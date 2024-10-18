13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Regent Beijing's October Exclusive Celebrity Guest Chef for One Night Only

Join Regent Beijing’s Forbidden City View Sky Lounge for a special evening featuring Guest Chef Fabio Falanga from Napoli, Italy! Experience an exquisite 8-course dinner for RMB 888 per person. Add a curated wine pairing for an additional RMB 388 to enhance your dining journey.

October 25, 6-9.30pm

RMB888/person + RMB388 for curated wine pairing

Regent Beijing, 17F Forbidden City View Sky Lounge, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

LuckyMart Fest’s 9th Woodstock of Eating Food Festival



Beijing’s iconic food market – celebrates its 9th anniversary with a record-breaking lineup of over 160 food and lifestyle brands. Culinary highlights of the event include authentic Lyonnais cuisine from Beijing’s top French restaurant – La Maison Lyonnaise, Circle Urban’s (圆场) smash-hit burgers from the China Open, signature Guizhou dishes from the renowned hutong eatery Jun Qin Hua (君琴花), Susu’s (苏苏susu) famed Vietnamese flavors, as well as Hard Tongue’s (硬舌酒肉) craft beer and grilled meats. In addition, the legendary Japanese yakitori restaurant Toritori (鸟拓力) will be making its market debut.

October 18-20, 11am-9pm

Single early bird: RMB39.9

Early Bird Tickets for 2: RMB79.9

Student discount tickets: RMB30

At the Door: RMB59

Jing Yuan Arts Center, No. 3 Guangqu Lu, Chaoyang

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi



A special Afternoon Tea promotion this autumn in Cafe Zi at Mandarin Oriental, Wangfujing, Beijing will feature exquisite culinary creations, inspired by iconic time pieces from legendary Swiss watchmaker Breguet. Chefs at the hotel took inspiration from the watchmaker's Reine de Naples collection of watches, which are named after a bracelet watch originally created for Napoleon Bonaparte's sister Caroline, the Queen of Naples.

Until January 31, 2025

3-5pm Daily

RMB688/set on weekdays, RMB758/set on weekends and holidays *prices are subject to a 15% service charge

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, No.269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

Jing-A’s 2024 8x8 Beer Project



Join Jing-A for an exciting celebration of craft beer with Jing-A’s 2024 8x8 Beer Project! This unique event showcases a curated selection of eight exceptional beers, each brewed in collaboration with eight different partners.

October 18 &19, 11am-8pm

RMB248/ticket

C7 Light Theatre at Universal Creative Park (UCP), No.9 Jiuxiangqiao Beilu, Chaoyang

RASA Malaysia Festival



Experience the vibrant culture and flavors of Malaysia at the RASA Malaysia Festival! Join them for a celebration of Malaysian cuisine, culture, and community! Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the diverse offerings of Malaysia.

October 18-20, 11.30am-9pm

Free entry

Taikoo Li Sanlitun West Plaza, No.19 Sanlitun North Road, Choayang

A gave Spirits Festival at The Grand Summit



Long Festival will be the pioneer of Agave Spirits culture output in China, the event consists of three main elements: 1. taste and learn about real agave spirits; 2. enjoy agave spirits cocktails; 3. And enjoy Mexican food on site. With that said, the first element is the most important for a spirits culture festival, is to sip and learn about the world of agave! don’t like it neat? Not to worry! They have asked a few well-known local bars to attend our event, they will make agave-based cocktails on site! The third element is Mexican food, pairing with Mexican spirits is like bread and butter. Three of Beijing’s pioneer Mexican restaurants will fill you in with plenty of tacos and other delicious dishes!

October 18-20, 5-9.30pm

Free entry

The Grand Summit, No.19 Dongfang Donglu, Chaoyang

Music

Pink Night at Beersmith

Raise Your Glass, a night of unforgettable music and vibrant energy, also a celebration of women’s strength and resilience in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The highlight of the evening will be a live performance by Beersmith's house band, Soul Shake, joined by a guest vocalist Abbie. They encourage you to come dressed in your best pink outfit and enjoy an evening of great music in celebration of the power of women. Mark your calendars and join the Pink Party at Beersmith for a night of rock!

October 19, 7pm-late, Performance from 9.30pm

RMB128/person *includes one drink

Beersmith, L1 JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Eclectic Electric at Dada



Get ready for a wild night filled with all kinds of electronic music! Eclectic Electric is all about letting loose on the dance floor. DJ Half/N/Half from LA and DJ El-mar from Germany will be joining the party to bring you the most electrifying music experience. No matter what kind of electronic music you love, you'll find your groove here. Grab your friends and let's dance the night away!

October 19, 9pm-late

Free entry

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Ember Swift at Jianghu Bar



Ember Swift is a Canadian original artist, musician, songwriter and performer. Based in Beijing since 2008, she has toured extensively throughout North America, Australia, Europe and Asia. Ember continues to produce and release music through her own independent label, Few’ll Ignite Sound Inc., a company based simultaneously in Toronto (Canada) and Beijing (China). Since 1996, she has released 13 albums of her own eclectic blend of original pop music that consistently pays tribute to jazz, folk and rock among other styles.

October 18, 9pm

RMB149

Jianghu Bar, No.7 Dongmianhua Hutong, Jiaodaokou Nandajie, Dongcheng

A fro Gulou at The Factory



Afro house is a sub-genre of house music that emerged out of South Africa in the 1990s. It blends traditional house, deep house, tribal house and soulful house with African music genres such as kwaito and mbaqanga. DeantheDJ, Ennoe Alpha, and DJ Old Pig, will be spinning the genres best tracks.

October 18, 9pm-late

Free entry

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

Reggae Factory at The Factory



For this edition of the Reggae Factory, chef Saso will be making Jamaican oxtail and butterbean stew, paired with a cold dish and Jamaican rice. Prebooking is recommended to guarantee a meal. The set meal is RMB98 in advance and RMB108 on the day of. In addition to the food, DJs will be playing throughout the day!

October 20, 3pm-1am

Prebooking: +86 186 0039 9582

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

Lifestyle

Cricket Fighting at Timekeepers

As part of the Culture & Craic series by Timekeepers & Our Beijing, you can learn from a professional cricket fighter how to select, raise, & how to fight crickets. You can also take part in a live cricket fight yourself, while enjoying drinks from Timekeepers! This is suitable for both English speakers and Chinese speakers. Signup by scanning the QR on the poster or by adding Our Beijing WeChat using the ID: ourbeijing

October 20, 3-5pm

RMB150

Timekeepers, No.40 Zhonglouwan Hutong, Dongcheng

Jensen Moreno 12th Solo Painting Exhibition at Kocoon Spa



Kocoon Spa is presenting Jensen Moreno’s 12th Solo Painting Exhibition – Rhythm of Life: Butterfly Dance Around Flowers. She is an internationally recognized artist for her impressionist paintings. Enjoy an art experience with an acrylic paint set and afternoon tea!

Starting from October 22, 10am-4pm

480RMB: Art Experience + Back Massage (30min) + Afternoon Tea

188RMB: Art Experience + Acrylic Paint Set + Afternoon Tea

Kocoon Spa Center, 3F Beijing Sofitel Hotel, No 2 Jianguomen Nanjie, Chaoyang

