Modernista Kicks Off Halloween with the Harridans and Tea: R&B

By That's Beijing, October 18, 2024

Mordernista and starting Halloween early with two epic events you won’t want to miss – so, had to the hutongs in your costumes to get in the Halloween swing of things!

Also enjoy Modernista’s late night Shot Happy Hour gets you 6 shots for only RMB60 every day from 11pm onwards. The list is now revamped with newcomers like Lollipop, Yellow Submarine and Russian Roulette, along everyone’s favorites Coco Loco, Naughty Girl, Kill Bill and more. Come try the shot list that has fueled ten years of legendary Beijing parties!

Harridans Kickoff Halloween

moddderharr.jpg

Kickoff Halloweekend with a bang and gather all the trick-or-treaters for a spooky night at Modernista! They’ve got three bands lined up: The Harridans, bringing their quirky disco grooves, Kuduvillands, with their high-energy techno-metal, and Beijing Weezer, playing all the Weezer hits you didn’t know you missed!

Plus, VJ I-330 will be doing the mysterious Krisual Show (you’ll have to be there to find out what it is!). And if that’s not enough, one of the biggest Halloween enthusiasts, DJ Vincent Von Rock, will keep the party going long after the bands wrap up. Don’t forget to dress up – they’re having a ‘Best Costume Contest’, so bring your A-game!

The Harridans

harridans.jpeg

The Harridans have been bumbling around Beijing for the past nine years, flogging their freak disco wares to anyone with a fresh pair of dancing boots. After releasing their debut album ‘Fuzzing the Muse’ to widespread critical shrugs, the band have decided to recruit Bongo Chris and a hirsute Finnish man in the hopes of playing both in-time and in-tune, a feat that has so far eluded them.

Kuduvillands

kudu.jpeg

Four-piece female led dance, trance and techno metal. High intensity and rapid energy with influence from a cacophony of sounds.  A group to get your heart racing, feet moving and head banging. 

Beijing Weezer

Beijingweezer.jpeg

Back by unpopular demand, Beijing Weezer is an ear-pleezing Weezer tribute band from Beijing. Playing a plethora of classic hits from Weezer and from lots of other bands of the era, you won't help but sing along to all your favorites. Available for rock shows, brunches, weddings and golden anniversaries. Don't forget to bring a sweater!

VJ i-330

vjjj.jpeg

Nina Dillenz aka VJ i-330 graduated from the University of Vienna in Theatre, Film and Media Studies before relocating to her father’s native China. Her creative projects mainly revolve around live visuals and video work, prominently featuring glitches, elements from nature, daily life, pop culture and psychedelia. She enjoys mixing analogue and digital formats.

Vincent Von Rock

Screenshot-2024-10-18-at-5.25.30-PM.png

Infamous around Beijing as the host with the most, Vincent Von Rock is a versatile DJ that adapts to the crowd and mood with an incredible collection of genres in his with all the classics you’ll want to sing along to.

October 25, 6pm-2am

Free entry, RMB200 minimum consumption for tables

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Tea: R&B Halloween Party

teamodern.jpg

Continue Halloweekend in style with the amazing Tea! She’s going to trick or treat you with her signature blend of pop and R&B for a Halloween party to remember! So make sure you come dressed to impress—whether spooky or stylish, they want to see those costumes! After Tea’s set, DJ Jagerzhadan will take over to keep the party going with late night shot specials. Don’t miss out—this is the place to be for a hauntingly good time!

Tea

Screenshot-2024-10-18-at-5.42.46-PM.png

One of Beijing’s most talented and sought-after vocalists, Tea has performed at many venues and festivals around Beijing, including the Peninsula Hotel, Inception, Modernista, Tokyo Lounge, Fête de la Musique, the Beijing Pizza Festival, and the Croatian embassy. She enjoys mixing fresh R&B, hip-hop, pop and soul with jazz and acoustic-drive grooves, and is commited to bringing a blend of these contemporary sounds to Beijing.

DJ Jagerzhadan

Screenshot-2024-10-18-at-5.42.54-PM.png

DJ Jagerzhadan was the regular DJ at First Floor for 10 years and for several years the Saturday night DJ at Catina Agave’s rooftop. He’s not the Saturday resident DJ at QS. He also DJ’d at Reddog, Temple, Arrow Factory, Parlor, Long Jing and The Bar. Depending on the party, he rotates between genres throughout the night: 80’s, 90’s alt and pop, classic rock, Latino, R&B, new pop, disco, dance house and dance.

October 26, 6pm-2am

Free entry, RMB200 minimum consumption for tables

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

[All images are courtesy of Modernista]

