement.

Dress in your most sinister attire and step into a world of spooky delights, thrilling energy, and a night of endless surprises.

With Spooky Ambience, makeup artist, Costume competition and haunted Skyline view don’t miss out on Shanghai’s ultimate Halloween event!

Secure your tickets now for the most fearful & fun night on the Bund!

For VIP Table booking and more info call 135 2417 7794

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 5pm-2am; RMB138-198, includes one drink

POP Shanghai, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 17 Guangdong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, Huangpu District 外滩三号7楼, 广东路17号, 近中山东一路

Rock Ghost @ The BREW

Halloween party including a DJ performance, live band, one drink and pass around Halloween snacks.

Sat Nov 2, 7pm-Late; RMB128

The BREW, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

9th Annual Shanghai Nighmare @ Abbey Road



For the 9th year, Shanghai’s most fabulous All Hallows’ Eve celebration!

A great venue, local sponsors, and a fantastic DJ will bring you 80s chart toppers, pop classics and Halloween hits to ensure you’ll be dancing well past the Witching Hour!

The theme, as you may have guessed, is Beetlejuice, but by no means is it necessary to follow a dress code — however, the scarier, the better!

Sat Nov 2, 9pm-2am; RMB108, includes one drink

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Now Until November 2

Enchanted Bar @ The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar



It’s the season to treat yourself to tricks and treats, boos and booze, and plenty of Halloween fun. From now until November 2, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai presents an autumn pop-up Enchanted Bar, located in The 1515 West Bar, to bring guests an immersive Halloween experience.

The whole bar is decorated in black with the elements of withered roses, vines and golden birdcages, creating a whimsical world. Enjoy three artisan cocktails and mocktail such as Bloody Brian, Devil’s Box and Witch’s Black Tea, an afternoon tea set and six snacks, to start an enchanted journey.

From now to November 2, a series of activities will be offered at the Enchanted Bar:

Ladies' Night : 8-11pm every Wednesday, ladies can enjoy a free flow of sparkling wine and an offer of Ostra Regal No.3 oysters, buy 3 get 6 at RMB198 net and buy 6 get 12 at RMB388 net.

Dark Night : Every Thursday evening, enjoy 25% off on Enchanted Cocktails.

Enchanted Fridays : 8-11pm every Friday, enjoy 3-hour Happy Hour at RMB298 net per person including selected cocktails, wine and beer.

Tipsy Afternoon : 2-5pm every weekend, enjoy 50% off on Enchanted Cocktails and 1515 signature and classic cocktails.

Enchanted Halloween Costume Party : On October 31, from 9pm to late night, enjoy 25% off on Enchanted Cocktails, Halloween makeup, DJ performances and more. The winner of best costume will receive a special prize.

Enchanted Afternoon Tea: RMB468 net for two persons, including two cups of coffee or tea or selected Enchanted beverages (one day’s advanced booking is required).



For reservarions please call (86 21) 2203 8889.

*Prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes.

Now Until Sat Nov 2; Free Entry



The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar, 4/F, Jing'An Shangri-la, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu, Jing'an District 延安中路1218号4楼, 近铜仁路

Got a Halloween Event You'd Like to Promote?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

